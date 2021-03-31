Love Horoscope For Thursday, April 1, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 1, 2021.

Mercury gets a boost of forcefulness as Pluto in Capricorn harmonizes with the communication planet on Wednesday.

Mercury in Pisces is spiritually helpful, but it can also be difficult and hard to understand.

Just like superheroes, you can misapply your strength or use words that hurt or heal others.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, April 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, what do you really want to accomplish in your love life? Mercury spends the day in your spiritual house and it gets a power boost from Pluto in your social status sector.

So, if you're really unhappy about the way things are going now is the time to strive for a change. It won't be easy, but it will be worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, what do you need to be done, but can't do alone? Mercury working with Pluto can give you the gift of gab.

Opening up about your ideas can help you to compel others to believe in your vision. You might have doubts about your ability to persuade, but it's a good day to test things out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet Mercury is empowered and this is good news for you.

Gemini, you laugh off things that hurt you more frequently than people may realize, but you really do what respect.

You need to help others see how you want to be treated. You don't have to hide behind a smile.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's no reason to be quiet because, Cancer, if you really believe in something, don't compromise.

Love doesn't require this of you at the expense of your authenticity. Be yourself. It's intense to do, but the only way to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, putting things on paper can feel offensive to some, but having a prenuptial or establishing some ground rules is appropriate for your situation.

If you're afraid your partner doesn't know how boundaries work listens to your gut. There's a reason you're feeling this way, so do what's best for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, love is a subject that can be relative to what it is you're attached to.

You love things differently; not all is the same. you may feel like your friends are expecting too much of you lately.

It's time to set up some walls. A verbal boundary or just not answering a ton of requests may feel radical - but fair.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, familial responsibilities can really put a damper on love and romance but you've got to do what you've got to do.

You may not like putting all your pleasures on hold right now but after this weekend, you'll be feeling better and much like your normal self.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you're sentimental side is feeling everything so intensely even the smallest things can make you cry.

You may not like the fact that your heart is on your sleeve, but it's plain to see that your heart is thawing and more open to love. It's a good thing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's bothersome when you're super busy but your relatives, especially parents, expect you to check-in each day.

You may feel like blurting that you haven't even checked your email, but bite your tongue and hold back a little. Some things are best left unsaid.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, talk about your needs and wants. Don't be embarrassed to make the conversation more about you.

If you shed a few tears, it's ok. Your loved one needs to hear what you are going through. speak from the heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, a bill or poor spending habits can come back to haunt you. Dating, spending time together can get expensive.

You never realize how much so until the credit card statement comes in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love calls but, Pisces, work can really be hard to leave at the door.

You may act like you're not mentally preoccupied, but your thoughts could be elsewhere. Try to shift gears by doing something that reminds you you're at home.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.