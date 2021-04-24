Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 24, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, April 24, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Taurus and the Moon is will enter the zodiac sign of Libra. Saturday's Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

In the tarot, the sign of Libra is associated with the Empress tarot card.

The Empress tarot card is part of the Major Arcana suit, and it's the point of the journey where a person learns to listen to the voice within, and trust it.

How many times have you regretted not listening to your intuition? You might have said you would, but then fear of being wrong or listening to someone else's advice over your own turned into regret. You wished you had trusted yourself better.

All this weekend, we are signaled that this is not the time for self-doubt or indecision (something Libra is known to do, too).

Instead, we are encouraged to trust our instincts and to grow stronger with the resolve to follow our hearts where they may lead.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Stay humble. You're still learning now.

You might feel like you're ready to break out on your own, but the truth is that there is so much more that you can glean if you only pause for a moment and listen to your peers.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You can only extend your hope, wisdom, and intentions to a friend, but at the end of the day, they have to want what it is that you're sharing.

You may know that this is the way to go, but if they refuse to listen, what can you do? Be patient.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Things are a bit out of sorts. Managing time isn't really going to happen. Try to find the humor in the situation you're in.

While it's not typical, there can be something interesting or even funny about what you're experiencing. A good laugh can take the bite out of a negative day.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

The day may feel like a whirlwind of misadventures and things are too topsy turvy to make any sense. It's not enough that things are happening later than they ought to.

Even what should have happened without a glitch turned out to be harder than usual. It's times like these when you just have to roll with the punches and hope for the best.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Sometimes you feel like you're not enough because of your kind and gentleness.

But, if you saw things from the way others see you, you'd realize that the world finds your beauty alluring.

You are a force of nature with great courage and strength that is part of your gentleness.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're in a strong and positive position for things that you want and need.

You have truth at your side, and you have the ability to get the aid or resources you're asking for.

All that needs to happen next is for you to accept your personal power and take action.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Things may not go as smoothly as you wanted them to, but that doesn't mean the progress you made in the past is a total loss.

You are just at a point where things can get delayed. Next week, or when the timing is better, everything will turn back around for you.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You feel trapped, but there's something you may not know. You're only as limited as you feel. There's a way out for you in a negative situation.

You might not be able to see it right now, but if you look around, and remove the blindfold of sadness, you'll find it.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Think about things. Accepting something at face value and not really wrestling with your choices is not good for you to do.

You need to weigh the pros and cons.

You don't want to regret that you forgot to search for wisdom and truth in the midst of this situation.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

The closure you needed is here. You can resist it and deny that things are coming to an end and only focus on what you've lost.

Or, you can see this moment as a chance to reinvent your life and take what you learned and make changes you wished you had done, but couldn't.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Things aren't what they seem.

There are two sides to this situation, and you need to know that in the middle, somewhere, you will find the truth.

It's not going to be easy, but if you look at things from a different perspective, you will see them.

Today's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You're so ready to give of your love openly and without holding back.

There's a sweetness to the energy right now that seems to say that others are willing to receive what it is you have to offer.

Don't be afraid to relish the moments. Truly feel them.

