Your Horoscope For The Week Of February 22 - 28, 2021

Your horoscope for the week is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on February 22-28, 2021.

We're going to get an uptick in physical energy and vitality this week, and that's something we could all use.

What does your horoscope for the week have in store for your zodiac sign?

On Thursday of this week, February 25, Mars trines Pluto, while the Sun sextile Uranus - what this means is that we're all in line for success, if we play our cards right.

Thursday will definitely be the 'go-to' day of the week, so if you've got a good idea that you want to share - go for it. And not only that, expect your ideas to be accepted and expanded upon, as enthusiasm comes easily this week.

Self-confidence rules supreme during this week, so take advantage of your newly discovered willful ways and get things done!

This is a week that responds well to action, so leave the talk at home and bring your best game to the world of action and accomplishment.

Stick with the plan and watch success fall into your lap. Believing is seeing, so support your belief with effort and grace.

Here's your horoscope for the week by zodiac sign starting on Monday, February 22, and ending on Sunday, February 28, 2021, per astrology:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Now that you know that the week has the potential to make dreams come true - it's up to you to work your magic to the best of your abilities.

Don't let this week fall to the wayside - you are one of the lucky signs this February, and it is during this week that you'll see the manifestations of that cosmic good fortune. Some good advice - stay humble, stay modest.

Yes, you have the capability to be on top of the world, but keep in mind the work it took you to get to this place, and how slippery good luck can be.

With the Sun in Pisces now, you may feel overly sensitive to others; that's a good thing. Through compassion for others you, yourself will be able to rise above the pettiness of certain issues, like work, for instance.

All will go well for you this week, Aries, if you stick to the goal, stay humble, fill yourself with gratitude and fight the good fight.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've always been a big thinker, and it will be during this week that you'll see your ideas and thoughts amplified. On Wednesday, February 24, your sense of adventure will be activated - due to Mars in Taurus and Pluto in Capricorn.

If you can put those ideas together in an orderly fashion, you just might hit the big time with whatever it is you have in mind.

Try to avoid stepping all over people in order to get your way, however. You've got great ideas, but not everyone wants to be hustled into thinking your way.

You can also expect that Mars influence to upgrade your appearance - don't be surprised if people stare at you on the streets, for all the right reasons.

On the 27, you'll hit the Full Moon in Virgo and that should solidify any romantic plans you've been working on. Let's just say this week is a pure Taurus dream week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've always had a great sense of intuition, and by Wednesday of this week, your 'gut feelings' should be dialed up so high that you'll practically be reading people's minds.

This might be a very good time for you to turn inwards and go spiritual - start meditating, get into some natural healing...open to the universe for answers. Remember the Moon is working towards being Full on Saturday so that energy is pulling you.

You may even get flashes of psychic ability during this time, and by Full Moon, your powers will be surging...a feeling that will leave you feeling both powerful and vulnerable.

Mentally allow yourself the psychic protection you need by shielding yourself with white light and positive energy. In love, you'll be surging as well - and that sexual energy should kick in on Wednesday, and may very well last for many weeks to come.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in line for transformation, this week, Cancer, which should take place with the fast-moving trine of Mars and Pluto - you'll feel a need to know who your real friends are, and you'll want to engage with them, even bring a few people back into your life.

You may find yourself faced with a new contract this week - and now that Mercury is no longer in retrograde, you can sign away without fear of repercussion.

The week is all about your relationships with others - social contracts, friendships, lovers, family...how you see these people for who they are, and how you decide whether they belong in your life, or not.

While Mars and Pluto can bring many charming situations, they are also planets that rule ruthlessness and warlike decisions, so play your hand wisely.

Expect your love life to kick in big time, even if it's been lukewarm for the last couple of months. Mars loves to ignite the passions of Cancer, so you may be in store for a seriously 'good time.'

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week is one where you're going to experience the fast-moving trine of Mars in Taurus and Pluto in Capricorn, which activates your tenth house of career.

Expect things to flow well in business, as well as major strides in your personal profession. Try not to let the little things get you down, and pay no attention to naysayers or those who can't get on board your power train - you are powerful and magnificent this week, a true Leo in all their glory.

Be the leader you were born to be, and let others see that they can trust you.

If you present ideas that are shunned or disregarded, then walk on by, let others benefit from your offerings, and pay little attention to those who don't have time for your brilliance.

By Saturday, the Full Moon in Virgo, you'll be so ready to take on the world that you just might. You are all about 'doing it', making it happen, manifesting your dreams in big, glorious detail.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As a Virgo, you are always torn between wanting everyone to know you're right, and reluctance in expressing yourself for fear of being rejected for what's really on your mind.

