Love Horoscope For Friday, March 19, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 19, 2021.

The last day of the Sun in Pisces is here, and with this comes a change in our overall focus.

While the Sun has been in Pisces things have felt hazy. We aren't always able to see our way, and there's been an inability to know what love will bring, even when the truth is right before our eyes.

But, now where uncertainty has been we prepare to take action during the Sun in Aries season.

Venus will be entering Aries, too, and when she does, prepare for asserting yourself in ways you never would have imagined you could.

For now, our Pisces energy remains intense, particularly as it is expressed through the planet of Mercury.

Mercury will speak with the Moon, and an area of your life hints at what is to come.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your astrology house of endings.

When Mercury speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may find it hard not to overthink a matter and jump to a quick conclusion.

Try not to be hasty in decision-making. Seek the benefit of the doubt and try to talk things through before ending a matter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your astrology house of friends.

When Mercury speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may find it hard to resist juicy gossip or sharing more about a situation in casual conversation that should be permitted.

Try not to let your words get ahead of your mind when socializing with others, as dropping your guards can create drama.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your astrology house of respect.

When Mercury speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may find it challenging to show someone that you care if you feel that they have been disrespectful of your needs.

This is a good day for bringing up grievances that are still unresolved in order to try and fix them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your astrology house of adventure.

When Mercury speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may long to try something new and get things headed in a different direction.

It could be one of those days where it's hard to stay home and focus on the same old routine when you're ready to take a vacation and enjoy yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your astrology house of secrets.

When Mercury speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may find out what you suspected but didn't know the details.

Disclosure of information can take place and give you a reason to decide on a matter that you've been putting off.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your astrology house of marriage.

When Mercury speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may be all in or halfway out of a relationship due to unhappiness about a particular habit or situation.

If you want to give someone a second chance, the next few days can be enlightening to see how that can work out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your astrology house of pets.

When Mercury speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may really want to bring a new furry friend into the family.

This may be the time where you are ready to reopen your heart and let yourself love another animal after losing a beloved dog or cat in the recent past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your astrology house of romance.

When Mercury speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may find yourself open to flirting and showing your availability.

Even if you're already coupled, you may still long to know that others find you to be attractive and search for signs that your sexiness is still alluring or desirable to others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your astrology house of parents.

When Mercury speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may find it unnerving when family members meddle or pry into your personal business.

This may be a good day to avoid talking too long on a phone about hot topics that set off an argument in a conversation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your astrology house of communication.

When Mercury speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may find yourself opening up and chattier than usual.

It's a great day for chatting with new people that you've met online or rewritten your dating profile if you're unhappy with the way it reads right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your astrology house of sensuality.

When Mercury speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may find it fun to read articles about how to be a better partner.

It's a wonderful time to practice empathy and be a good listening ear to help restore a relationship bond that has been strained.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your astrology house of self-care.

When Mercury speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may desire some me-time and long to be pampered.

You could enjoy an evening drive or some time alone watching your favorite movie and giving yourself a home spa treatment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.