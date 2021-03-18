Horoscope For Tomorrow, March 19, 2021

Your horoscope for today, March 19, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The last weekend of Pisces season is here, and we are preparing for the new dawning of a Sun in Aries.

On Friday, we are analytical and driven to achieve and learn from our experiences as the Moon remains intelligent and active in Gemini.

The Moon squares Mercury in Pisces, so be careful not to be disillusioned by problems that you don't understand or see.

It can be a time to pause before making any important decisions, such as filings of paperwork or signing contracts

If your birthday is March 19:

If March 19 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are dreamy and hopeful. You embrace love and enjoy helping others.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include American actor and film director Bruce Willis and Glenn Close.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication.

It's a great day for filing paperwork, apply for loans, asking for tax extensions, and getting things situated for travel or auto-related activities.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money.

This is a great time for you to look at your overall annual investment strategy.

Check your banking and credit card statements.

If you haven't pulled up your annual free tax report, make sure to get it done before the weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of identity.

It's a great time to separate yourself from a defining aspect of your past and recreate the future. Make an important decision.

Search for an out of a contract you no longer want to be in.

See if you have a chance to revise a decision you've made that you find puts you at a disadvantage.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden things.

This is a great time to search for an object that you need.

If you haven't been able to locate something of value, consider contacting a horary astrologer to help you locate it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships.

This is a wonderful time to plan ahead for a vacation or trip with people you haven't seen for a while.

Check out the latest reports on travel restrictions and look at what the end of the year schedule is for the holidays for your future out-of-town trip.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of career.

This is a great time to update your resume and get your references in order.

If you have been thinking about changing jobs, check out other opportunities that allow you to work your current skills into a new role.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of higher learning.

This is a good day for contacting school admission representatives or filling out applications online.

If you haven't read a good book recently, check out an ebook or sign up for audible books and podcasts to listen to at work or while exercising.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of shared resources.

This is a great time to see how you can help others and get what you need as well in online communities.

Start networking and asking or answering questions that are in the area of your expertise.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitments.

This is a great time to establish new boundaries in relationships.

If you've come to the end of a chapter with a significant other and want to talk about things not working out for you, the timing might be certain for having that difficult conversation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of daily duties.

It's a good day for changing your routine and starting to establish a new one for the springtime.

Get your house in order or plan on deep cleaning in your apartment so that things feel like they are ready for summer in the next few months.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of creativity.

This is a great time for finishing up any half-finished DIY projects.

If you have been hoping to get some crafting done or have an idea for a new project, it's a wonderful day for shopping and spending time indoors.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home and the family.

This is a wonderful time to plan your future reunion once everyone is vaccinated and ready to socialize again.

Start the conversation to get your relatives excited for your next big get-together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.