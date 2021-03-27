Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of March 29 - April 4, 2021

We are ready to start the week after the Full Moon in Libra, and here's your zodiac sign's horoscope for the week of March 29th, 2021 to guide the way.

Here's what's going on with your horoscope for the week of March 29th-April 4th, 2021:

April has a pleasant surprise for all of us, and it's looking like we're all in for a wide range of upturns this month.

Our first week gives us all hope; something good is coming, and believe it or not - much of it is financial.

This works well with the idea that many of us are just now receiving our third stimulus check - that helps for sure!

But finances aren't the only thing that's pleasantly on fire. Check out your love life, and prepare to become very, very involved. ;)

We're looking at some major planetary influences here - Mars is going to take our energy levels way up, while Jupiter is going to broaden our minds. Venus is there to tickle our passionate side, and Saturn promises to make us all just a little crazier than we already are.

Horoscope for the week of March 29, 2021 to April 4, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

During this first week of April, you will find yourself feeling clear-headed as if you've just woken from some dream that had you confused and inhibited.

Mercury's influence works here to clear illusions and promote your need for truth. Can you take the truth, Aries? Yes, you can, in fact, you work so much better when you know what you're dealing with.

The time for misinformation is over; you're no longer interested in kidding yourself, you want the cold, hard facts and you want them now - as in 'this week.'

You'll also see your social circle broaden as your interests do. This week will challenge you - will you go along with the old ways, or will you dare to do what is different?

This week presents a new path to you, and you will be more than willing to walk on it. This is also a good week for starting something new in the business. Keywords for the week: Risk, Woke, Truth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week is all about change, and though you may have been putting it off for a while, now you are ready. There's something about April that just makes you want to do things differently, and during the first week, you'll start designing a serious plan of action.

Put in the effort and watch the results. It's a good week in terms of finances for you, as well, and this will only get better as the month wears on. You'll be feeling emotionally strong, and ready to tackle the world.

Problems will be met easily, and nothing is really going to phase you. You've got a handle on it, and you impress others with your ability to roll with the punches.

Your love life will still be active, though it won't be overwhelming either way, as in good or bad...love just isn't your number one topic this week, though that is fated to change by mid-month.

You may be involved with family this week, though it's not recommended as communication is not a high priority with you and your family may be somewhat argumentative. Keywords for the week: Change, Effort, Patience.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If there's anything that will benefit you the most, this week, it's friends. Reach out, bring 'em in, and hold on to them, as these folks are there to help you in your time of need as well as in your time of recreation.

You haven't been adapting well to something new in your life, and it's confusing you - that confusion has you going inwards, becoming more and more introverted as days go by.

This week is the one where you should open to the love of your friends, as they really are there for you. Trust doesn't come easily to you, but it may be time for you to bite the bullet and just take a leap of faith.

Fortunately, this first week is a very 'loving' week for you, and you'll be able to experience both passion and affection if you let yourself.

The huge Mars energy will give you life and drive and that should help you to achieve success in whatever you put your mind to. A road trip or vacation is also recommended during this week. Plans come to fruition. Keywords: Trust, Engage, Open.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Planetary disturbances may shake up the earlier part of the month, and you'll feel this in terms of career - but here's the kicker: that shaking up? It's positive and could mean more money in your pocket as well as a change in job or in job status.

All good! What you do this week will show up at the end of the month, so your good work is acting as an investment.

Your love life will be going through a transition, however, and while it will all work out in the long run, the 'short run' may be a little more strenuous than you had in mind.

Things should smooth themselves out by the last week of the month for you. Avoid family gatherings this week, not unless you're up for a nervous breakdown, and try not to play referee in your family member's individual problems.

It's not up to you to save the world - or your family. It's a good 'health' week for you, too, so whatever you've been doing recently in terms of diet - keep it up. Keywords: Progress, Patience, Endurance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may feel like you've been selected for some kind of special task this week, Leo - one that will require stamina and energy. Your natural optimism will come to your rescue this week, especially in career matters.

Your thoughts are powerful, so use affirmations to further the process of your wishes. Achieving goals will come very easily this week, in fact, all professional moves are auspiciously blessed by the planetary influences.

Your love life will soar and that will make you feel both loved and appreciated. Expect a socially packed month that begins this week. Pregnancy is also very possible this week.

Family matters will run smoothly, so no worries on that front. The best advice here would be to keep a handle on your health and take things in moderation. No excess this week, Leo - stay on point! The best thing for you this month is friendships and communication. Keywords: Focus, Optimism, Moderation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The first three weeks of April will have your head spinning with all the changes you'll be going through. It's best for you to take note of all that goes on and pause before making your move.

This week will have you pacing yourself, wondering when to proceed. This is good and should be a practice you continue on with for the rest of your life.

If you've been impulsive in the past, you are now on to a new avenue of thinking, one that demands you think things through before acting on them - and possibly ruining any chances you have.

Your love life will be on hold for the week, possibly the next week as well, but that's OK - it will return in the third week. If you are a married person, you might anticipate arguments.

