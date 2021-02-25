The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Will Improve After The February 27 Full Moon In Virgo

Four zodiac signs will see an improvement to their relationships after the Full Moon in Virgo takes place this month.

The Full Moon will rise in Virgo on February 27th bringing a sense of healing change that is brought on by the Piscean waves of unconditional love.

Full Moons occur opposite the Sun which means that we are on the shoreline between earth (Virgo) and the sea (Pisces).

This is the moment of ultimate expansion brought on by the change master himself Uranus and Saturn reminding us of our lessons aren’t truly learned until we are doing things differently.

There is a mix of earth, air, and water signs within this lunar event that is going to challenge us to make some big long-awaited changes within our lives. But it won’t be easy.

As we begin to build to this lunation, we will start to feel the pressure of the Universe showing us exactly what is meant to change, what and who is to be let go of, and where we are supposed to grow next.

This will bring about difficult conversations and moments where we feel stretched, uncomfortable, and tested.

It’s all part of a bigger plan though and we will begin to see that as Luna rises in the nighttime sky on the evening of the 27th.

While this Moon connects back to the intentions planted around the time of the February 11th New Moon bringing new growth and greater clarity, it also brings about fruition from the Virgo New Moon on August 18th, 2020.

Reflect back to that time to what you had hoped to create for your life, what you wanted to manifest, or even what questions still lingered begging to be answered before a decision was made.

This Full Moon is occurring on the Virgo/Pisces axis as the Sun is in the dreamy water sign of the fish. This means that we’re going to be asked to believe in our dreams, to have hope, to believe in unconditional love but also to make plans for how to change our lives to let more of that in.

While this Moon will affect every zodiac strongly, there are four that will forever have their lives changed and their relationships improved after the Full Moon in Virgo.

Here's which four zodiac signs whose relationships will improve after the Full Moon in Virgo on February 27th:

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is a given because the Sun is currently in Pisces, but it’s going to be shining a bright light on some much-needed areas of darkness within your life.

As a Piscean, you are more apt to have your head in the clouds than your feet on the ground and while everyone is drawn to you because of your loving and mystical nature, sometimes you need to focus on the practical.

This is the only way that dreams are turned into a reality which means that it’s likely going to bring up some difficult conversations in your relationships. But it’s all for the better.

With Saturn's influence, we are going to be more likely to think and conceive of positive changes, and seeing a way out of any mess or difficult situations we’ve gotten ourselves in.

Be prepared for things to challenge you to face your fears and also for relationships, specifically those that were already committed, to move more quickly after the conversations this Moon brings up.

And remember, love isn’t just roses and romance, no matter how good you are at it. This is the time for an honest, real, and raw-but trust that it’s all part of making that dream a reality.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With the Moon in Virgo, you are going to be feeling a bit of the opposite energy as Pisces. Where they need to buckle down and start some planning, you’re going to be called to let go of the reigns a bit and believe in life turning out better than you could have ever dreamed.

This means that you also have to be willing to let go of the hurts and the doubts that have plagued you and also your partner.

You can’t love a new partner blaming them for the betrayals of old lovers because you’ll never end up getting a new result. This means that you’re going to be asked to close your eyes and jump into love without thinking about all the things that could go wrong.

While you are a natural healer, you tend to be overly critical of your partner and relationship all in an effort that is often categorized under ‘their own good’ but it’s not always taken that way. During this Full Moon in Virgo, try to look at your partner as if you’ve never been hurt-and then make the choice to love that way too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While not an obvious choice, Uranus in your sign actually makes an aspect to the Full Moon in Virgo bringing about optimism, excitement, and open-mindedness.

For you, this Full Moon may end up being more of a change agent that you realize thanks to Uranus still moving through your sign. This planet is known for unexpected and surprising life changes and while you have been likely feeling that for the past year or so, the Full Moon in Virgo will provide a turning point in your relationships.

This means that any big changes you’ve been in the process of making or considering will get a big push from fate as we welcome the Full Moon in Virgo.

This specifically could relate to those changes that will result in greater stability and growth including getting more serious like deciding to move in or even a proposal.

The most important thing to remember is that while things may seem like they are moving faster than you would like-they are changes that have been in progress for some time. All you need to do now is allow them to happen and receive the rewards for the efforts you’ve already put in.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It’s not a surprise that your sign is one of those that the Full Moon in Virgo will be affecting since this year is really all about you. (Finally, right?) That’s thanks to the three moons in your sign this year including back-to-back Full Moons this summer.

But with the Full Moon in Virgo on February 27th, is actually all about Saturn for you. Right now, Saturn is transiting your zodiac sign bringing about all sorts of new opportunities and ways of living and loving.

This means that since December you’ve likely seen changes begin to roll in or even occur already-but they are far from over yet. Saturn is the lord of time and karma which means that we’re more likely to see fated events occur around this time including meeting our soulmate or twin flame.

At the time of this lunation, Saturn will be creating aspects to both Uranus and the Moon bringing about sudden changes in the area of unconditional love and relationships.

Be on the lookout for a love that is more than just a relationship but seems like it’s come to help you become a better version of yourself. And then be ready to take it, because this is the year of saying YES for you.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.