Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 7, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, April 7, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Aquarius entering the sign of Pisces.

The Moon in Pisces is spiritual, and it encourages us to connect with our higher power.

Wednesday's numerology is all about seeking what you need more of in your life. The day is filled with the energy of the Life Path 7, the Seeker.

Famous Seekers that were born with a 7 Life Path Number include celebrity talk show host "Dr. Phil" McGraw, actress, and film producer Julia Roberts.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, April 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Knowing how to feel in a difficult situation is something everyone can relate to, especially after a bad breakup.

On one side, you still feel love for your X but then there's a sense of relief that you're no longer fighting all of the time.

There's the hope of the future, but the fear of being alone. There's so much to process.

Try not to be so hard on yourself with what you're going through. The process of change takes time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Friends are the ones who encourage you when life seems a bit out of control.

Just having someone to listen makes a bad situation a bit more tolerable, even if they can't help you in any other way.

Don't suffer in silence if you've got something on your heart that you want to share without being judged, call a friend you know has your back.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Life is headed in a new direction. With change, uncertainty is constant.

You don't know what to expect or what to plan for completely, and this can have you feeling anxious and not wanting to do anything at all.

Before you bottom out and decide that this is not worth the effort, stop. Envision the positive aspect of change and look forward to one thing that you really want.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

It's impossible to please everyone. Deep down inside your motivation has to be rooted in what you feel your life purpose is.

Knowing in your heart that you're on the path you're meant to travel is what will sustain you.

You may not agree with the naysayers, and it may hurt you to think that people are judging your life, but at the end of the day it is your life to live, not theirs.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Being independent is the goal, but there's something good about interdependence, too.

It's good if you can learn how to balance your life so that people are a helpful part of it.

It's not that you are unable to take care of yourself. Contrarily, you're strong enough to handle being helped by someone when you aren't in need.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Because things have changed so much in such a short period of time, your feelings have not quite caught up with this new reality.

You have to allow your mind to adjust to the new setting. You will, but don't expect it to happen right away.

You haven't been here for long enough for it to become second nature.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

It's time to come out of your comfortable space and start becoming a part of the world.

You've used work to tune out the noise of the world, but now it's time for you to reintegrate with life, people, and the things that make your experiences rich and worthy of sharing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You have felt the sting of betrayal down to your soul. You felt cheated on - emotionally, mentally, and perhaps spiritually - by others, the world, and even your own family.

This is tough to digest. Give yourself time to grieve. It's not your fault.

Life is competitive and sometimes people forget to value their core relationships.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Aim for fairness. Sometimes people will try to get more than they need from you because they sense your guard is down.

Stay on top of the situation, especially if you're trying to share what you have. Give according to what you feel is right.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Pay your debt down. Your mind is always heavy when you know that you own to collectors or have bills waiting to be paid.

You don't have to go out or spend money you don't have to please others.

Just say that it's not in your budget and then focus your resources on what it is you know you need to do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You have a lot of good coming your way. You have been working a ton and giving so much time to a goal.

Now, you're seeing people are noticing.

Business is improving. You're making friends and connections. Life is looking up.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Delete that negative person from your social media. You will be so glad you decided to let the negative energy go.

You have been really looking at how to make it work, but it hasn't. So, all that's left for you to do is to set a solid boundary, which is your right to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.