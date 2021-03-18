Your Zodiac Sign's Monthly Card Tarot Reading For April 1-30, 2021

Your monthly one card tarot reading is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs starting April 1-30, 2021.

April is the month that Americans link to things like taxes, Spring cleaning, warmer weather, promise, and rain.

There is a rainy aspect to April, and it's not restricted to weather in this case.

The Tarot for each sign this month seems to be dropping hints left and right - hints that says, "Do it." "Get off your tush and move." "Don't be such a wuss!" And "Stay positive for godsakes."

April is a month that hinges the winter to the Spring, and the manifestation of newness really starts to show up around this month. And we, being a part of nature are similar: we need to shed our skins and move with the times.

We need to shake off the hibernation of old thought and take a risk - what if there really IS something better out there? Should we take a chance and actually go for it, or should we slink back into our tarpit and wait it out...again?

The Tarot works with feelings, impressions, and interpretations. Unlike Astrology, it is less of an exact science and more of an intuitive process that takes its queues from imagery and numbers.

The month of April 2021 comes with a helluva card spread - and all of our readings tend to come with one underlying lesson: Take the chance, live your life.

And now, your individual Tarot readings, according to your astrological signs, for the month of April.

Monthly one card tarot reading for April 1-30, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Five of Pentacles

April is your payoff month, meaning all that you've been working in has finally come to fruition, and that it's no longer time to dwell on what will be but to enjoy the now moment for what it is.

This Five is representative of material gain and the good, devoted work that went into it. What will become obvious during the month is the idea of maintenance - hopefully a thought that came to you while you were planning.

What's going on in April is the wake-up call that the work never ends, in fact, 'maintenance' is about the upkeep - on a continuous basis - of the work you've done so far.

If it is a garden, then it's about watering and pruning. The same goes for life - April is going to bring you into a materialistic mindset. Expect new routines to adapt to, as well as the implementation of new disciplines.

This is especially true as Covid restrictions ease up; there's a call for vigilance within freedom - you'll learn that firsthand.

The main lesson in April will be about fulfilling your duty - to family, friends, and loved ones. You've put these people on your map, now tend to them, as they are expecting you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Five of Cups, reversed

You're going to be feeling the pangs of indecision this month, and it will more than likely revolve around love and romance.

You love someone - perhaps even desperately, but there's something about this relationship that just isn't right, and you're about to get all confrontational, in order to sort things out.

Part of your problem is that you're an idealist when it comes to love, and you're always surprised when your partners don't live up to your expectations.

During the month, you are going to step up, gather your thoughts, and let them spill. It's a good thing too - you aren't the kind of person who does well when they are hiding something, so letting your feelings out will do you good on many levels - including your health.

A short trip out of town might help to kick start the month, so if you're traveling, do it during the first week. The love in your life will last, and there's nothing to worry about, but it's always a good thing to clear up any misconceptions.

Good, honest communication is the way to longevity in a relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Nine of Cups, reversed

You may just fall in love this month, Gemini, so - try not to blow it. That's the advice of the cards - it's not personal, but you are also someone who has blown it in the past so the advice is valuable.

This card reveals that you can become a fool for love and that you spend way too much time wondering about the things that your love interest is thinking or doing.

In fact, the Nine is a card of obsession, especially when reversed, as it is in this case. What we're looking at here is the chance that in April, you will fall head over heels in love with someone who has little to no interest in you, romantically.

You won't accept that, and you'll proceed with an entirely new set of truths - one you write yourself.

That's what will bring on the obsession; you sense they don't want you, but you are absolutely convinced that if you keep pouring attention on them, they will eventually come around. The interesting part is...you might be right, Gemini.

So, love is part of your April destiny, but as it stands, it won't be easy, it won't even feel slightly loving, and then...boom, it will all change around in your favor. Nice going!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Four of Cups

April is about to blow you away, Cancer, in all the best ways. You've worked hard on your love relationship and what do you have to show for it?

You have a supportive, secure relationship that consists of two people who are really devoted to keeping things running well - like a machine.

Your home life - meaning family or children, is shining bright like a diamond, and all of it makes April a very creative, very loving month for you. You might also fall into some luck as this card oftentimes represents a windfall of money or some good news from a distant source.

Expect good tidings and friends making visits - your people know you well, and they know you like your privacy very much...but they also know that when you're up for company - it's all go-go-go.

You do love a good party and you'll be in fine form for one during this month. Your health is looking radiant and your attitude will be one of confidence and ease.

Use your imagination wisely and create beauty; keep your personal space clean and scared so that you can summon to you the highest energy forms.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Things have been better - but that doesn't mean they are failing. What's going on here, in April, for Leo, is what happens when you rush into something that's not necessarily ready for you yet.

This is probably financial - let's say you wanted to put the money down on a summer house...you feel you're ready to mingle again, and you desire a social life as the Covid crisis really bored you beyond words.

You want out and you'll do anything to get back to 'normal.' Unfortunately, you'll need to plan that out better, because whatever you've done prior to this month, wasn't a finished effort, and you still need to take more time in order to make it perfect.

You are so close, and the promise here is that you will get what you want and need, but you cannot be hasty about it. It's destined: your idea or project needs more time; almost there, but no cigar. Not just yet. Hey, there's always May.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Five of Swords

You're confused. Something happened recently and you just can't wrap your head around it. It has to do with progress and moving on, and you know what's needed, yet you can't get it together.

