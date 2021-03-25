Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 26, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 26, 2021.

We are emotionally charged and mentally stimulated with the Sun in Aries and the Moon in Virgo, which brings attention to the Hermit tarot card.

The Hermit tarot card invites contemplation and soul-searching.

The day's numerology compliments the astrology forecast on Friday so we have a lot of support to discover a talent or to finish an important task.

Friday is a 7 in numerology, which is about rest, quiet contemplation for tasks related to writing, music, or spiritual quests.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, March 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You want things to get done, but are you trying to do too much all at the same time? You're placing a lot of pressure on yourself to finish things by a certain deadline - one that you've set - but there are a lot of moving parts. if one thing doesn't happen when you've expected it to, but you did all you could, that's OK. Life often works out either way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Listen to your intuition. You have so much to give to the right person. So, if your gut is telling you that it's time to pull back a little bit, then listen to it. When you heard that this person was worthy of your love, you paid attention and follow through. So, why is it when it's telling you to step down for a moment, you're ignoring your truth?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

There are many reasons why you need to hang on. You want to end this, and there's a lot of facts pointing to why it would be more comfortable to quit, but you're not a quitter. When you sense that it's really tough to stick in the game, hang on until the challenge is over. You'll be so much stronger because you did.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You see the problem, and everyone else is ignoring it. When you realize that you're the squeaky wheel and no one wants to hear what's going on it can be discouaaging. You might even think you're crazy! But the truth is that people don't like to acknowledge pain when they have no solutions. When you point out what's happening remember to also provide some direction on what you think may fix the trouble.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Don't fight a battle that will likely not produce any winners. Come alongside the situation as an ally or friend. When you wrap your arm around the person you're trying to persuade and approach them like a friend, you not only make the situation better but you create a relationship that lasts.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

It did not make sense. The approach was nonsensical you say. Even purposeless, you may think. You may find that you're unable to really understand what was going through their head at the time, but maybe that's not the part you need to focus on. Healing is where to direct your attention.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

You're moving up. Sometimes stepping down is a move toward a higher and more improved situation.

You may feel like you're losing it all, but when you gain time, you've gained back freedom and your world.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You're quite the talent. You have lots of potential here, and as you continue to master new skills you will soon find that people value you even more. Keep learning. Be the eternal student that you are.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

You have an abundance of emotional support. Sometimes when you bottle up your feelings or are afraid to open up. you miss out on getting the wisdom and knowledge you need from friends who would love to love on you. Share your heart.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Force won't work. There's a time to fight to get what you want, but this is a season of letting go. Put distance between yourself and the situation. You don't have to be so assertive or forceful. You've already gotten your point across. Now, it's time to wait.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You've become passive. When you have been in a bad situation for too long your brain starts to think this is as good as it gets, but your heart knows better. Listen to it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Overthinking is unproductive. At night when your head hits the pillow, your thoughts run rampant pray and ask for peace. Journal your thoughts before you go to sleep at night. Write down what you're worried about and then workout solutions on paper, not inside your head.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.