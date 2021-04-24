Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 24, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, April 24, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Taurus and the Moon is will enter the zodiac sign of Libra. Saturday's Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.
In the tarot, the sign of Libra is associated with the Empress tarot card.
The Empress tarot card is part of the Major Arcana suit, and it's the point of the journey where a person learns to listen to the voice within, and trust it.
How many times have you regretted not listening to your intuition? You might have said you would, but then fear of being wrong or listening to someone else's advice over your own turned into regret. You wished you had trusted yourself better.
All this weekend, we are signaled that this is not the time for self-doubt or indecision (something Libra is known to do, too).
Instead, we are encouraged to trust our instincts and to grow stronger with the resolve to follow our hearts where they may lead.
Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Today's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Three of Pentacles
Stay humble. You're still learning now.
You might feel like you're ready to break out on your own, but the truth is that there is so much more that you can glean if you only pause for a moment and listen to your peers.
RELATED: Why Are Aries So Bossy?
Today's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Queen of Swords
You can only extend your hope, wisdom, and intentions to a friend, but at the end of the day, they have to want what it is that you're sharing.
You may know that this is the way to go, but if they refuse to listen, what can you do? Be patient.
RELATED: What Taurus Is Like In Relationships
Today's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
Things are a bit out of sorts. Managing time isn't really going to happen. Try to find the humor in the situation you're in.
While it's not typical, there can be something interesting or even funny about what you're experiencing. A good laugh can take the bite out of a negative day.
RELATED: Why Is Gemini So Powerful?
Today's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The World, reversed
The day may feel like a whirlwind of misadventures and things are too topsy turvy to make any sense. It's not enough that things are happening later than they ought to.
Even what should have happened without a glitch turned out to be harder than usual. It's times like these when you just have to roll with the punches and hope for the best.
RELATED: Best Careers For Cancer Zodiac Signs
Today's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
Sometimes you feel like you're not enough because of your kind and gentleness.
But, if you saw things from the way others see you, you'd realize that the world finds your beauty alluring.
You are a force of nature with great courage and strength that is part of your gentleness.
RELATED: Worst Matches For Venus In Leo Zodiac Signs, Per Astrology
Today's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Emperor
You're in a strong and positive position for things that you want and need.
You have truth at your side, and you have the ability to get the aid or resources you're asking for.
All that needs to happen next is for you to accept your personal power and take action.
RELATED: How To Make A Virgo Man Miss You
Today's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Six of Wands
Things may not go as smoothly as you wanted them to, but that doesn't mean the progress you made in the past is a total loss.
You are just at a point where things can get delayed. Next week, or when the timing is better, everything will turn back around for you.
RELATED: Why Is Libra So Powerful?
Today's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Eight of Swords
You feel trapped, but there's something you may not know. You're only as limited as you feel. There's a way out for you in a negative situation.
You might not be able to see it right now, but if you look around, and remove the blindfold of sadness, you'll find it.
RELATED: 8 Best Crystals For Scorpio
Today's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Temperance
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.
Think about things. Accepting something at face value and not really wrestling with your choices is not good for you to do.
You need to weigh the pros and cons.
You don't want to regret that you forgot to search for wisdom and truth in the midst of this situation.
RELATED: What Everyone Hates About Sagittarius, According To YouTube + Zodiac Sign Astrology
Today's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Death
The closure you needed is here. You can resist it and deny that things are coming to an end and only focus on what you've lost.
Or, you can see this moment as a chance to reinvent your life and take what you learned and make changes you wished you had done, but couldn't.
RELATED: 10 Brutal Truths About Loving A Capricorn Man
Today's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Moon
Things aren't what they seem.
There are two sides to this situation, and you need to know that in the middle, somewhere, you will find the truth.
It's not going to be easy, but if you look at things from a different perspective, you will see them.
RELATED: 5 Key Things To Know About Dating An Aquarius
Today's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Six of Cups
You're so ready to give of your love openly and without holding back.
There's a sweetness to the energy right now that seems to say that others are willing to receive what it is you have to offer.
Don't be afraid to relish the moments. Truly feel them.
RELATED: The Best & Worst Pisces Personality Traits
Trending on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.