And it will during this month that you see something in your own self that you don't necessarily like all that much...and it could be laziness.

Not only that, you're being forgetful - one thing leads to another, and before you know it, you've neglected both people and actions that needed your full attention.

You will spend many days during this month retracing your steps - a different kind of living in the past, which is the main message behind the Five of Swords.

We all know how hard it is to doubt one's self, but it's so much harder when you don't admit to what's wrong with you, which is something you will be doing.

Do yourself a favor and come to your conclusion sooner rather than later so that you don't waste an entire month wondering where you went wrong.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Nine of Wands

If there were ever a time where you could say, metaphorically, that you're getting away with murder, it's now, during April of 2021. You did something wrong, didn't you?

It looks like you either mislead someone and lied to them, or you did yourself a negative turn by neglecting to do what's right.

Either way, April is about you walking away from the 'scene of the crime' and getting away with it - at least in your mind, that is. This is a tricky card, this one - and it's not reversed.

Here, we are seeing how you've broken off from the pack - you're working as a single agent now, out there in the world, pretending you're good at what you're doing, while you know deep inside that you're only faking it.

You will be spending much of April in an imposter state until of course, you can no longer keep up appearances, which should kick in around the third week.

Your lesson is this: Don't think you can get away with what you've done a second time. Once made you lucky, twice makes you a creep.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Six of Swords, reversed

What goes around comes around, and for you, Scorpio, in April, it means that you'll begin to feel the effects of 'full circle.' You're back at square one - but this time, you've got a new perspective due to the knowledge you've acquired over the years.

So, it seems you've dodged a bullet; the Six of Swords, in reverse, oftentimes reveals a mistake that was made - one that you come to pay for overtime.

Seems like the time is now, but the price is nothing more than the knowledge and acceptance of what you did to avoid getting to this place. In other words, you are repeating past behaviors, thinking you can bypass the real problem if you just do what you're used to doing.

April is giving you a second chance - but you don't seem to want a second chance, you want a re-do, your way, no compromise...and that is not what's going to advance you along the way. Try compromise, try balance, and open to new ways to go about tackling old issues.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Seven of Wands

April is going to bring out the stereotypical Sagittarius in you, and by that, I mean that you are back to your old tricks again: you live in your own world, you go at your own pace, and you rarely notice if anyone disagrees with you or tries to stop you.

That, of course, is because you are unstoppable - and that's where your behavior becomes typical, this month. You will be doing a lot of reading and watch TV during April, and you'll be inspired by these entertainment sources...possibly enough to start something major.

Don't be surprised if all of a sudden you decide you have to write a novel or achieve some insane score on a video game. April is going to work on your sense of fantasy, and once that kicks in, you're gone to the people in your life.

They know you, and they know that once you get into your own world and start doing your thing your way, the only thing to do is let you go your way. You will enjoy a great sense of freedom and independence this month, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): King of Pentacles, reversed

When a King tarot card is drawn and a Capricorn is present, it's automatically assumed that the King is the Capricorn in question. That means you! And being that this king is upside down, the interpretation would mean that, on some level, you are upside down.

Something in your world has been upended, and it irks you because you've done such an excellent job of creating your world. Yet, there's this thing that you've missed - what can it be? I believe it's technical - a glitch.

Something at work or related to your computer...something went unnoticed and now it's causing havoc in your little universe. You can fix it, but you will have to distance yourself in order to see what's really going on.

The upside is that you're in good shape financially, which is what the King rules, in this case. Your money and career are in order, but it stands to get knocked around if you don't find a solution to your tech problem.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Three of Wands, reversed

If you are in a position of power or authority, meaning if you are a boss, then expect to be firing or letting go of at least three people.

This tarot card is about backstabbing and gossip - it's impersonal and has nothing to do with your reality, but it does endanger something that you have interests in, mainly your work environment.

Communication will be a challenge for you in April, and it will fall on you to do the necessary confronting, which may take longer than you'd like simply because firing people is not your favorite thing to do. On a different level, it's also about getting rid of trash - literally.

April is fair game for Spring cleaning, so what are you waiting for?

It's starting to look like a barracks in that hoarder house of yours - clean your place up and allow for the freshness of new ideas as well as the peace of mind that you're living in a clean environment that encourages peace, power, and healthy spiritual practice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Ten of Wands, reversed

You're going to have to take that chance and push open that closed door, Pisces...and that is the essence of what's going on for you this April. You have relied upon your own fear for too long, and you actually think it's a valid excuse for not moving forward. "I'm too scared!"

Well, that may have worked the first 50 times, but now is the time for you to jump in and take the leap.

There's just so much 'fear of the unknown' that you can use to hold yourself back - and you know this about yourself; nothing changes unless you decide it has to change, and then it's YOU who makes the moves.

So, Pisces, make the move - open that door and stop being so hesitant and weird about progress. You've been treating your own life as if you have a zillion years to live.

You don't - no one does, so let the momentum of April 2021 carry you away. Don't be the dull one who sits it out because they can't imagine a better experience than what they're living now.

There are plenty of wonderful things awaiting you - such beauty, such intrigue - the only thing missing is your nerve. Get the nerve, Pisces, and DO THE THING!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.