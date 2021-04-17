Your Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, April 19-25, 2021

Your weekly love horoscope comes with amazing energy for all zodiac signs starting on Monday, April 19 through Sunday, April 25, 2021.

As we begin this week with the start of a brand-new astrological season, we can feel the energy almost immediately change.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

This new flow of being under the influence of an earth sign brings in the theme of growth which encourages us to speak up to our existing or prospective partners about what it is we’re feeling and even dreaming of for the future.

We will be in a deep Taurean vibe with Sun, Venus, and Mercury all transiting through this sensual and stable earth sign causing its effects to show up in our relationships.

This means that we will have a very low tolerance for anything that doesn’t feel like it’s growing or even feels good any longer. It’s not about an unrealistic vision or ideal but recognizing what aligns with our soul and what doesn’t.

The path ahead this year is one of authenticity.

We’ve all come too far to stay where we’ve outgrown, to pretend when we know it’s not real, and to continue to put energy into something that doesn’t truly feed ours.

As we begin the week, we may feel like we’re suddenly given some much-needed reality checks about where we are and what we need to do. This could come across initially as blocks or feelings as if there are more barriers than previously were felt but it’s just the shift from fire energy into earth.

It may take us a day or two to realize that it does not block what we’re feeling but more grounded and confident in our decisions and choices. As we near the middle to the end of the week and we see Vesta turn direct, Venus conjunct Uranus and Mars entering Cancer, one thing will be clear; we need love.

But this isn’t the flimsy fleeting, trying to make it fit kind of love; this is the real deal.

The kind of love and support that will hold us up on the hardest of days and will always be there; the kind of love that never stops growing.

Things that affect your zodiac sign's love horoscope this week:

April 19th

Sun enters Taurus:

The beginning of Taurus Season is here which means it’s time to ground ourselves, plant those seeds for our new beginnings, water what is already growing, and remember to not get so bogged down in how we think things should go that we miss the magic of how they actually are.

A return to pleasure, to what feels good, and a reminder that if it doesn’t-why are we participating in it.

Mercury enters Taurus:

As the planet of communication moves into this stable earth sign we will feel extra supported in our internal thoughts to make future plans and our ability to have conversations with those in our lives.

Anything that begins around this time will be particularly stable and prosperous. Relationships that go through transformations during this transit will find their love is especially enduring and stable.

Sun conjunct Mercury in Taurus:

This transit will bring heightened observational skills and the desire to communicate our thoughts and desires to those around us and be understood by those we are closest to.

Mars in Gemini trine Jupiter in Aquarius:

The last day of this transit is all about giving us the courage, passion, and ambition to take action on our plans, specifically those related to love. A great day for hard conversations, for moving things to the next level, and for putting all our cards on the table.

April 20th

First Quarter Moon in Leo:

The seeds have been planted, now is the time to take action and the necessary steps to create more growth. Don’t be afraid to take a chance or risk for love.

Asteroid Vesta turns Direct in Virgo:

A time of immense healing, remembering what is sacred to us and what we need to do to preserve that. Expect breakthroughs in relationships and huge steps in personal growth.

April 21st

Quiet Astrological Day:

Take advantage of a day with no planetary transits or movements to rest and allow yourself to be grateful for all your progress without worrying about how far you still have to go.

April 22nd

Venus conjunct Uranus in Taurus:

A two-day event ending on the 23rd bringing exciting changes and unexpected surprises to your love life. Most events that occur will have a deep sense of freedom associated with them as if you are breaking free from everything that has previously held you back.

April 23rd

Mars enters Cancer:

We start to look closely at what defines home and family, a time for making big decisions about our lives in terms of commitment, moving in together, marriage, and starting a family. During this transit, we have a great passion and desire to be in a committed partnership and to know where our home is.

Under this transit, there are often great gains in relationships as long as we remember what is most important to us.

April 24th

Mercury conjunct Uranus in Taurus:

In a time of quick thinking, we will be more inclined to make decisions based on our truth and what we want rather than listen to the beliefs of others.

Venus in Taurus square Saturn in Aquarius:

A challenging two-day transit for love that will ask us to step up to what we fear the most about love, intimacy, and relationships.

There is a possibility of a great reward if we are willing to take that chance and learn the lesson that our fears are not valid when it comes to our future.

April 25th

Mercury conjunct Venus in Taurus:

This is the day to say how you feel. It’s the perfect time to tell someone you love them, to say what you dream of or how they figure into your future. Today is all about speaking about our feelings and plans for love, an excellent day for engagements and declarations of commitment.

Mercury in Taurus square Saturn in Aquarius:

There may be some old lingering fears or doubts that surface today in spite of any decisions or forward movement, try to see them as lessons of how far you’ve come rather than stopping you from continuing on your new path.

Weekly love horoscopes for April 19-25, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take a minute, breathe in this new energy, and instead of fighting against it, try surrendering. Yes, that’s a new theme for you but it’s one that your soul is asking for right now.

