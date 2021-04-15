Love Horoscope For Friday, April 16, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 16, 2021.

We need stability when it comes to love, but love is really not all that stable. It requires putting your heart on the line, and sometimes at risk of rejection.

There are things that you can do to protect yourself, but then you could miss out on the most beautiful experience of your life — watching a new relationship filled with questions grow into a beautiful life together.

On Friday, our emotions get a bit of stability, thanks to Saturn's communication with the Moon in curious Gemini. Wayward emotions get a focal point, which can make it easier to channel doubt when it kicks in.

This requires an ego change, and while the Sun is in me-first Aries a wake-up call is received by transformational Pluto in work-oriented Capricorn.

Change is work, even in love... but for the willing nothing is impossible when it comes to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Aries Sun in your solar house of identity squares Pluto in your sector of social status and that includes your reputation.

Be careful not to try to impress others with what you 'will do'. Announcements, before things happen, can be premature.

You may find that there are changes you'll want to announce but the timing is not right. It's best to wait.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Aries Sun in your solar house of hidden enemies squares Pluto in your sector of beliefs, and how you feel about your life's philosophy. People can be funny.

They don't always tell the truth about what they believe or why in order to avoid a conflict.

The thing is that sometimes you sense it anyway, and it can feel like there's a spirit of ingenuousness to the relationship.

Pay attention to when you feel that something is not right and ask if you feel you should.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Aries Sun in your solar house of friendships squares Pluto in your sector of shared resources.

Friends are so helpful at times. When you are in a pinch, it's a good friend who can save the day.

You may find it easier to get what you need from a bestie than your mate; and if you're single, your friend may be the one that you can lean on during a tough time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Aries Sun in your solar house of career squares Pluto in your sector of commitments. Work can clash with what you want to do with your love.

You may have an anniversary come up when a business meeting is planned. You may need to plan your priorities.

This can be tough to decide. Try to negotiate and see how you might be able to work through this situation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Aries Sun in your solar house of learning squares Pluto in your sector of daily duties.

You are learning to adapt and take on additional responsibilities.

You may not always have the time you need to get it all done but maybe your significant other can be there to help you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Aries Sun in your solar house of resources squares Pluto in your sector of romance. You want and need a date night.

You might not have the money to pay for a babysitter. Why not invest in something fun that you can do at home.

Perhaps a pizza night and a movie can become a routine that you both look forward to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Aries Sun in your solar house of partnerships squares Pluto in your sector of authority figures, perhaps this may be a parent or an elderly family member.

You may have someone that needs your help more than usual. This can complicate life a bit but your heart wants to be there because they have always been there for you.

Speaking to a friend or a counselor can make these changes easier emotionally, even if they remain extensive and physically involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Aries Sun in your solar house of work squares Pluto in your sector of communication.

Speaking from the heart is easy for some, but not everyone is able to say everything that's on their mind with ease.

You might find that it's easier for you to say things in a text, a love note or a meme. Try to see how you feel about opening your heart to sweet talk.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Aries Sun in your solar house of family squares Pluto in your sector of romance. Finances can be a tough subject to talk about.

One of the most challenging topics couples must face involves money.

When or if you have to discuss bills, remember that this is stressful for everyone.

Focus on the facts of the matter and try not to become emotionally connected to the problem you're trying to solve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Aries Sun in your solar house of family squares Pluto in your sector of identity.

How other's view you is important to you, but during this transit more so.

You have been so worried about what your loved one thinks about you, and you're sensitive to feedback right now.

What you hear, you may take to heart, so if it is hurtful, the feeling will be intensified.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Aries Sun in your solar house of communication squares Pluto in your sector of hidden enemies.

Sometimes words reveal things that we never intended them to do. Freudian slips or referring to someone by an X's name can be more than just a mistake.

You may not want to make a big deal out of a hurtful statement, but some red flags should not be ignored.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Aries Sun in your solar house of identity squares Pluto in your sector of friendships. Who a person hangs out with can reveal a lot about who they are.

When you're dating someone new, and you don't like their friends - pay attention. These things do not always get better with time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.