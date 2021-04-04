Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 5, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, April 5, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Capricorn entering Aquarius.

Things can feel like they are forever changing and instability strikes us with the day's numerology.

Monday brings with it the numerology of a Life Path 5, the Freedom Seeker, but this is the type of situation where things are constantly changing. It may be hard to know if you're coming or if you're going at times.

Thankfully, not all is a loss for Monday while the Moon spends the day in the sign of Aquarius.

The tarot card for Aquarius is The Star. Its meaning is highly spiritual and it provides a lot of hope for the day because it signifies blessings.

The Star is also about wisdom, being in touch with your spiritual support system, and taking what you know and sharing it with others.

What blessings will you count on Monday?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, April 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Secrets have two sides. There's one half of the equation where you don't really want to keep something to yourself.

But then there's the other side where you may feel like you need to be transparent because what if your friend finds out and they feel bad that you didn't share this with them?

It's super hard to know what road to take, so consider your decision carefully.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

It's time to grow up. Adulting can be a difficult wake-up call.

You don't need all the same things that you did when you were younger to be happy, but it feels nice when you can visit home and have your mom do things for you every once in a while.

If you can afford the time, maybe pack a bag and hang out for the weekend with your family soon.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Thank goodness nothing bad happened.

You were prepared in the event that things didn't turn out the way you wanted them to.

But, it's best not to test fate.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Put a positive spin on your message. People want to hear what it is that you have to say, but no one likes to be delivered bad news.

It's a lot easier to digest when you frame things in a way that highlights hope in the middle of an ugly reality.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You have a strong sense of purpose in your life.

When you know who you are on the inside, it's easier for you to make decisions that align with the way that you feel.

You have moved beyond a state of confusion. You have a strong sense of wisdom and this can ignite courage.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgment

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Trust your instincts. People often say that it isn't right to judge others, and this may be true, but there is no reason why you can't exercise discernment.

If something isn't going to work for you, that's for you to decide. You don't have to explain why you want to say no. You just do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are rushing toward a new destination and things appear to be timely, but that doesn't mean you have to be careless. It's better to plan ahead.

You'll save yourself more time. If you just jump reactively to do what you want, you'll end up having to fix things later. Why?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

You're tired and when you feel like you won't be able to think clearly then step aside for the moment and give yourself a chance to catch up.

You'll feel refreshed after a little nap. You'll make a better decision, too.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

This is an awesome idea. You should pursue it. You don't need to worry about whether or not it will work.

Write it down. Make a vision board about it. See where the concept takes you and then decide if it's worthy of more time or effort.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You've got an important message to share with the world.

You may have a book you've been writing in your head and now you're ready to start working on it.

You can begin by writing a blog or making a post on your social media to feel your intended audience's reaction.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Do not allow yourself to become comfortable with a situation that's not good for you.

It's easy to tell yourself that the pain is only for a short while or that maybe the problem is you.

But, what if you viewed the situation from a position of power.

What if you told yourself you've had enough, and now it's time for a change?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune reversed

You loved being at the top of your game, but now the chase isn't all that it was cracked up to be. You're ready for a different challenge.

Even though you know you may have to take a pay cut while starting a new career, in your heart you know it will be worth it. You will be back at the top in no time again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.