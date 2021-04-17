Your Weekly Horoscope For The Week Of April 19 - 25, 2021

Your horoscope for the week is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs while the Sun leaves Aries to begin Taurus season.

And, oh boy, it's that time, and what I mean by that is that we are currently about to leave the gigantic passionate energy that is Aries, and move into the stoic, strong, superpower of Taurus.

Taurus is a fantastic sign to be influenced by, and this week, we're all going to feel just how different Taurus is from Aries.

We've also got Mars entering Cancer, which will come as a refreshing change of pace and will show up as the softening of heated feelings, and a general easiness for all of us.

Mars, the warrior planet, when in Cancer, means more focus, less aggression, and more critical thinking with less spontaneous mania.

There's also a great social push happening to all of us this week. It's as if it's here, our official release.

And though there is no such thing as an official 'release' - we are all about to consider being much, much more social now than we have been in a year. Good luck to all of us!

Horoscope for the week of April 19-25, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've always come alive during your Aries transit, which means things should start to relax for you as the Sun takes its shift into Taurus, on the 19th.

This all works very well for you, as Taurus tends to make you, Aries, into a more practical person. It's a good week for you to make some solid plans for the near future.

You'll have a renewed feeling of patience - something that you don't ordinarily have, and that will not only feel good, but it will also allow you to think clearly and with fewer upsets. Set intentions with the knowledge that they will manifest at your will.

Expect an emotional upheaval on Friday, April 24 as Mars enters Cancer - affecting your home and family life.

No major problems will ensue, outside of a few hurt feelings here or there due to poor communication and misread queues on your part.

Let any frustrations that build this week be taken out in the form of physical labor, exercise, and engagement - spare those around you from your temper, which may flare up by the weekend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to claim the full Taurus package, as it's your turn to be in the Sun, so to speak. The Sun will believe Aries and moving into your sign, pumping you up with energy and drive. Right now, you have so much power...what will you do with it?

It's a beautiful rush of positivity, and it would be best for you to take that power and apply it to mending whatever damage has been caused over the past few weeks. Relationships do well at this point in your life - this week is a very healing week for you.

Take your vitality and optimism and do something wonderful with it. We all know you like a lazy attitude - but even you know that you can't keep the pj's on all day, every day. It's time to use the other Taurus traits - like collaboration, activity, and meaningful communication.

When Mars enters Cancers, you're going to suddenly be swamped with friends and invitations, which you love. Go out, have some fun, do the right thing, and don't get into trouble. You've been warned!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

One of the things you're about to experience this week, Gemini, is the sense of taking things down a notch. You've been running high for quite a while, and that means emotionally and physically.

Come the 19th of April, the Sun in Taurus is going to be present to guide you smoothly into a state of relaxation and peace.

You've done the deeds you've been wanting to do, and now it's time to kick back - at least for this week - and watch the fruit of your labor turn into blossoming trees of self-effort and achievement.

You may even make a little money this week, but try not to let the seduction of money toss you into creating too many opportunities for yourself.

You actually need to rest, and this is your golden chance.

Now's the week where you can refine your interests fine-tune the things you're involved with, creatively. You can't accomplish every single thing this week - so why bother trying?

Take your new mellow energy, provided to you by Cancer, and have a good long think about what you're going to attempt next. Stay in your thoughts; it's OK.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week is going to bring you the feeling of finally opening up - perhaps to the Sun, perhaps to all things positive...whatever is going on, you're going to approach it all with enthusiasm and excitement - because the truth is, only good things await you this week.

This holds especially true for your manifestation skills - use the Law of Attraction now and watch what happens!

On Monday, the Sun transits into Taurus, and that's going to hit you on the creative button - plan now, design your way through to the next phase.

What's also in store for you is the idea of getting together with friends with the purpose of creating something amazing. Listen to the words of those in your life as they really do have something to add to the greater picture.

By Friday the 23rd, you should be really inspired into action. Don't overdo it, but don't hesitate to dive in either. Another fun thing: you'll be feeling very fashion-forward this week, so dress yourself up for success, and fly that freak flag on high.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

April 19 is all about success for you, as your tenth house is in Taurus and those of you who are ambitious will feel a surge in the need to achieve.

Your charisma is on high as well, which means you have influence; use that influence to help you figure out your next move.

Remember, people are looking to you for help right now - and while it's great to deliver the goods, you need to replenish as well, and that means sharing info. In other words, listen to the words of others you respect and allow their influence to affect you.

Share and share alike, Leo - it will be good for you, and especially effective this week. Your twelfth house of healing will be right there to aid you in leaving the past behind and towards creating a new goal for yourself.

Cancer's influence may have you remember your glory days - consider it an indulgence, but one that bears no fruit. Living in the past is great for about an hour, and then it really is time to move on. Take it easy this week; it's not the time for grand decisions or major life changes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's a very good chance that you've been hunkering down, like the rest of us, biding your time before you can get back out there and hit the streets.

Well, your time is now, and Friday night is your night to get your groove back in order.

Taurus brings a sort of sensual attitude into your world, and that makes you want to share the feeling with others of like mind.

You really have been good - and now, while you're still going to STAY good, you are gripped with the desire to be bad - and by bad, I mean, you want to party and you want it now.

