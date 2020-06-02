Why Aquarius Is So Attracted To Taurus

Love is in the air!

Why are Aquarius so attracted to the Taurus zodiac sign? There are certain personality traits that make this couple an intriguing astrology love match.

Aquarius is someone who would be fit to date a Taurus. Because of how grounded and patient they are, the Taurus will definitely need someone who can match their energy.

Aquarius are so attracted to Taurus of what this zodiac sign adds to the relationship, that Aquarius may lack when single or by themselves.

Taurus' are known to acquire "yin" traits or feminine qualities, in both men and women.

Because of this, they are very nurturing and generous, which is a coincidence because of their earth element;

Taurus season begins during the first days of Spring, which gives earth and our people a plentiful harvest.

Those who are born under this sign are practical and love relying on logic instead of luck.

The Taurus knows how to work on their relationships with everyone in their life because of the amount of patience they possess.

That being said, who do you think is a perfect match for our bull? If you guessed the Aquarius, you are absolutely right!

What makes these two signs compatible and so attracted to one another?

These creative air signs know exactly what they want and do not want in their life.

The Aquarius isn't the one who is too fond of the idea of being in a long-term relationship with someone.

However, once they find the right companion who allows them to experience their own freedom from time to time, they will fully commit.

One thing to point out about the Aquarius is they can be a bit erratic and easily distracted.

This can come off as not being able to concentrate on one thing at a time.

But, this does not mean they do not cherish a nice, intimate conversation about life and their own experiences.

They are very social and love making new friends wherever they go!

If you're wondering how these two opposites may attract, we've come up with a list of reasons why we think they are a perfect match!

Here's why Aquarius is so attracted to Taurus zodiac signs, per astrology:

1. Taurus and Aquarius move mountains together.

Although the Taurus tends to become stagnant from time to time, the Aquarius will step in and encourage their partner to move forward through any obstacle.

Earth and air can make magic happen as long as the two try to work their way around their differing personalities.

2. Taurus is the yin to the Aquarius yang.

Being grounded and practical means that the Taurus needs someone to balance out these personalities.

That is where the Aquarius comes in and shows the Taurus there is more to life than living practically and day by day; there is always something new to explore for the Aquarius.

3. Taurus gives Aquarius their me-time.

Everyone knows that Aquarius loves to spend time alone, which is not always a bad thing.

If the Taurus can sense when their partner is feeling smothered, they have no problem with backing away for a moment in order to let Aquarius take a few breaths.

4. Taurus and Aquarius balance each other out.

Aquarius' do not like to discuss their feelings or emotions if there is no reason to.

In this relationship, the Taurus will always find a way to break their partner out of their shell and allow them the table to discuss anything they may be experiencing internally.

Although these two signs are polar opposites, they will find themselves attracting one another in their everyday life.

Even though the Taurus loves their routines just the way they are, their Aquarius partner will always reassure them that there are hundreds of opportunities and adventures waiting to be explored!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, love and relationships, and spirituality topics.