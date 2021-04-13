Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 14, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The end of Aries season is almost here but there's lots of energy to push through and reach goals.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Aries until April 21st. In Aries, the Sun is exalted and expressed in its highest form.

This is a time to assert one's ego and to strive for achievement, particularly goals that are personal in nature.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, where it is exalted.

If your birthday is April 14:

If April 14 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

Your personality is driven. You love to get results.

You love playful conversation and enjoy a bit of banter when it's light-hearted and well-intended.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and country singer/songwriter Loretta Lynn.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune as it spends the day in the sign of Taurus, and this can cause some confusion or lack of clarity in the area of your finances. Money matters can be difficult to understand at times. There are a lot of ways to explore your options. With the right financial advisor, you can get concerns resolves and questions answered this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune as it spends the day in the sign of Taurus, and this can cause some confusion or lack of clarity in the area of your identity.

Circumstances and situations fluctuate and they can change your needs. You have plenty of reasons to wonder what your next steps may be. Give yourself time to figure it out. There's no reason to rush.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune as it spends the day in the sign of Taurus, and this can cause some confusion or lack of clarity in the area of your past.

When you focus so much on what was you miss out on what's happening in your life now. The future is brighter than a dark blotch on your history. You have so much to look forward to, so keep your focus up ahead.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune as it spends the day in the sign of Taurus, and this can cause some confusion or lack of clarity in the area of your friendships.

Your friends are people who are there for you to cheer you on and bring you joy. So, if you have someone in your life that's causing drama, it's time to ask yourself why.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune as it spends the day in the sign of Taurus, and this can cause some confusion or lack of clarity in the area of your career and social status.

You may be ready for a career change or wonder what direction to take your job. This is a time to explore those options. Don't let yourself stay stuck. Change a situation that you're unhappy with.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune as it spends the day in the sign of Taurus, and this can cause some confusion or lack of clarity in the area of your higher learning.

Sometimes you have to change majors when you're in college because what you thought you wanted is no longer the case. Go for your dreams. That's what you're here to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune as it spends the day in the sign of Taurus, and this can cause some confusion or lack of clarity in the area of your shared resources.

You may not know with certainty where money or resources will come from, but the universe will provide. Your job is to work hard and to be ready for opportunities. Knock on a lot of doors. One will open for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune as it spends the day in the sign of Taurus, and this can cause some confusion or lack of clarity in the area of your commitments.

Article continues below

When you say you'll do something you may not have thought it would be so full of challenges. Stick to your promises. You have it in you to get through this difficult time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune as it spends the day in the sign of Taurus, and this can cause some confusion or lack of clarity in the area of your daily duties.

Knowing what to tackle first can be confusing when there are so many things to accomplish. Make a list and prioritize. Do what you need to get done now, and what can wait, push toward the bottom. Everything will get its turn.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune as it spends the day in the sign of Taurus, and this can cause some confusion or lack of clarity in the area of your creativity.

When you first start to make something, things seem shapeless and unclear. This is what the process of imagination can be like. Let your soul lead the way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune as it spends the day in the sign of Taurus, and this can cause some confusion or lack of clarity in the area of your home and family.

Relatives are their own person. You may want to do things a certain way but no one agrees. Try to love one another through the madness. Accept people for who they are and what they bring to your life, even if you don't agree and have to choose your own way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune as it spends the day in the sign of Taurus, and this can cause some confusion or lack of clarity in the area of your communication.

Ask good questions. Questions are the one thing people forget to do when they don't understand. Don't assume. Get clarity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.