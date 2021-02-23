Love Horoscope For Wednesday, February 24, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 24, 2021.

The Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon will go from Cancer into Leo on Wednesday.

Love changes things, but often we find that one glimpse in the mirror is what is needed to get to where we need to go.

Venus spends the day at a critical degree in the sign of Aquarius, so an area of your life will come into sharp focus.

This isn't time to turn around but to really dig into your heart as to what this means in your own life.

Venus will enter Pisces on the 25th of February, where she is exalted.

There she teaches us new lessons of love that are both timely and necessary for our hearts to heal and our lives to improve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Aquarius is in your friendship sector for the last day, and so there's a key relationship that is under construction.

You can build or let it go. The choice is yours to make, but knowing that you have the power to choose can be all you need to enter a new chapter of your life in the area of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Aquarius is in your career and social status sector for the last day so love may take the backburner so you can focus on work and getting things done.

You're desire to provide for others, especially yourself is a mark of maturity and growth. So, even if people complain that you're not around enough, you know the reason why you're doing what you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Aquarius is in your higher learning sector for the last day, and there are lessons about love you've yet to learn, and this feeling may intensify for you.

Love takes time, patience, and practice. There will be days when you do it well, but other days when you're not so great and that's when you need to learn to change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Aquarius is in your shared resources sector for the last day, and you may feel strongly about a matter that is manifesting in your partner's life.

It's hard when you're affected by choices, gifts, talents, and deficits taking place in another person's life, but there are reasons for what's happening.

It can be that you're learning to set boundaries for yourself or that you have to adjust. Don't get lost in someone's story. Remember that you also have your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Aquarius is in your commitment sector for the last day, and you may be ready to take a different stance when it comes to your love life, even if it means you are starting over after a big breakup.

Love moves in cycles, and sometimes when you've been flowing in the wrong circle, you have to let go, move on and take a leap to a new adventure.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Aquarius is in your daily duties sector for the last day, and you may find yourself eager to get things into order and start taking on more control of your personal space, especially if you're living with someone else that is not as clean or organized as you are.

You may not even know how to compromise or compartmentalize things but you can try by having a talk to see where the middle ground can be found.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Aquarius is in your romance sector for the last day, and you may realize that you have been neglecting this side of you.

While you may not be able to change yesterday, you can do things differently tomorrow. What's important is knowing where you are today, and that you want to make this area of your life better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Aquarius is in your home and family sector for the last day, and you may be at a place where you understand the purpose or role someone once played in your life, and now that time is closing.

Even with relatives, you may outgrow an important relationship.

You may find that you learned what you need to and the other person is now stuck or stagnant and it's time for you to let there be distance so you can continue to take stride in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Aquarius is in your communication sector for the last day, and you may find it necessary to have difficult talks with someone you love.

You may not have the right words or know exactly how what you say will be received but being willing is enough for now. Sometimes you just have to start somewhere.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Aquarius is in your money and personal property sector for the last day, and you may come to realize that it's time to move or find a new home to share with your partner.

It's not always easy to find the perfect home, so take things one step at a time, and be open to suggestions. You may find that perfect place when you least expect it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Aquarius is in your identity sector for the last day, and you may come to realize that there are things you need to change about yourself that you didn't before.

Your partner may not like the idea because they are used to your look now, but what if they love it, and you do too? You'll only know if you try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Aquarius is in your enemy sector for the last day, and toxic relationships you had tolerated in the past may be less palpable for you now. You don't have to be loving and feel like you're also being abused by someone's toxic talk.

It will be scary at first to ignore texts that seem to escalate or say mean things, but you will slowly be sending the message that you're done and not under that type of control anymore.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.