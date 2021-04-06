Love Horoscope For Wednesday, April 7, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 7, 2021.

We are a few days from the New Moon in Aries, which is a time for fresh starts and clearing the way for new love too.

The days before a new moon are enlightening, and while in the zodiac sign of Aries, this moon focuses energy on what's best for yourself.

What things do you need to feel happy in love?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, April 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters Pisces bringing attention to your sector of spirituality, but also your hidden enemies.

How do you feel about your relationship with a higher power? Sometimes we tune this aspect of our love life off after being hurt.

Addressing the blame of past disappointments can be healing for you the next few days. If you feel strong enough, confront a problem that you feel has been left unaddressed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Pisces bringing attention to your sector of friends.

This can be a wonderful time of closeness and emotional discovery. Which friendships are in life that allow you to be raw and transparent?

Perhaps you can spend time with a good friend who lets you share what's on your heart and gives you room to cry or to just be quietly reflective without expectations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Pisces bringing attention to your sector of public esteem and respect.

You want and need to feel like the person you love cares for you and sees your value.

Reflect on a time when you felt held in high regard. What did that feel like for you? How did that empower your personal experience?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Pisces bringing attention to your sector of beliefs.

There's something special about knowing and understanding who you are as a person.

You may have things in your life that you are ready to let go of because they are outdated beliefs or just appear to be wrong to you on some level.

Reinvent yourself. Consider what it is that feels right for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Pisces bringing attention to your sector of intimacy.

This is a wonderful time for spiritual bonding and getting close to someone that you really like.

You may feel the closeness comes with the bells and whistles you hoped for in a growing relationship.

It can be beautiful to know that what you wished for has arrived.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Pisces bringing attention to your sector of marriage.

This is a beautiful time to ponder what the word 'marital' means for you.

Perhaps you have always imagined you'd play a certain gender role and now you're ready to dismiss that philosophy.

You may have a desire to be the stay-at-home parent while the other partner works, or maybe you don't want to be a parent at all.

Now is the time to discuss what your overall life can be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Pisces bringing attention to your sector of health.

Focus on the good things in your life that bring about promise, hope, and balance.

You've got a strong need for more simplicity now. Aim to do what makes you feel fulfilled, relaxed, and happy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Pisces bringing attention to your sector of pleasure.

You want to enjoy your life and your relationships but on your own terms. This is when relationships with others can thrive or feel threatened or that they cannot survive.

It's time to get into your heart and figure out what level of conviction and ambition you possess before deciding that a certain choice is perfect for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Pisces bringing attention to your sector of home.

This is a wonderful time to stick with what you know.

You might enjoy shopping and buying things that you feel would make your house look beautiful and elegant.

This is a wonderful week for cleaning and getting things organized.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Pisces bringing attention to your sector of communication.

Speak from the heart. You have so much to share and it's wonderful when you are open and transparent.

Be that person whom your partner feels sees into your soul.

Protect your investment of time by sharing with the right person or one whom you can trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Pisces bringing attention to your sector of money.

Even though love and money don't always mix together well, it's nice when you have enough to make sure your comforts are there.

Now is a great time to consider what you need to do to bring your financial picture back into the black. You'll be glad this area of your life is in order when dating a new person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Pisces bringing attention to your sector of identity.

Invest a few dollars into something that brings you happiness and allows you to look your best too.

Perhaps you discontinued a home makeup delivery service, and now that your finances are picking up you'd like to do that again. Check the books and see if it works for your life choices.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.