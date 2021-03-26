Your Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, March 29-April 4, 2021

The week of March 29-April 4, 2021 is a lesson in divine timing, but it’s also one in knowing when to take that first step forward, as every zodiac sign will see in their love horoscope.

When we think of divine timing, we often think of being removed from the situation altogether and that magically life will just align when it’s meant to be, and we won’t have to work for it if it’s meant to be. But that’s not the case.

Divine timing is when we are presented with options, opportunities, and choices that we ourselves have to make as part of our free will actively choosing and creating our fate.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

This week all the cards are on the table.

Coming off our Libra Full Moon we’re distinctively aware of what is working in our relationships and what isn’t.

This is only the beginning though because it’s one thing to know what needs to change, or what we need to do to make that happen and quite another to know that now is the time to do it.

In truth, as humans who are often full of doubt, we could debate with ourselves forever over finding the so-called perfect time to make the changes that are currently brewing beneath the surface, but we will never find it.

Most often there is no sign saying that now is the time. We usually never reach a point of being completely sure and there are always those lingering doubts, not because they are based on truth but because they're based on change.

Change always comes in the hands of doubt because it means we’re doing something different than we’ve ever done before. It means we’re leaving behind that comfort zone and that we’re taking a risk.

This is what it means not just to live but to love.

The Full Moon in Libra on the 28th opens the door for us to not just see clearly but thanks to Sun in Aries to take action in our lives.

The Venus and Sun sextiles to Saturn will help us crave a deeper more serious level of commitment and will fuel us with the endurance to make it happen while Mercury moving into Aries will clear the way for honest and direct conversations.

This is a week where we will find the clarity and courage to move through the blocks that had previously stopped us in making changes in our romantic lives because once we realize that having doubts is part of the process they no longer hold the power to stop us.

What to expect this week in astrology:

Monday, March 29th

Sun conjunct Venus in Aries, Last day this transit will be exact, opportunity to take decisive action, knowing what we want and taking the steps required to achieve it, especially towards new levels in an existing relationship or pursuing a new one.

Tuesday, March 30th

Mercury conjunct Neptune in Pisces, A time to reflect on what we need to open up and share with our partner, finding a deeper more spiritual connection in terms of love, feeling a need to express our feelings.

Venus in Aries sextile Saturn in Aquarius, Learning some big lessons related to our romantic relationships or how we approach love in general, feeling a stronger desire to be loved and in a partnership, pursuing a commitment, possibly an excellent time for engagements or moving in together.

Wednesday, March 31st

Sun in Aries sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, Giving us the perseverance to make lasting changes in a way with integrity and honesty, feeling like we need to do things ‘the right way’, determined to make progress and to achieve what we want romantically.

Venus in Aries sextile Saturn in Aquarius, Still exact today adding into the energies of the Sun/Saturn sextile making it an excellent time to commit to a relationship.

Thursday, April 1st

Sun in Aries sextile Saturn in Aquarius, Last day to make use of the energy of this transit in terms of commitment and changes in our life. No other transits today make this an excellent day to be able to think clearly and make future plans.

Friday, April 2nd

Mercury in Pisces sextile Pluto in Capricorn, Conversations turn deeper and more meaningful, opening up not just about feelings and plans but those things that we don’t often talk about, approaching love and your partner more seriously.

Saturday, April 3rd

Mercury enters Aries, Conversations start to flow more easily, instead of rehashing the past we’re more open to what we want to build and create in the future, feeling more determined and focused about what we want and what we need to talk about in order to achieve it.

Sunday, April 4th

Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, Feeling more tired, stressed, and emotional especially in terms of issues with our romantic relationships, transitioning from the old to the new, letting go of what hurts.

Love horoscopes for March 29-April 4, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There’s a level of excitement around how uncomfortable you’ve been feeling lately in your existing relationship or even approach to finding love.

This is that increasing awareness and confidence about what needs to change in your romantic life and embracing the truth that comes up.

You may still be working through the ‘how’ of it, but you’re certainly meeting reality head-on this week with the decision that taking action isn’t a matter of if any longer, but only when.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This seems to be one of those weeks where you get to sit quietly and watch the chaos unfold around you. Just try not to be too smug about it because your time is coming, but for now, this is one of those weeks where you will find some peace in the process.

This week is almost like the eye of the storm. If you’ve been feeling pulled in different directions romantically and like you’ve been trying to hang onto some semblance of normality, this week will be a break, but it doesn’t mean it’s over completely. Use this time to rest and to focus on where you’re still holding on because it’s there you’re likely going to be asked to let go.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Things can move pretty fast this week, just make sure that your feet are on the ground for the process and that you’re not moving so quickly you’re not aware of where it is you’re heading.

You’ve been excited to take action on a romantic interest for some time now and while it seems you’re receiving the green light; you still need to proceed with caution.

