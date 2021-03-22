Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 23, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The first week of the astrological new year is here, and things have changed significantly since a week ago.

Venus is now in Aries, a fire sign, and she loves ambition, assertiveness, and getting what she wants with strength if necessary.

The Sun is in the sign of its exaltation - Aries.

And, while in Aries, the Sun is about independence, autonomy, and getting things done.

Such a drastic shift from the emotional energy of Pisces, but a wonderful way to start the first week of Spring.

Do something fun and productive. It's going to be a great week.

If your birthday is March 23:

If March 23 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You love to play competitive games. You are quick-witted and love to laugh; mostly at yourself.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include American actress Keri Russell, Catherine Keener, and blogger Perez Hilton.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention and focus to your solar house of home and the family. Enjoy what you have. It's a great time to start a gratitude journal and keep a list of all the things you're thankful for in your life. Review it often.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention and focus to your solar house of communication. Speak from the heart. You may be harboring lots of feelings about a situation. Step outside of your comfort zone, and share what you're really feeling. It matters.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention and focus to your solar house of money and personal property. Aim to be frugal. What you buy, be sure it's giving you value. You work hard to get your money. Use it to invest in yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention and focus to your solar house of identity. Trust who you are. In a world where you're constantly asked to be something that makes people comfortable, be OK with not compromising your integrity. Be yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention and focus to your solar house of hidden enemies. Don't tolerate things that you know aren't good for you. There are things that you may not like learning but it's a chance for you to grow. Respect your own boundaries. You have a right to limit the amount of negativity that you allow into your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention and focus to your solar house of friendships. Tell people that you love them. You value the people who are in your life each day. Let them know that you treasure their presence. It's important for others to hear this from you. It makes everyone feel good.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention and focus to your solar house of career and social status. Work hard for your goals. Things shift for you and you may feel like you're ready to try a new endeavor. Even if the timing isn't right for you now, work for what you feel you want. Your happiness is worth it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention and focus to your solar house of higher learning. Be a student of life. You have so many things that you will want to learn. Embrace the opportunity to gain knowledge. Grow your mind. Be a person who desires wisdom and share what you know with others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention and focus to your solar house of shared resources. Ask for what you need. It's not easy to say that you have a physical need, but when you are open about it, things manifest. Let your wants out to the universe, and watch your wishes come true in big ways.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention and focus to your solar house of commitment. Make a decision to not decide. You are either all in or all out, but there are times when you just have to wait and see how things go. Take your time. There's no need to rush what is meant to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention and focus to your solar house of daily duties. Get busy. Log off of social media. Time flies quickly if you're not intentional. Make a to-do list and stick with it until it's all done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention and focus to your solar house of creativity and pleasure. Have fun. There are times when you have to take life less seriously. You don't need to always work. Make time for play. Enjoy this season of life, even if it's short. Make a memory that lasts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.