The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve After The Full Moon In Libra On March 28, 2021

Full Moons are hard to ignore, and when you see one that means it's time to let go of something in your life that no longer makes sense.

We just started a new astrological season, and a Libra Full Moon always arrives during Aries season.

How does the Libra Full Moon affect your zodiac sign's relationships starting March 28?

We just kicked off our spring cleaning, and are getting ready for summer. Now that life feels fresh and new again, it’s time to start planning the rest of 2021, now — up to the New Moon in Aries.

We are busy, but there are questions we must ask ourselves starting with "Who am I?" Because that's what Aries season asks us to do, and when you start to focus on yourself the polar opposite of life comes into view, and this is why Libra is the symbol of our relationships during this time of the year.

This Full Moon is special, as it launches so many things in our relationships from the start.

As we search for ways to be ourselves, the pressure of relationships begins to put things into perspective because there's only so much that we can carry when learning to be independent, self-sufficient, and autonomous beings.

This year's Libra Full Moon begins its manifestation energy on Friday, March 26, 2021, but it is exact at 8 degrees on Sunday, the 28th of March. This Libra Full Moon will hold our hand to carry us all the way through the next six months because of its potency.

Libra moons are always special, and historic. Libra moons are associated with the law since the time of Rome. Moons are symbols of the past, and this moon says 'hold off a bit' to Venus in Aries, who wants to fight more than make love while it harmonizes Saturn, the planet of structure and government.

The Moon is making conversation with Mars who is motivated to learn while in Gemini, yet, still not ready for chaos as it hasn't gotten things right with Uranus in Taurus.

These astrological signs point to a bright future, the one we are all anticipating a brighter future with the Aquarius age. So, this Moon invites us to prepare and shed what is out of whack. Get rid of the legalistic mindset that holds you back from being your highest expression of self.

The Libra Moon looks bigger than your ordinary full moon lunar phase because it's a perigee Supermoon, so even though it's not as close as the nearest moon we will experience in December 2021, it comes pretty gosh darn close.

Leave it to a Libra Full Supermoon to come close enough to make an impact, but just distant enough to maintain perspective. Libra is the only zodiac sign glyph that's represented by metal.

As the sign of the scales, this Venus-ruled zodiac sign is more than a lover, she's also the general, the judge, the jury, and the tipping of our balance when we don't do things in a way that's right for us, and ethical for others.

Libra energy is Cardinal air, so she's a go-getting personality type just as much as Aries. The only difference is that she aims for a different goal, takes a totally opposite approach, and her objective is always rooted in the concept of relationships.

Where the Aries Sun urges "I am" the Full Moon in Libra asks us all how do we find the "I balance" in this identity? For air signs, this may mean to let go of some aspect of their relational expectations that hold them back from love.

For earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn this full moon can urge more work-related focus and ask you to double-down to get the job done.

For water signs Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces, there can be a call to stick close to home and venture out less because you need time to think and get back to your center of gravity.

Fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius may feel fired up and ready to enjoy something that they put off last year due to the pandemic.

Air signs may start to feel like they can relax and be more social and logical with less emotional strain put on them from others.

XX zodiac signs will see some slow changes take place that improves their relationships the most for the next six months (ending around October 6, 2021).

Here's how five zodiac signs relationships improve after the Full Moon in Libra on March 28:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While the Sun is in your zodiac sign, you're here to get things done. This is a month you need to get right in order to set up the rest of 2021.

You are made to be independent, but the last year has not been easy. It's been better, but you're still not where you need to be for full self-sufficiency.

For you, there's a strong need to remove energy vampires and people who just bring their drama into your world only to appear to be helpful, but frankly, they are not.

This could be the roommate situation where you know they are eating up all your groceries, racking up the electric bill only to claim that they have no idea what went on.

You might be so tired of depending on your spouse for financial support and want a second job so you can be more independent, but with the pandemic, you've not found suitable work.

Libra is about relationships, and this full moon asks you to decide what are your barriers. They will be found the most in relationships where things just aren't working and it's time to review, revamp, remove and redefine people's role in your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Romance has been consuming at times, but then you've got nothing going on. Your phone is silent. Your dms are inactive, and this is alarming. You're a social creature after all.

The Full Moon in Libra invites you to let go of the idea that you'll always be alone. Mars is in your zodiac sign this month, and it's speaking to this moon as if to say, the more you think negatively the more people pick up on your energy, so change is going to have to start with yourself.

While this may sound easy, the fact is you're getting tired of being the one who always has to initiate the conversation. Dealing with this feeling is not going to be easy, but once you get through it, things will start to pick up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The moon rules your zodiac sign, and it's speaking to Saturn in Aquarius. Saturn rules both Aquarius and Capricorn, so there are some things going on involving your shared resources, your family, and even love.

You may have been putting on a lot of pressure to perform over this last year. You've wanted to love others where they were, to not be judgmental, and to also be balanced and loving.

The thing is that this has been taking a toll on your spirit, and perhaps giving you a reason to resent family members and perhaps loath hanging out with them too much.

The Moon in Libra is an invitation to detach yourself from people's expectations of you. You're your own person, and that means if you have to take a break, be less social and focus on your inner creativity or growth, then that's what must be done.

This can bring you back to where you need to be on an emotional level, and once you feel good everything else brightens up for you, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon is speaking to Mars in Gemini, your sector of friendships. This can imply that there have been some disappointments in this area of your life.

Maybe you've realized some friends aren't team players. You love them anyway, but you've not called this out. Still, their habits are on your radar, and you know it's affecting your interaction with each other.

The problem is that the frustration you've felt has caused some negative self-talk, and with the Moon also speaking to Saturn in Capricorn, your sector of social status, it's showing up in areas of your life that you didn't realize - at work.

Work is going to be a place where you shine and things are going to go well for you. You may be changing friendship focus soon, so it's best to invest your energy in your colleagues who enjoy your company and also want what's best for the team, of which, you're an important part.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're ruled by Venus and when the Moon is in your sign emphasizing that you remove some things from your life so you can focus on yourself, there's something in the area of your romance life that's not growing as you'd like it to.

The Full Moon is inviting you to stop giving all your energy away to others. When you do this too frequently, you don't have much left for romance, love, or a relationship.

Gaining balance in this area of your life can help you to improve your relationships so that you're not tired, negative, or cranky as frequently as you have been.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.