Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 8, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

The Sun is nearly halfway through Aries season, and now with the Moon in the zodiac sign of Pisces, things go from fast-paced to spiritually guided.

This can be a shock to the system for Cardinal zodiac signs who hope to have their energy and resolve on Thursday.

The Moon in Pisces will speak to Uranus in Taurus who promises a bit of adventure, perhaps not in the way you'd plan, in an area of your life.

This is a good time to be flexible and to allow the flow of life to do what it will.

If your birthday is April 8:

If April 8 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You often come across as playful, yet intense. You love to try new things and appreciate your freedom.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Julian Lennon and former First Lady of the United States, Betty Ford.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, April 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of spirituality, and this gives you an opportunity to experience growth in this area of your life.

This is a wonderful time to embrace the unexpected.

The Universe works in ways that we cannot understand, and there are always tiny miracles around you that reveal to you that you are not alone.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of friendships and something disruptive can point your path toward a new destiny.

Disruptive schedules and conversations can be so confusing.

You may not understand why things happened so quickly, but pay attention to signs and signals that reveal your relationship is changing, even if right now you don't feel like it is for the better.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of career and social status, which can be unpredictable at times - or at least feel that way.

There are working dynamics that can catch you off-guard. Perhaps you don't always get along with a colleague but suddenly you see that there's a reason why you're together on this project. It's to grow your character.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of higher learning and education.

You learn something new every day, and it isn't always going to be textbook material.

Your lessons are hands-on now. You have learned to explore things for what they are. You may find this to be a fascinating time of discovery and growth inside and out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources and secrets.

Secrets can only hide for so long. As the saying goes, all things eventually come to the light. You don't get to time these events.

They happen when you are ready. You may not feel like you're ready but suddenly, once it's happened, you realize that you are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of commitment and marriage, and things can be sightly intense, perhaps more than you anticipated.

This is where you get to challenge the status quo and what you have thought marriage is supposed to be.

Because Uranus is speaking with the Moon, your relationship can take on a new way of doing things that is both personal and freeing for you both.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of daily duties and health. There is always a monkey wrench thrown into the day.

You may find it hard to handle all that you have going on, but being flexible can be good for you.

You may learn to try new things without having to remain rigidly thinking your routine must stick to a certain pattern.

Perhaps the change can show you a shortcut you didn't even know was there.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of creativity and pleasure. It's surprising to find out you like something you had never tried before.

From a new beverage at your favorite coffee shop to a song that is in a genre of music you've always avoided, there are little things in life that can open a door of discovery for you, and give you fresh insight into your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of home, and the family. Isn't it funny how unpredictable relatives can be.

Sometimes they just take it upon themselves to do something you didn't ask because they were 'trying to be nice'.

You may find these traits inconvenient and perhaps annoying, too. But, at the end of the day, even if it's a strange way of showing it, you're loved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of communication and local travel.

A spontaneous detour or invite for a road trip can become quite the humorous story to tell later to friends and family.

If you've got a little time to spare, take a car ride to a location that you've not been to a while and see the sights.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of money and personal property.

Be careful not to spend money you didn't plan to. Things can be tempting for you to buy right now, but before you know it you can max out a credit card. Even if you love getting the points, this may be a day where buying with cash is better.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of identity and personal development.

Your interests can spark a new way of thinking and seeing the world. It's a beautiful time to reinvent yourself. Maybe a new hairstyle or a change in your wardrobe. Need a new scent for the season? Pick up a new bottle for summer.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.