Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 21, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

Bring out your fancy clothes. Wednesday brings with it an air of high fashion and a love for all things flashy as the Moon spends the day in glitzy Leo.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Taurus, so even if you look great in your favorite heels and power suit, you'll still enjoy being able to strip down to your comfort clothes at the end of a long, workday.

If your birthday is April 21:

If April 21 is your birthday, you are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

Famous Taurus who share your birthday includes Queen Elizabeth II, prominent Indonesian national hero, Kartini, and musician Iggy Pop.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's up to you to decide what direction your life will go, and of course, with the Moon in Leo, you're ready to have some fun.

You'll need to keep a steady eye on your budget needs, and not go overboard with spending.

This month the big theme is keeping tabs on what you have, and so making money definitely needs to be part of your game plan.

This leads to a golden opportunity where work can become play. Why not try to make money doing something that you love? A hobby could become a lucrative situation in the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can't always make people happy, and with the Moon in Leo, you could be bumping heads with family members who want things their way, even though you are stubbornly insisting on your own.

This could require a bit of work on your part to find an easy compromise that works for everyone involved. With Mercury in your first house, communication plays in your favor.

Try not to get into a text war with relatives, instead pick up the phone or offer an in-person family meeting to clear the air quickly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You love to say what's on your mind, and the chattier the banter, the better.

The Moon in Leo puts you in a powerful position to communicate all that's on your mind; however, you'll want to be sure to have your listening cap on, too.

You won't be the only person who is trying to be heard. It's vital that you listen.

You'll also want to keep your ears and eyes peeled as red flags could be waiving in front of you for days to come. Both Mercury and the Sun are in your enemy territory.

If someone isn't willing to be fair or just trying to play games, your curious nature could uncover the truth of the problem in no time at all.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You aren't one to count every penny, but when you feel like something is yours, you are unafraid to fight until the bitter end.

So, when the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of money and property, even you can 'appear' to be materialistic, even if that's not exactly the case.

You have a lot going on financially, and there is money on the table while both Mercury and the Sun are in Leo, too.

You want to keep what you earn, and you don't want to see things you bought to go to waste.

So, if anyone claims you're just being crabby for protecting your territory, then it could simply mean that you're doing a good job getting your point across.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What an amazing day up ahead. With three planets in your sign there are lots of reasons to celebrate you, and look your best while doing so.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of personal development, and you are truly going to feel inspired by your ability to do things your way and on your terms - warning issued to all who know you in advance.

With Mercury in your sign along with the Sun, you make an impression everywhere you go.

You'll need to keep your roars under control, however, as you could let out a little steam should someone push your proverbial buttons today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's a concentration of red flags while three planets are in your karmic house of hidden things.

Despite the fact that you are often the wiser, things are unclear right now.

In fact, your discernment is needed all day, as anything could reveal itself to you, but even your watchful eye may not spot what's happening.

The blinders are up, so pay attention to your feelings while the Moon boosts your awareness of things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You love your friendships, and despite the fact that you're always there for people in need, you may find out that those same individuals whom you've helped are there for you too.

You'll need a bit of love and support from your favorite people while Saturn remains active in your sector of play and creativity.

It can feel like you're caring a lot of responsibility on your shoulders at this time, but you can be open and transparent.

Mercury encourages you to share your thoughts and feelings with the people you love... and if you don't... there's a good chance that they will see through you anyway.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Nothing means more to you than the word, 'respect', and so while the Sun is in Leo all month, you plan to get it. While the Moon is in Leo you're ultra-sensitive to things that others may dismiss as unimportant.

From the tone people use when speaking to you to the way you're regarded in public.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The thing is to recognize that your sensitivity may be spot-on, but others who are observing what's going on aren't as intensely observant as you are.

So, be mindful about calling things out when in public. Instead, if you must address a matter, take the friend aside and do so politely with discretion.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With two planets in Leo, now joined by the Moon, your sector of higher learning gets a boost.

This is the time for you to take your educational interests seriously. If you've been meaning to go back to college or to get certified in something you want to do, sign up and do it.

There's a lot of opportunities for you to get the right paperwork where it needs to be, especially while Saturn is in your sector of communication.

Make phone calls. Send out inquiries by email. You never know. A scholarship or funds could be available when you apply, especially while Venus is in Taurus, your house of shared resources.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of shared resources, and even though you don't ordinarily like to accept help, this is not a time to preach about being too proud for hand-outs. A gift is a gift, and it's a blessing for you to receive it.

Money matters, what you earn and keep, are this year's themes, especially while both Saturn and Jupiter are in Aquarius.

Things are changing for you now, perhaps because Pluto remains active in your sign all year.

So, adjust your willingness to accept help. You may be surprised at how wonderful it feels to not carry all of the load by yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Keep your planner and G-cal handy to ensure that you don't overcommit yourself to things when they come up.

As much as you don't like to miss out on a good opportunity, three planets in your relationship sector can cause you to be the one everyone seems to want or need around.

But Saturn at home in your sign all year reminds you to mind your responsibilities. Keep your eye on the prize. Sometimes living in the moment isn't always what it's cracked out to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of daily duties, and your giving heart cannot resist giving someone a hand when asked.

You may read between the lines better than usual when someone you know comes in for a visit from out of town or perhaps calls to chat over the phone and catch up after a long year of social distancing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.