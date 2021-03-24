Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 25, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 25, 2021.

The Moon will be leaving Leo to enter the zodiac sign of Virgo on Thursday night.

The tarot card associated with Virgo is The Hermit.

The Hermit tarot card is about taking time out for introspection and removing yourself from the hectic pace of the world.

Personal power is themed in numerology as well. The day's energy arrives with the power of Life Path 8.

Famous 8s include American actress and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg and psychic clairvoyant Edgar Cayce.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You were not made to hide behind the scenes, but there are still times when this is a necessary part of life.

Let others get their attention while you sit back and observe.

You may discover that you don't need as much as you think or gain a better appreciation for the peace and silence you experience while calling time out and being in solitude.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Finish what you've started. That edge where change happens is super steep and when you're just about to turn the corner it feels like you're not going to make it, but you are.

Hang in there. It's tough but believe in yourself. This is the last leg of the journey.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You're tired of waiting, but at the same time, you're so used to it that you've lost the energy to try and change the situation.

This is where you have to find out how to get a little bit uncomfortable.

Anger, hurt, and sadness are powerful motivators for change and growth. Use them to your advantage.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

The difficult part is almost over.

Mentally, it's going to be hard to accept that the person, situation or thing you've been dealing with is no longer a problem.

But even the worst of people eventually get worn out and find new things to entertain them.

Don't add fuel to the fire or reach out. Let the silence speak for itself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You're getting there. You have been thinking and thinking about what you want to do, and now you're at a place where you're ready to put the pieces together and figure things out.

You understand the situation better than ever before, and this can be a source of comfort as you start to restructure your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel.

You may not see it because this has been such a dark and difficult journey. However, it's there.

Let your eyesight adjust to the improved situation. Pretty soon, you'll see the sun shining on your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You have been feeling under the weather. So much so that it's been hard to think and to be in tune with your spiritual nature.

This may last for a bit longer, but there is always an ending to good and bad times. Soon, this season will pass.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Things are so much better for you now. You've finally learned to manage your energy effectively.

Article continues below

It took some time to figure out how to use your time wisely, but once you got the hang of it, you're much better off than you were before.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are so brave. It took a lot of courage for you to get where you are now.

You made sacrifices other people would not make. You decided to do without comforts in order to get to this place.

This is how you showed yourself that you were serious about your goals. You put yourself to the test, and you passed.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You don't always get what you worked for, and even though you know this to be true, it still stings.

Sometimes life takes a difficult turn and. you have to just accept that this was not in the plans and you'll have to adjust your thinking.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

You've been making decisions and everything has been going along well, but then you discover that this was not what you thought. Should you back out or hang in there?

You won't know if you made a mistake until you get to the end of your destiny, but if the cost isn't worth it to you, it may be time to quit.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

It's time for a mini-life review. Your goals are important, but sometimes they need redefining. It's a good practice to take time every few months to see how things are going.

Give yourself an hour of peace and quiet to really think about all that you want to accomplish before the end of 2021.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.