Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 28, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 28, 2021.

The Sun is in the spiritual zodiac sign of Pisces, which continues to bring up the Moon tarot card.

We have important things to accomplish, but the way there can appear cloudy. So, it's time to search the soul in order to understand ourselves, what we feel, and how it all fits in with the big picture.

We are just coming off of the Full Moon, and although we still have plenty of Virgo energy here with us to work with there's a sense that something is coming and the big question is what?

One area that may see the most significant improvement can be where you've struggled the most.

Looking at how your weaknesses have become core strengths is a great way to use the day's numerology, which involves the energy of a Life Path 8, the Powerhouse on a Virgo Moon day.

If you have time, take a personal inventory of all the areas of your life that have improved.

Then, make a list of what you have to work on next. See how your greatest strengths have come from weakness, and give thanks to the universe for being there to support you while you worked through your personal trials.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Nine of Swords, Reversed

No doubt, this was a difficult week on many levels, but the good news is that things are looking up.

It's the weekend, and you have a day to catch your breath and revive some of your energy.

You feel negative now, but that could be your tiredness speaking. Get a cat nap in; you'll feel better soon.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

You're a fighter. You have been holding on to this problem for so long that your emotions are numb, and your hands are exhausted from the struggle.

But, you don't want to have come this far only to throw in the towel, do you?

No, you've got more grit than that. You have to dig into the depths of your spirit to find that inner warrior who never quits.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Death, Reversed

This is not a good time to start something new. In fact, you may take a risk and overlap things. You have to.

Don't let yourself get lured into doing more than is needed at any given time.

Focus on completing this one thing, and then you're free to move on to the next without being held back by a prior obligation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune, Reversed

You will get back up there again. Things were going well, but then suddenly your insecurity got in the way.

You may be sad that you self-sabotaged but this doesn't have to be the end of your journey.

Mark the day as a new beginning where you're wiser than you ever were before.

Little mishaps happen, but you can use this stepping stone to improve.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

The wheels of your mind keep on spinning, and you're wondering what you should do.

Go the old-fashioned route when it comes to problem-solving.

Create a sheet that splits your pros and cons down the middle.

Weigh each area out to help you clarify what you need or want, and why.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

All the answers you need are within. Get still and quiet so that your spirit can speak to you.

Allow yourself the opportunity to surround yourself with silence so you can hear that inner voice speak and give you the guidance you long to have in your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups, Reversed

Self-care, self-nurture, time to do things for yourself is what you need.

You've been giving so much to the world, to your friends, and there's only so much energy left.

Take a step back and stop fighting battles that aren't yours to handle. Hand them off to the universe and enjoy some peace.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit, Reversed

No more hiding from the world. It's time for you to put yourself back out there into the game of life once again.

You needed to take some time to think, but now that you understand what caused you to feel the way you did, you won't stumble as you had in the past.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

You're tired of change, but without it, things become stagnate and stale.

There will always be things that are changing. This is how life continually finds its equilibrium.

Your job is to learn how to be flexible. Go with the flow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

You have a burning desire to try and implement a good idea.

When this happens, your thoughts and dreams can center around how to make things happen for you, so until you at least try, getting this out of your system will feel impossible. So, go for it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Empress, Reversed

The lack of clarity you feel right now is the reason why you're having difficulty knowing what you want.

You're confusing yourself and you're also confusing the people around you.

Stop for a bit and try to regroup. You don't have to rush anything until you're ready.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups, Reversed

You're upset by what's happened. This is totally understandable.

Don't try to shove your hurt under the rug. Let yourself have a good cry.

These are healing tears that can help you process your emotions and give you the strength to try again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.