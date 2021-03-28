Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 29, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and we are driven to achieve what we want in life, but there may be a need to find support from others.

The Moon spends the day in Libra making Monday perfect for networking, socializing, and branching out to meet new people.

If your birthday is March 29:

If March 29 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You are often hard on yourself when things don't go your way. You are tenacious and winning means the world to you.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include South Korean actress Kim Tae-hee, French professional footballer N'Golo Kante, and actress Narges Mohammadi.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of relationships and commitment, and it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, your zone of friendships.

We love our friends for all that they bring into our lives. Friends are there when you need help, a person who listens or an encouraging word.

The love of a friend can be the support you need right now, especially if you're trying to make important life-changing decisions about the future.

A friend can be the one to remind you of your history, especially when you feel tired or lost.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of daily duties, pets, and health habits, and it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, your zone of career.

It's great to love what you do for work and to really throw yourself into a job that you love, however, you don't want to do it at the expense of your personal life.

Try not to neglect your personal life when you're climbing the ladder of success.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of creativity, fun, and pleasure, and it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, your zone of learning. Hobbies aren't a waste of money or time.

They are the adult version of playing. If you really want to pick up a new skill, thinking maybe you'd also like to do it as a career one day, dabble in a hobby that brings you joy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of family, authority figures, and parents, and it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, your zone of resources.

It's no fun when you feel like the adults in your life don't view you as your own person, especially when you're still depending on them for financial support.

This can be an area of tension for you right now, and one where the only solution feels like slamming the door on your heart. Remind yourself that this is temporary. You're working hard to get more independent. This is tough, but it won't last forever.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of communication and local travel, and it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, your zone of commitment.

You have been chatting with someone you really like long-distance and now that people are getting vaccinated, you're almost sure you'd like to take a plane ride and go visit them for the first time. This may be in the works, and things are starting to get closer to the actual date.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of money and personal property, and it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, your zone of daily duties.

It's the little spending that makes your budget not work at times. The candy bar that you pick up when checking out or the extra expresso shot when ordering your coffee.

These small routines should come under scrutiny especially if you have a savings budget you're trying to reach.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of identity and self-development, and it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, your zone of romance. When someone walks into your life, it changes things.

When your love life starts to show promise, you may wonder who you are when you're with this other person. Love changes people, and you may find out things you didn't know about yourself because of the way you feel.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of hidden enemies and illusions, and it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, your zone of family.

Even well-intended family members can feel like they hit a nerve when giving advice on your life.

This is where you feel like you have to start keeping certain things a secret and stop telling them what's going on. You may feel like you have to put a lid on your openness, which could be smart to do when around certain relatives.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of networking and business relationships, and it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, your zone of communication.

Saying too much can be as bad as saying too little when you're trying to get to know people and develop a relationship with individuals at work.

Try to read the room and pay attention to body language signals so that you're able to sense where the balance is in your professional engagements.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of career and social status, and it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, your zone of money.

This is a wonderful time to search for new opportunities or even a second job if you're trying to make the most of your free time.

Perhaps a new opening will present at your current company and it's perfect for you. If you're dreaming of a promotion or a new career, start looking.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of higher learning and personal philosophies, and it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, your zone of personal development. What you believe and what you do are always connected in some way.

This is the main reason why it's so important to read and surround yourself with material that expands your awareness and knowledge.

Perhaps sign up for a great podcast that you can listen to when driving to work or getting ready for the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of shared resources, secrets, and inheritance, and it harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, your zone of spirituality.

Be thankful, but also remember that there's more to life than things. Thinking you have all that you need can foster a false sense of security. Truly all that you need comes from within.

The rest are added blessings. So, if there's something you have been wanting, don't let it frustrate you if you can't have it right now. You'll get there, but you're also where you belong now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.