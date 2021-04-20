Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 21, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, April 21, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Wednesday's daily tarot reading comes with the energy of a Life Path 3, the Creative. David Bowie, Barbara Walters, and Alan Alda were all born with this Life Path Number.

You can do anything you set your mind to do, and on Wednesday being bold about your needs is the way to go.

We don't want to be pushy, but with the Moon in Leo bringing attention to the Sun tarot card, it's not completely off the table.

Truly, you have to be bold enough to ask, and determined enough to work for it. Per the day's astrology, there's cosmic support for both.

So, what would you like to attract into your life? Love? Money?

You have the power to manifest and create things, and it's helpful to know that when the day is perfect to project thoughts out into the world and call something powerful back into your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Life is challenging enough as it is, and you really don't have time to wait to get what you want right.

So, don't ignore things when your subconscious mind taps you on the shoulder to say 'hey, pay closer attention'.

You may be rushing, trying not to waste time.

But, if you don't check out what your gut is telling you, you could end up backtracking to fix what was avoidable from the beginning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Motivation and desire will fuel your pursuit of this goal.

You will get into the flow of things, and once you are so deeply in tune with your vision, your ability to manifest more positive things into your life will be innumerable.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Venture out to try something different.

You want to experience all that life has to offer, so you need to take risks every once in a while.

Get outside of your comfort zone.

You never know. You might actually enjoy the experience, and it could even change your entire perspective on how you want to live this part of your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

It won't take too long for you to bounce back from where you were before.

So, you lost a bit of momentum. Things got busy, and life happened.

Yet, you're still capable of regaining your strength and vitality back.

You can do whatever it is that you set your mind to do. Be determined. Things will go your way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

People can be unpredictable.

No matter how long you've known someone, you never really can tell how someone will respond to a crisis until they are actually in it.

What you don't want to do is become reactive to their emotional outbursts. It's not easy, but you can do it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation is always around. You can't ignore it.

Trying to will only cause you to crave what you're trying to avoid. When you feel the way that you do, look within.

There are reasons why you are feeling overpowered by your desire and want.

What's missing within? What is it that you're trying to fill?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Take a deep breath. Within your spirit is a powerful force that can help you to find your center of peace.

A part of you may wish that you could have someone else to lean on, but you are all that you need right now.

You're able to be self-sufficient even during these moments when you think you are weak.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Closure can come slow and easy, almost predictable, and yet even when you know saying goodbye must happen, you aren't going to know exactly how you'll take it until it happens.

Let yourself go through the motions. There's no reason to be ashamed of your anger or tears. Your body knows what it needs to fully heal. So, let it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

The groundwork has been laid. You're all ready to go, and now it's time to put your foot out the door. You are hesitating because this is a big deal.

Don't let imposter syndrome undermine your progress. You earned this.

You worked hard to get to this place in time. Work your way through these negative (and fearful) emotions.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You've met someone, and now, you're falling in love.

This is so good for your spirit. Finally, you've found someone to love and to hold in a way that you've wanted for so long.

Things are happening so fast, and yes, it's scary but so fulfilling.

You can hardly stop feeling like you're walking on a daydream. Love has finally arrived in your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

It's way too much, and you know that something has got to give. You need one area of your life that feels predictable, and dependable.

With so many changes taking place all at the same time, one person, place, or thing that you can depend on would be good.

Ask a friend to be that someone. It will make such a difference to know you're not alone.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You just need a change.

There's nothing wrong with maintaining the status quo, but you've been keeping life on the down low and now you're ready to break out for some fun.

Plan a trip or get into a new hobby. Don't let dullness make you feel like life has nothing to offer. Make your own way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.