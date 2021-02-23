Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 24, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

We are eager to do things that frighten us.

Our bravery gets a boost from the Moon on Wednesday, and we feel spiritually supported at this time.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

The Moon will leave Cancer and enter Leo where it spends the next two and a half days.

Tension is in the air, however, and this comes from the relationship between radical Uranus in Taurus who communicates with the Moon in Leo.

This can foster stubbornness in fixed zodiac signs (Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius).

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 24 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are grounded but you also have a dreamy side to you.

You love a good story and love to dream, make things happen.

You are a supportive friend or life partner.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include American businessman, the late Steve Jobs, professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, and Japanese singer/songwriter Aska.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of play and creativity. It's a great day for your competitive side to show up and make things happen. Wear something bold like red.

Aim to do things that allow you to get the attention that you crave in areas of your life you're trying to make an impact on.

If you're launching something online, it's a great time for an announcement or to start to generate some buzz.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of home, and your family.

Even if you tend to be the quiet one in your family, you will stand out more than you typically like, and this can be a pleasant surprise for you.

If you have an important announcement to make (like a baby on the way or an engagement) this is a great time to do it.

Not only will you be heard, but you will also be seen as someone making changes that are positive in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of communication and short-distance travel.

You may feel a strong desire to find your place in the world, especially if you're used to getting out there and trying new things, but have not since the recent pandemic took that away from your life.

You may decide that it is time to stick your toe into the water on a beach or take a road trip with your bestie.

This is a time of exploration, and your heart may be bursting at the seams to make it happen over the next few days.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of money and personal property.

You might find it hard to resist spending money on fancy or new clothing and start finding something more designer even if it's on a budget.

Enjoy checking out thrift stores. Update a jacket with some faux fur if you're crafty.

Look at sites that sell clothing at a fraction of the cost to buy things that make your budget happy and fit your desire to be fashionably in style.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of identity.

You may desire the recognition and attention you feel that you deserve.

You feel confident and amazingly comfortable in your own skin.

Do something fun with your hair or plan to go out with your friends.

Take a new selfie to update your social profile. Redo some of the things you dislike on your Instagram so that it fits with who you are now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of hidden enemies and spirituality.

It takes courage to battle things that you know are sabotaging your success in life.

But the Moon in Leo may give you the mental fortitude to stand up to a problem without fear.

Even afraid, you may decide that you prefer to combat problems without giving up. It's a great time for setting resolutions and making a new goal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of friendship and networking.

Taking the lead is a tough thing to do, but you may find it impossible not to assume the role of top dog in your industry.

You can be a gentle leader who guides with love and compassion or be a bit more authoritative in your approach and lead by delegating tasks, setting restrictions and timelines. Either way, success can follow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of career and social status.

This is a great time to polish your work or art portfolio or to update your resume.

You will want to make sure that you look your best online when an employer looks up your information online, too, so check out your profiles and clear things up so that your search is on point.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of personal beliefs and higher learning.

It's easy to get into an argument with people who you don't really know online, so if you catch yourself feeling triggered by a post try to take a deep breath and pause.

You don't need to fall into the negativity trap when sharing your thoughts and feelings online.

You can just log off and focus on what really matters in your life and what you do have control over.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of shared resources and secrets.

You may find yourself caught in an ever-ending battle of control over property and things that are shared, but you don't have to go that route.

You can choose the high road and understand that what is yours cannot be taken from you and that it is OK to ask for what is yours, even if someone tries to make you feel bad for saying that you need to use it or want it back.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of commitment.

This is a great time to say to someone that you would like to be together or to partner up on a specific business endeavor.

If you haven't found the right business partner, it's a good time to start making calls, asking for referrals in groups or reaching out to friends or family to see who or what they know that can be helpful to your cause.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of daily duties and work.

It's a good day to get things organized and put time into the details.

You will feel so much better knowing that you have things in the way that you like them, plus you may even have more time because you're not looking for stuff that you need when on a time crunch.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.