Love Horoscope For Friday, March 26, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 26, 2021.

The Sun and Venus come together exactly at the same degree on Friday.

This is a powerful time for manifestation and balancing out your emotional energy.

Although the Sun's power is greater than the expression of Venus when she is so close by, we find ourselves able to connect more intimately with our inner needs and wants without much effort making Friday an ideal time for tuning in to your heart and tuning out what you know does not resonate well with your inner voice.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun conjuncts Venus exact in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of identity.

The day may bring you a strong sense of balance within yourself.

There can be an overwhelming feeling of peace. If there are disruptions in your love life, reflect inward where your strength can be found.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun conjuncts Venus exact in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of hidden enemies. What you didn't see before may come to light.

You might find that there's no more room left in your life for animosity or toxic energy. It's time to pave the way for clearing the energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun conjuncts Venus exact in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of friendship.

There's a sense of love and support in your network. You are drawn to supportive people who reciprocate and want the same things that you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun conjuncts Venus exact in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of career.

You may not always like things that you have to do at work, and perhaps there are problems with people at times, but overall there's a joy that you are productive and able to contribute. Find these little things to be thankful for throughout the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun conjuncts Venus exact in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of higher learning.

When you understand that there's no right answer in love at times, it can open an entirely new world of knowledge for your relationship.

It takes a lot of pressure off of you. You don't have to be perfect. You can just be yourself and enjoy getting to know your partner and discovering how you are as a couple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun conjuncts Venus exact in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of secrets.

There are few things more disturbing than to find out things were not out in the open when you thought that they were.

This can bring a lot of sadness to your heart, and a sense that what you hoped to have wasn't real. Get to the heart of your discovery.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun conjuncts Venus exact in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of commitment.

You want what you need, and this is no longer an area of compromise for you.

Make a decision and stick with it. If it doesn't fit with what someone is willing to give, then you know where you stand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun conjuncts Venus exact in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of health.

Taking care of yourself may not always come naturally for you, but this is not only good for you, it's also great for your relationships.

People may try to tempt you to bend your new rules and break your fitness commitments, but deep down they truly admire your self-respect and determination. It makes it easier for them to stick to their own, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun conjuncts Venus exact in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of pleasure. You're ready for a break and to enjoy yourself.

Call a time out from work and all the pressures of life. If you can't get away for a mini-vacation, take a social media break and unplug so you can focus on your real-life relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun conjuncts Venus exact in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of home.

Aim for security and trust. Enjoy the things that are close to your heart.

Embrace the familiar. There will always be the lure of new things, but what's predictable can be the sweetness of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun conjuncts Venus exact in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of communication.

Trust your inner voice and look for confirmation in the world around you.

The universe sometimes sends signals that you're on the right path through other people, signs, and experiences.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun conjuncts Venus exact in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of money.

Buy something you really want. Money is not a limited resource. It can feel that way because it's not always there, but what's truly limited is time.

Use money to help you save time, not the other way around.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.