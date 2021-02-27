Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 28, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

If you plan to start a new workout routine, get organized and clear the closets, or go food shopping, Sunday's vibe is perfect for getting tasks done.

We are goal-oriented on Sunday as the Moon completes its transit in the meticulous energy of Virgo until 2:15 p.m. EST.

The Moon in Virgo brings our attention to the details, not only with what we do at home but what we need to take care of our bodies as well.

Later in the afternoon on Sunday, when the Moon enters Libra, it's time to have fun and enjoy a few social activities.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 28 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are intuitive who knows when a person needs a hug.

You love to be there for your friends. People know you for your sensitive heart.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include singer and actress Bernadette Peters and businesswoman Randi Zuckerberg.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of commitment and partnerships.

Keep notes on what you want and what you think can become a reality.

A potential partnership could present itself as fuzzy and the path to success remains unclear.

However, let this season of fog pass; soon the clouds will lift and you'll see all potential with clarity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of daily duties and work.

You may not be able to get everything you want to do done, but you can try.

Focus on what it is that you were able to accomplish. There's always more time to catch up tomorrow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of creativity and play.

Stress has a funny way of showing you new things that you can do with your mind.

You may come up with a really great idea that you'd like to implement. When inspiration rings, answer the call.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of the home.

Family dynamics can be unpredictable, and if you're striving for a sense of control or security in your life, you may feel like life is failing to deliver.

You may not be able to control all of the world swirling around you, but you can learn to have more control of your response.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of communication.

Sometimes people say things that they shouldn't.

A word misspoken can ruin the mood, but if you are able to forgive and give the benefit of the doubt, your relationship can become stronger in the end.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of money and personal property.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Lending money to a friend can be a difficult decision to make.

If you are asked and decide to do it today, be sure it's money you don't expect to get back any time soon.

It may be best to avoid charity that can hurt your friendship, especially if you know their word is not always good.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of identity. You are changing each day.

Even when you do the same thing every week, internally and spiritually you're making changes that create a need for growth and spiritual nurture.

Express that side of yourself when you have time either through music, writing, or spending a little time in nature with your favorite pet.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of hidden enemies.

People can do mean things, and they may not even give you a warning.

You might be down a friend on social media this week, without any reason why.

Don't take this to heart as things change, and everyone's journey is not the same or meant to be walked the entire time together.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of friendships.

Someone you barely know can start to feature strongly in your life.

You may start to feel that there's a reason for your connection and that the start of something magical is underway.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of career and social status.

It's time to review your overall goals in life and how they project into your vocation.

With the world changing how things are done, you may find an opportunity where you least expected it, but you'll have to look.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of higher learning.

What you don't know can hinder you from seeing the truth of a situation.

Try not to become blinded by your current knowledge.

There's always room to learn more each day, and lessons in life are everywhere.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of shared resources.

Ask for what you need, and you may be surprised at how easily you get it.

You might not even have to push the matter too hard. A situation can open for you so simply that you could oversee it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.