A lot happened in the past month and while you are going about things completely different now it doesn’t mean that you don’t need to take a minute to pause and process.

Later in the week, you'll be asked to speak your truth, but until then, put your feet up and let the world pass you by.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Poised and ready to take action is the vibe for you as the week starts. There’s a lot that’s going to happen this month in your universe and you can feel it already.

Many of those changes and adjustments you’ve been looking to make since last year are just about ready to come to fruition so your only job this week is to trust the work that you’ve already done.

No one completely feels ready for something that they’ve never done before but when it comes to love, we choose to do it anyway.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It feels as if this week you’re just craving some fun. Be mindful though because as we near the end of the week even non-committal you will be craving someone to come home to. Until then though, enjoy the energy that you have.

Get out, doll yourself up, get your friends and make some memories. It seems you’ve forgotten this piece of yourself lately so tuning into that fun energy is essential right now because when you lose that you lose a piece of yourself. Just know that it’s not permanent and that there may be some lessons in store as the week goes on.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

To change or not, change seems to be the question on your lips as the week starts. Just because you can’t decide at this moment, don’t let that make you feel like you never will.

There’s going to be a lot of learning and observing as the month progresses so don’t feel like you have to rush through the lessons because it’s not going to bring clarity or the reward any quicker. In everything that happens, there’s a purpose and you may just find as the week closes out you know more than you thought you did.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Turning over a new leaf and actually settling your roots deep is something that will take up space this first week for you.

Try not to be afraid though, it’s normal to not know how to do this next chapter because it is completely different.

The thing is as you keep traveling down this path of newness in love what you’re meant to encounter will be revealed.

We don’t always need to know everything that we think we do, at least not on the timeline that we have.

Let yourself have that new beginning without overthinking how it will happen; you’ll get there when you’re meant to.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The deepest evidence of healing is no longer needed to repeat the past. Let yourself close out this chapter and turn that page. You have done so much inner work lately that it’s time for you to allow your external life to catch up.

But the thing is only you can be the one to do that. You likely will always find reasons not to and some of those ex-lovers will likely always be able to find a way back in, but ultimately you get to decide who you let in and who you don’t. It’s your time now, don’t forget that.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Once in a while, we’re given a week that makes us wonder if it’s even real. It feels like there’s a lot that’s going to manifest this week for you in terms of new beginnings, opportunities, and even some big developments in love.

Anything that does occur has been in the works for likely the past seven or eight years and is something that you have probably even given up hope of ever happening.

So now your test isn’t how to get over the one that got away, but how to receive and accept the love that you’ve always wanted when it’s actually being given to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

We can’t ever truly change who we are. While we evolve and grow there is a divine essence within each of us that makes us who we are; this is the space of magic, of our superpower that only we possess.

But a big part of life is realizing and learning when we’re faking it, when we’re pretending and when we’re living a life that isn’t truly ours. This week your meter for accepting anything less than truth is up.

You are done with wearing any masks, smiles, or roles that others need you to. You’re done being anything other than you. The only thing you’ll be asking is what took you so long; enjoy it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When your heart is at peace life hits differently. But accepting this is sometimes something we have to learn what to do with.

Most of us are so used to love being hard that we don’t recognize it when it’s easy, so we turn away, we label it as something different.

Not knowing that it’s only because it’s something that we’ve never before. This week you will be planting some deep seeds, some life-changing moments, and a new version of yourself.

The biggest difference from before though is that you’re already at peace, which means your decisions are too.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ambition is great, but what about purpose? You’ll be questioning a lot in the coming day, especially in terms of that work-love balance.

It may not be easy and more than likely it’s only because you’re feeling as if you have to thanks to the comments or feelings of a special person in your life.

But it’s good. You often are looking down at what you have to do so frequently that you don’t always look up to see who’s looking at you.

Be open to what you feel, recognize the triggers about self-worth that likely will come up, and then take one step further into vulnerability.

Let yourself, trust love, as much as you do work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There are so many pieces of you that you sometimes don’t know which to pick up. But that’s you. That is what makes you unique, the fact that you can choose, or not and you’ll still go to show up as yourself.

That means when you do find yourself at a crossroads and you’re making some big decisions about what direction to head into next, make sure you’re doing it as your full self.

You don’t need another life path or relationship that only caters to certain parts of yourself. Now it’s all or nothing because you have become your everything which changes the game of love completely.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’ll be in a sweet, tender, and loving vibe as the week starts. Everything related to home and taking care of that special person in your life will appeal to you, in fact, if it’s not sensual or even erotic it’s probably not going to have your interest.

But this isn’t just about private alone time or even being a caretaker, but your home life is getting a makeover. The changes have been happening slowly, which means when they all come together it may seem sudden, but you know better.

This week it’s time to enjoy it. Enjoy your partner, your love, all the work you’ve done, and how amazing love is when we are in alignment.

