Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 12, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 12, 2021.

So many things are about to change, and chances are you already feel the energy shifting.

There's a lot of psychic energy in the air starting on Friday.

Friday's lucky number comes with the energy of an 11/2, the Intuitive Life Path Number of numerology.

The day is filled with spiritual energy, so if you love to meditate, do yoga, or spend time looking at your own tarot cards, your mind and spirit can be more open to receiving it, too.

We are able to connect more readily with our spiritual nature and sensitivities, and this makes it the perfect time for a tarot card reading or to meet with an astrological life coach.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, March 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Know yourself. You have a lot of great ideas, and so many things that you'd like to bring to the table, but right now, what's important is connecting to the feelings you have regarding each one.

Figure out what makes you excited the most. That's the one to focus on!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Be positive. Of course, you want to remain realistic.

Things are too new right now to know for sure if this is 'the one', but why waste time worrying and being negative? You've got an amazing thing going. Enjoy this moment!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Why start something new when you've got another unfinished project in the wings?

Don't let the fear of missing out rule your life. You have time. Get this done. This project will be waiting for you. Don't worry.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Silence can be deafening. When someone leaves you on read like that and refuses to reply to your text message it is frustrating.

You're wondering if they got the message or if they really just don't want to talk to you anymore. Pick up the phone and call, but don't go chasing a person unless it's urgent.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You have a lot of great business ideas that seem to be profitable. You may be on the brink of something genius. Even if things are clear right now, don't let that discourage you from trying out what you're thinking of doing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Life can feel like one series of problems after the other.

You may not have expected this to happen to you so suddenly, but you can put this fire out now. Save yourself some time and don't procrastinate.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

One more thing added to your plate and you'll definitely feel like you've reached your maximum.

Don't volunteer to help until you know for sure that you'll be able to follow through without doing damage to the other things you've got going on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your reputation is on the line. If say you're going to do something, then it's really important for you to deliver what you promised.

If you can't due to something coming up, let them know, but provide a solution that's helpful, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Sometimes you don't get asked for permission for changes to take place. You find out once it's underway. You might feel disrespected because your opinion wasn't included.

You can talk about it, but if it won't make a difference, you may decide to save your breath and not waste your time with more frustration.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You have so much life inside of you that it will be easy for you to find a new project, idea, or friendship to channel your energy into.

The reason that you're bored right now is that you're not made to stay at home and do nothing. Use your time and resources wisely.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

Stop trying to rush things. Let things happen organically.

When you get too far ahead of yourself, that's when problems or wastefulness start to take place. Be strategic. Make a plan and stick to it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Why give your power away to someone else with a pointless argument. You won't be able to change their mind no matter how hard you try.

Wish the person well. Don't hold a grudge, but make a note that this is an area of your relationship where you respectfully will disagree.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.