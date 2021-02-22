Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 23, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Pisces bringing our attention toward spirituality, unconditional love, and the soul.

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Cancer, encouraging introspection and the connectedness of family and the home.

The Moon in Cancer harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, which can bring out your giving nature.

However, as with all things Pisces season, remember not to overdo things at the expense of yourself.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 23 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are sweet, kind, and overly compassionate.

You are empathetic and a person who gives the shirt off your back to people in need.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include British actress Emily Blunt and American writer and civil rights activist, W.E.B. Du Bois.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Cancer Moon speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of spirituality.

Your thought process and your ability to sense things are heightened.

You're more intuitive and able to connect with your spiritual side. You may sense when things are divine appointments and beyond coincidence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Cancer Moon speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of friendship.

You may sense a deeper purpose or plan when it comes to a certain relationship.

If you've been thinking about starting some type of a study or program and would benefit from collaboration or accountability, look into groups and see where you feel most connected.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Cancer Moon speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of career and social status.

Pay attention to small nudges that you sense are part of a bigger plan in your life where it relates to work.

Don't ignore your inner voice at this time. If you have been looking for opportunities or have hoped that an opening appears for a transfer, keep looking or inquire this week. Things may be changing and your chance to act can be near.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Cancer Moon speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of higher learning.

If you've been thinking about going back to school to study a new vocation, this is a great time to look at your choices and to begin the application process.

Apply for grants and schedule your acceptance interviews this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Cancer Moon speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of shared resources. Don't take moments for granted and be aware of the fragility of time.

Practice gratitude. Be alert to the fact that things can change and then what you thought would always be there will not.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Cancer Moon speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of commitments.

People sometimes say things with the sincerest intentions, but then they underdeliver and people feel disappointed.

You may experience a letdown, and it may feel somewhat of a betrayal.

The reasons may be cloudy, so discuss it when there's more time to understand and talk things through.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Cancer Moon speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of daily duties. Work and what you have to do personally can conflict with each other, and you may be in for a long day. However, try to go with the flow and keep a positive outlook on the situation. While you may have something personal come up and calling out of work is required, just go with it. Life can sometimes be messy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Cancer Moon speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of creativity. Let your personality show. Add your personal touch to things when you have the opportunity. Put in a little bit more effort. Be present. Make moments with you unforgettable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Cancer Moon speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of home and the family. You may find yourself dealing with a matter related to second-chances. A family member who crossed you may come around looking for forgiveness and ask to rebuild the relationship. You may be undecided, but perhaps it's time to see how it goes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Cancer Moon speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of communication. Be open to talk about the future of your relationship.

Even if you're not sure you want to spend the rest of your life working with a particular company or dating a certain individual, the conversation of 'where are things headed' may come up, and you should not try to avoid it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Cancer Moon speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of money and personal property.

You can get what you work for. But, you may not know what it is that you want to work to have.

This is a good time to set some goals down on paper and start visualizing your future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Cancer Moon speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of identity. It's time to have some good old-fashioned fun.

You've been putting in too many work hours and letting your needs go, but now it's time to give yourself a reward for all your effort. Treat yourself to something you really enjoy tonight.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.