These spats happen because you jump to a conclusion and act like you want to fight. Try to let that go - you know where it always leads, and you never like that result.

Finances will leave you feeling stressed, so place less burden on yourself and stick to what makes you happy. Keywords: Pace, Consideration, Silence.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Whatever you'll be doing during this week, and throughout the last week of March, the only real thing that will be on your mind is your love life. There is a feeling of turmoil and a dread of the unknown that comes with this.

You are overthinking, Libra, and unfortunately, you keep on coming up with the same dreaded versions of an outcome. What happened to your positivity? Yes, it will return by the 20th of the month, but until then, you need to snap out of it.

That Saturn influence is messing with you, but it's nothing you can't handle. What you have to get used to this week is the idea that your partner - if you have one - is really going to chew your ear off. Do you have the patience to let them have their turn, or will you blow them off and aggravate them by not listening?

You can reach out to family members for help, as this is something that is working full-force for you this week. You are also susceptible to stress-related disease, so cool off. Try meditating and relaxing. Give that to yourself. Keywords: Ruminating, Assumption, Stamina.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're the star of the week, Scorpio, so expect kudos, praise, and acceptance for who you are and what you believe in. That doesn't mean everything is perfect, though, as Saturn and Jupiter have other things in mind, such as chaos.

Your love life will thrive this week, and you'll feel surges of energy that are sure to thrill whoever it is that you're sharing that energy with. Honestly, you'd do best with another Scorpio! Your best bet is to stay away from family functions and stick to friendships. You aren't up for the kind of dance that family requires - not this week.

At present, family represents discord and trouble to you. It will pass by the third week of the month. Travel, on the other hand, is recommended - suggestive of finding new roads and great adventures. Your health is in excellent shape, so keep up the good work. Keywords: Intimacy, Balance, Adventure.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Thanks to the positive aspects of the planets, this is going to be a helluva good week for you, especially in your career and in love. For the love part - this might mean meeting someone new if you're not already partnered. Mars is vaulting you into an entirely new world of career promise and development.

What you thought was close to you is now open - you can move and groove to your own drummer, and you'll be paid for it, Sag! Your desire to express yourself will be well met in the receptive audience you'll have, everywhere you go.

In other words - people want to hear what you have to say, and more than that - what you have to say is important. So say it loud and clear! Trust your partner and let them have their space, just as you wish for your own.

Family life can be wonderful if you let it, so get out of the way; your doubt can sometimes be a real downer. Health is looking great, no issues that come up - all is well in your world, Archer. Keywords: Excitement, Independence, Trust.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Expect the week to go well, save for a few bumps along the road. This isn't the ultimate month for you, but there's a light coming your way on the 19th of April, so you should be fine. You've got a few planetary hurdles to jump over, and this means to think things out before you proceed. With anything.

You are advised not to travel, and to stay out of family affairs this week. In fact, if you let family matters rule your world, you'll have no room for anything else - and that could cramp your style in terms of your love life. The good part is that your love life is in good shape, and there should be no lessening of the passion.

This week is the first of the weeks that emphasize a need in you for patience and compassion. Your health is in good form, but you do react badly to stress so don't let the tension get out of hand. Pay attention to your body. Keywords: Patience, Quiet, Retreat.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Enjoy the social aspects of this week, as they will be plentiful. Your friendships are in good shape. You're a well-loved person who has proved their value and trustworthiness - you'll come to know just how loved you are during the first week of April.

Financially, you're in great shape, and your gratitude will get you far. Family life looks great, as does your career - though don't be surprised if that Jupiter energy doesn't have you wanting more.

Jupiter is the planet of expansion, and it's hitting you big time, making you want more out of your life. As for love, it's a phone-in, meaning, you'll hardly have to do more than say, "hello" if you want to seduce someone.

Your intimate life will be alive and in great shape, and if you're with someone new, you'll enjoy the heck out of them, that's for sure. Family matter looks harmonious - for a change - and everyone involved will be settled and content.

It's not your best week in health, however, so try to stay conscious of what's making you feel ill - and rid yourself of it. Keywords: Gratitude, Consistency, Self-Analysis.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

What's good? Money is good, and this is your week to make some. Congratulations on that - and stay the course, Pisces, because you're doing all the right things to make that happen.

The entire month, in fact, is going to be dedicated to increasing your bank account, and this is mostly due to a change in attitude that you've recently had.

You've been more open to the influence of friends, and that's starting to benefit you in more ways than one. Being social is a pleasure to you, but you've not always been 'receptive.'

Something about the first week of April has got you keen on trying new things and doing what you've done before in a more exciting and engaging way.

Seek to resolve old conflicts - ridding yourself of bad memories and wasted days are in order, and if you want to move on - and you definitely DO - then you must leave the past behind and embrace the now moment.

Your love life will maintain its passion, and family life will take a turn for the worse. It's only temporary, but you'd be better off if you let folks battle out their own agenda without getting involved. Good health is on the menu this week, so continue to eat right and get rest. Keywords: Enjoy, Socialize, Share.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.