This comes in the form of remembering that this time you are supposed to be doing it differently, so give yourself and your new partner time to figure out what that means. Slow progress often gets us further in the long run.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There’s almost a happy level of busyness that surrounds you this week as you actively make changes around your home, whether or not you share it with a partner.

This may be feeling more connected to your space and wanting it to be a representation of you, but there’s also this stirring deep within you that knows change is just around the corner so it’s almost as if there are some unconscious preparations happening now.

Pay attention around you. Signs will be coming in strong and fast. If you are already in a relationship, don’t be surprised if this is a big week for moving things to the next level, and if single, trust yourself, even if love arrives unexpectedly.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You’re feeling a bit more serious this week, even bordering on a bit emotionally down. Unfortunately, you tend to romanticize relationships while you’re in them so when something happens that occurs to you to see things as they really are you quickly become disheartened.

Likely you’re seeing that what you thought was perfect is something that feels a little (or a lot) out of balance this week. While maybe truths are coming up to help you readjust your sails, you may also need to put the work in with a particular partner as well.

Amazing doesn’t just happen, no matter how great the connection is.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There’s a peace surrounding you this week as you actively wait for what’s next. This isn’t the energy of overdoing as you sometimes can get sucked into, but a gentleness of trusting your intuition when it says that what you’ve been wanting and needing is already on its way to you.

You’ve done a great deal of preparation for this next phase of your life and that includes your relationship sector. The one thing to be mindful of this week is that there’s often a fine line between peace and complacency.

Don’t forget that even inaction is actually an action and that it’s up to you to make the most of it, especially knowing that everything is just about to change.

Article continues below

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It’s not always fun and games having our annual Full Moon as you may be feeling this week, especially when it makes it impossible to ignore something that you’ve been doing your best to do just that.

This week will likely feel like you’re just a little unsure of what to do now which also might include whether or not your feelings and thoughts can be trusted.

The work for you lies in why just because something doesn’t work how you thought it would mean that you were wrong for trying. Not everything in life will make sense, sometimes accepting that actually enables us to accept ourselves more deeply. Lean into finding gratitude for what didn’t work out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

While some signs will be asked to figure out what they feel or when to take action, your work this week is why you ignore what you know is the truth.

As a zodiac sign that is comfortable going deep, both with yourself and others, you have no problem traversing the darkness of humanity or even reality.

You can see and feel the truth quite easily, but yet often choose to ignore it. Whether this means knowing something needs to change or continuing to hope it eventually does.

There’s a space that you usually already know all you need to know in order to take action, but you ignore it, often trying to paint it differently or wanting to delay the changes that would come from it.

This week will make it impossible to do so, but you’re ready to level up, just go slow and remember if it’s not built on truth eventually it will crumble.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You want it so bad you can practically taste it this week as you move even closer to long-awaited changes. But there’s another side to your excitement at what’s to come and that’s your own vision of yourself and your fears about what you’d call ‘screwing it up’ again.

The reality that you’re your own worst critic doesn’t escape you, but it also doesn’t make it any easier at times. What you have to ask yourself is why you are punishing yourself based on what you didn’t know and hadn’t learned.

We can’t fault a child for failing a test on the material they were never taught, so why are you doing this to yourself? The week ahead has plenty of opportunities to do things differently if you choose to take them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

How you view yourself is what creates the life that you live. As someone who is so logically based you often spend so much time focusing on setting things up externally; the job, the house, the relationship that you forget it has to begin internally first.

This is the foundation you need and why things often fall apart because nothing lasts if it’s built on shaky ground.

This week you’ll be challenged to rebuild your own foundations, and while it may seem that you may be given a second chance at a particular relationship don’t neglect your own and don’t be afraid to put yourself first because that is part of the balance of creating that beautiful life on the outside.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It seems there’s nothing but green lights ahead this week for you. You’re on top of the world and while often that comes with a, ‘but’ this week doesn’t.

This is a time for you to spread those wings you spent so long building and to not doubt when you get that feeling you’re meant to fly. The only challenge that you may encounter is from those around you who may attempt to burden you with their doubts.

You’ve learned enough about yourself and boundaries to bypass this quite easily, just make sure that you don’t forget that you’ve learned this moment and the ability to be free.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

One of the biggest challenges you’ll ever face is accepting and receiving what you’ve always dreamed of. In this case, you often can be your own block, not because you doubt your worthiness or ability to receive but because you are so afraid of losing what means the most to you.

But we can’t live life afraid to let in what we want because we’re afraid we might lose it.

As the week begins, you’ll likely be very aware of what needs to change internally for you to be able to step into that next part of your life.

Nothing is a guarantee, not even love, but that’s never a reason to not go all in or open your heart as wide as you can to receive. What is meant to last forever, always will.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.