Indulge your fantasies by making those plans and seeing them through. Plan ahead as well, as this week is quite auspicious for you when it comes to setting goals and planning things and events to be a part of in the future.

Your eleventh house is now in Cancer, which affects you in terms of teamwork - in other words, it's all about being with people.

You crave it and you're going to make it happen. Trust your instincts, stick with friends you trust, and have a good, safe time out there, Virgo!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

No one could ever accuse you of superficial behavior, Libra, as you are one of the most intense and cerebral signs of the zodiac.

This week offers you the chance to really dive into that Libra mind of yours. Focus is high, but so are the distractions - try to concentrate and visualize the result you wish to see.

With the Sun in your eighth house, you'll be feeling amorous and ready to get down and dirty. If you are partnered, they can expect a hell of an erotic week coming their way. You're an intense one, Libra, and you stand to do very well with Taurus leading up to the erotic energy this week.

And there's more! Career moves take a turn this week for the better - what you've been working on looks promising, and has a great chance of paying off for you.

Your energy levels will be soaring, which means you'll also need sleep and the inner knowledge of when to step back.

With a week made up of such high energy, you're going to need to know when to call it, and when you do - by Friday the 23rd, make it known to all those in your life: "I'm resting, guys - do your thing and kindly leave me alone now."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week is about partnership, love, and romance - it's been on your mind, and now, because of the Sun in Taurus that's happening on Monday the 19th, it's about to go into full swing for you.

You're also blessed as this vibration is completely supported by the universe. If you want it - it's yours, and yes, that means a good relationship with a trustworthy and loving partner.

You may experience some low energy this week, which means 'listen to your body' - if you're tired, then rest.

There is no need to prove yourself to anyone, and as you know, if you grow weary, you'll also start to feel vulnerable and touchy.

Avoid this by eating well and honoring yourself with the self-respect of proper sleep and better habits.

Mars will be entering your house of business, which might mean something new and great is about to happen, career-wise.

It's also a good week to plan ahead for future engagements. You're quite over the cabin fever that came with the pandemic - and though it may not be an 'all-clear' for out-of-the-house endeavors, you can still plan ahead for the summer.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Consider this week to be your motivational and organizational week, Sag. You're super inspired and you want to get up and go - but you can't tend to all the events you want, so this is a good time to figure out exactly how you're going to make your dreams come true, in terms of socializing and being creative with other people.

Taurus is moving into your sixth house, which should amp up your desire to feel healthy and fit. You may find yourself tired with the routine - you need fantasy, craziness, imagination - you've been cooped up for too long and you need OUT.

Your best bet here is to get into a cleaning ritual for body, mind, and house. Clean your living space and find out how it affects your personal feelings - I bet you'll feel refreshed.

AS mentioned, organizational skills are at an all-time high this week, so take advantage before laziness and ennui kick back in - if they do. Understand that this week is about wellbeing. Meditate, think, take long walks, watch interesting TV, read great fantastical books - do the Sagittarius thing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're almost at the place where you're tired of being a Capricorn, only because Caps are so dang good at everything they put their mind to.

What's meant by this is that, in order to be as perfect as you tend to be - you need to work hard at it, and that, in itself can get really, really tiring.

An interesting effect here is that while you relax and detox from your perfection, you will simultaneously feel very, very passionate and expressive - in love and in intimacy.

It might be a good idea for you to dedicate the week to your lover, rather than to be excellent at work if you know what I mean.

And while you're taking time off to be a sensual beast, spend some of the weeks indulging in self-care - you certainly need it.

Relook at an old hobby, or try your hand at cooking again. Enjoy the non-committal moments of simply enjoying food without the idea of a paycheck as a result.

Not everything revolves around the making of money, and you need to take this week to remember the good (and hot) things in life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As the Sun moves into Taurus, you will experience its effect in your fourth house - the house of the home, Homelife, and family. Projects are possible now, and it is best for you to concentrate on the thing you've wanted to create, yet haven't had the time for.

Now is the time for projects. Now is the time for family. You may also want to parlay that homebody influence and work on the home itself; spring clean, renovate - change something.

The change will do you good, and with Mars in your wellness sector, it seems that it's also a good time for revamping your diet. Healthful awareness suits you, Aquarius, and while you're there, don't forget your mental health as well.

Because of Mar's influence, you may feel angry or frustrated, which is all the more reason for you to take on a meditation practice, or spend some time doing yoga or light exercise to burn off any lingering aggression. If you feel moody - and you will - that's the time to turn around and get back into the home projects. Stay busy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

So, you wanted to hang out with friends, eh? Well, guess what? This is your week to start implementing that back into your life. You've got the Sun in Taurus, which directly relates to your third house - your house of socializing and productivity.

This means it's a good time to both make friends - and money! Everything you do this week has the capability of becoming bigger than it is, so chooses your activities wisely.

Passion could become an enormous blazing fire of sensuality - or it could become an enormous blowout between you and your partner.

Veer towards the positive and let your power directly to you that which is good. You will be the center of attention on Friday the 23rd - and you'll feel very good about it. Your health is radiant and it shows.

If you're feeling happy and confident, then go forth and spread the good news. Believe in yourself - everybody else does. What a nice week you'll be having, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.