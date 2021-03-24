Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 25, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

Get things done first thing in the morning as the start of the day is ideal for accomplishing your goals.

The Sun spends the day in the sign of Aries. The Moon will be in the sign of Leo.

The Moon will be void of course at 9:27 p.m. until it enters Virgo at 10:23 p.m. EST.

Avoid making impulsive or major life-changing decisions during this time.

If your birthday is March 25:

If March 25 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You are straightforward, thoughtful, and precise. You like things to be orderly and pay close attention to the details.

Famous Arieswho share your birthday include English singer and songwriter Elton John and American professional basketball player Kyle Lowry.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing attention to your fifth astrology house and sector of pleasure. Early in the day try to squeeze in time to do something you love.

Play is so important for your spirit, and a good belly laugh may do you good. Later in the day, when the Moon prepares to enter Virgo, you will want to have refreshed your soul so that when you get involved in an important task later in the week, you've got the energy to sustain you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing attention to your fourth astrology house and sector of home and family.

There's a time and place for everything, and sometimes it's time to hang out close to home and stick to what's family.

Later, when the Moon goes void of course before entering Virgo, you may find it was best to focus on what you know instead of adding a new task to your day. If a decision isn't necessary to make today, better to leave it to tomorrow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing attention to your third astrology house and sector of communication and short-distance travel.

Get your errands done early in the day and when you have a chance to batch your tasks so that you have free time to spare later.

The Moon in transition will make it harder to concentrate. Things that appear to be important can come up and later you find out that you wasted precious minutes. Avoid it if you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing attention to your second astrology house and sector of money and personal property.

Instead of impulsively shopping for things you think you need, put them in the shopping cart and leave them for later.

Tomorrow, look at your purchase selections with fresh eyes and then determine if they were must-haves or not.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing attention to your first astrology house and sector of identity.

Everyone has an opinion of what you are supposed to be and who you should be and when.

So, it can be confusing when you try to please everyone. You can't, and it never works out the way that you want it to.

Before the Moon changes signs by the end of the day, embrace who you are and get comfortable in your own skin.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing attention to your twelfth astrology house and sector of hidden enemies.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You have so much going on and even if you can't put your finger on what, you feel the changes down to your bones.

There's a lot to ponder, and without much time before the Moon enters your zodiac sign, you'll want to write down your observations. Do it before you forget.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing attention to your eleventh astrology house and sector of friendships.

You weren't designed to fly solo, so being in a crowd isn't just important to you, it's how you express a big part of your personality.

However, there are times when even you need a rest and have to pull back from social interaction. If you feel like you have over done it in chatting or communicating with others online, then call time out. Catch up again later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing attention to your tenth astrology house and sector of career and social status.

You keep a low profile but deep down inside you want to be recognized and noticed for what you bring to the table at work.

Don't let the day go by without being your best. You might pull back a little bit later in the day when the evening comes and life is quieter, but really put in your all throughout the day.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing attention to your ninth astrology house and sector of higher learning and philosophy. Watch for pride. There are days when you can be wrong.

You may feel like you're not and want to point out the flaws in other people's arguments, but this may not be worth the time and energy you put into it.

Instead, seek to understand. You may understand more why later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing attention to your eighth astrology house and sector of shared resources, secrets, and inheritance. Initiate your activities and get things moving forward.

No one wants to talk about death, dying, or the preparation of plans for it, but even with this pandemic, it's a necessary thing to explore.

With the anxiety of what could happen dying down, you may find it useful to search what's out there and how it can help your family.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing attention to your seventh astrology house and sector of commitment and partnerships.

Asking someone how they feel can be so hard to do and make you appear vulnerable.

You can ask in other ways without saying a word. Invite intimacy.

Ask questions that reveal intent and show your own intention by providing support and presence each day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing attention to your sixth astrology house and sector of daily duties and pets.

Spending time with your furry friend can be such a fulfilling thing to do.

You may enjoy a little bit of downtime just hanging out and going for a walk.

Life was meant to be lived and happiness shared with a pet is a great way to spend part of your day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.