Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 19, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Sun begins to enter the zodiac sign of Taurus.

In Taurus, the Sun is driven to attain things. We are given 30-days to magnify the essence of Taurus, the bull, which is fixed and determined.

Taurus is the "I have" of the zodiac. So, it's time to save money, consider property and real estate matters, and for building wealth.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The Moon in Cancer highlights our emotional intelligence and ability to feel through situations with intuitive sensitivity.

Mercury leaves the sign of Aries and enters Taurus. Mercury will spend the next few weeks in Taurus where it is exalted.

Mercury in Taurus brings appreciation to music, writing, and the arts.

If your birthday is April 19:

If April 19 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You admire and respect hard work. You enjoy contributing to group projects. At your core, you're old-fashioned and love tradition.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include actress and former Playboy playmate Jayne Mansfield and Mexican soccer player, Héctor Herrera.

You aremost compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of money. This is your time to make some and to invest.

Search for new work-related opportunities for the next 30-days. Double down on your efforts, and see where you might be able to earn an income to buy a luxury item.

You may find yourself in a better financial position before the end of the month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of identity. This is your time to improve your outlook and your physical appearance.

Work personal development. Winter is gone and summer is going to be here soon.

Start working out again. Buy a few new outfits. Try a new hairstyle or get some highlights.

You'll really enjoy boosting your outer beauty but also tend to your inner side too. Take a fun course or buy a book that you want to read.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of hidden enemies. This is your time to hang on to your resolve.

You may have grown tired of letting someone walk all over you, and now you're ready to set the boundary once and for all.

If you have been blocking and unblocking an X or your former best friend so you can lurk their social media posts, it's time to just remove them from your mind altogether.

Don't let any more energy go in their direction, and try to focus on future relationships instead.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of friendships.

This is your time to form the types of bond that you've always wanted. It takes time and energy to make a good friend. You don't want to expect someone else to do all the work.

Be willing to actively pursue a person you think you would like to know. Start to socialize a bit more intently.

Find out their interests and see what you have in common. Invite someone out to coffee or a chat and really listen to their story. Be curious.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of career and social status.

This is your time to boost your career and really give a job all that you've got.

You can come in a few minutes earlier or volunteer to help out in an area where you have strength but you have never been offered a role.

Share a bit more in meetings. Prepare for them in a way that brings value to the conversation. Let your personality shine.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of higher learning.

This is your time to gain knowledge and wisdom that you can use.

There is so much good content out there in the world, and much of it is for free. Become an eternal student.

Search for things that you love to read. Go back to the Classics in literature and try out something new in fiction.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of shared resources.

This is your time to connect with investors and to apply for loans. If you've been trying to raise money or get a home, the doors may open for you in a positive way.

You may find it easier to acquire the assistance you've been hoping to get.

If you're fund-raising, put the word out. You may acquire the support of more people when the Sun is shining in this area of your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of commitments.

This is your time to give something all that you've got. You are a passionate person, and when you're all in you jump into the relationship with both feet.

Decide if this is what you really want to do and dedicate yourself to the task. Trust your instincts, especially if you have a good feeling about a person or a project. Laser in on your focus.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of daily duties. This is your time to get the things you've said you'd do done.

Clean out the garage or that living room closet. You may have a to-do list that you grew during the lockdown and it's still unfinished.

Decide that this month is when you'll get these tasks off your list so that you can truly enjoy your summer and not have it lingering in the back of your mind anymore.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of creativity.

This is your time to start a project that is a bit out of your comfort zone but you know it will improve the aesthetics of your life. Maybe you're ready to change the exterior color of your home or the inner walls of a bedroom.

Pick up color swatches at the home improvement store. Maybe you're ready to change your furniture or start an art project.

Buy the supplies you need and start to do a few things to get your inspirational juices flowing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of home, and the family.

This is your time to reconnect with long-distance relatives, especially those you've held off seeing since the start of the pandemic.

You may find that you're ready to start planning your reunions again or go out of town soon for a visit with people you love and miss.

Check out hotel prices or see what everyone's vaccination status is to figure out future dates where a visit is appropriate.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of communication. This is your time to speak up about things that are on your mind.

You might really get somewhere now with a message you've been trying to express but felt unheard over.

This is a wonderful time to get some writing done or to buy a new computer, backup hard drive, and tend to your technological needs at home or for your business.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.