During this week, you will sway towards the former - which means, stand back world - Virgo's in town and is taking no prisoners. Will you offend? Yes. Will you be too boisterous for others to take? Most definitely!

Will you care who you offend? No way...but, maybe you should. The Mars energy will be prodding you, you're going to want to stomp on everything and everyone you know, just to get that blocked-up energy out of you, but that doesn't mean you're right, or that others will respond well to your outrage.

Then again, you're used to that as well, and rarely have you ever cared about what others think. In love, you're definitely not in the mood - unless your partner can just get over themselves and give their life to you, unconditionally...which they might do, considering they ARE your partner. Purge on, Virgo - it will do you good.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've known yourself to withhold on emotion; it doesn't make you happy, necessarily, but it does spare you heartache. You may have to let go of some of that armor this week, Libra, as it doesn't look too sheltered for you in terms of love and experience.

In other words, you'll feel similar to the Grinch, when his heart swells ten times its size due to the love he experiences.

That's you, this week - unaware that you could feel such love and tenderness, yet, there you are, full in, throwing caution to the breeze.

You will surprise yourself this week in so many ways, and not just in the love department, as creativity is going to have you daring yourself to go further. Anticipate joy and success, don't doubt yourself.

You have it in you to achieve great things - it is during this week that you might just give yourself a chance to shine. Don't get in your own way - the cosmic forces are working for your success!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You'll be feeling the power this week, Scorpio, as your co-ruler parents are in transformational form. Mars and Pluto will be in full effect this week and no sign is going to feel their influence as strongly as you will.

The effect will look like a desire to communicate with your partner and bring all close connections ever closer. You will be working on building trust, and showing others in your life that you are both reliable and well-intended.

You'll be seeing the first of 2021's four super moons, and as for the one coming on Saturday, it will feel as though much of your work will come to completion.

There's a certain kind of satisfaction coming your way, and you'll welcome it - it's well-deserved, and hey, you worked hard for things to go your way.

Your week won't be conflict-free, however, as you'll still feel the need to argue your way to the top. You'll find good luck on the 22, and financial success on the 25th.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You, who are so very driven to accomplish tasks and get things done the right way will get to feel that all the more, during this week. You have no time to talk; it's all about action and making the moves.

You don't have room for excuses and honestly, you're tired of hearing your own complaints. If you want something done, then do it yourself - and this is the week that comes into play.

All those who know you know you are one-pointed and extremely focused, but that doesn't mean you're always polite about it; try to exercise some restraint when bulldozing over everyone else's plans.

In love, it's all about overthinking and driving yourself crazy. That Full Moon is merciless on your loving heart, and you may just end up overthinking your love situation so much that you don't recognize it anymore.

Do yourself a favor - stand back, take a breath, and stop analyzing everything. Yes, you're smart and focused, but you're also a lunatic when you're out of control.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's all you, Capricorn - all you. This week is for you to recognize yourself as a superstar. You can't go wrong, all your moves are the right ones - you roll with the punches and you're able to let that passionate Mars energy take you places you never expected.

The week is all about sensuality and sexuality for you - those in your orbit will find you irresistible! Choose your actions well because there's a good chance you'll be remembered for them. If you're going to make that much of an impression, make it a good one - people are watching your charisma in action.

The sensuality of it all may change on Saturday, with the Full Moon in Virgo, but that's not a bad thing as it's going to oomph up your entrepreneurial instincts.

Projects will be set in motion and goal dates will be up on the roster of things you will accomplish. Good days for love include the 22nd and 27th, though you may feel a slight drain on all that positive vibe around the 25th.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As if someone pushes a button, so will you feel the effects of the Mars/Pluto trine in terms of home, family, and unfinished business. If debts have been bothering you, you'll do something about it this week.

If you've wanted to transform your home environment, then prepare to get some work done on that this week. You will be feeling the desire to create change, but be careful not to hurt anyone along the way.

All the things you want to change can be done without crashing someone else's party, so use some discretion as you go about revamping your life and work. You may also find yourself feeling a little needy in love, as Venus is in Aquarius - backed by 6 other planets.

This could rev your engines up to a point where you're expecting something insanely amazing...it's all emotional, though. Nothing that amazing is going to happen in terms of your love life, however, that's not going to stop you from fantasizing and overthinking how 'things should be.'

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This week is all about proper and effective communication, Pisces. All eyes are on you, and people are seriously waiting on your word and your ideas.

You could potentially run this from top to bottom, but you need to get clear as to what you want to be done.

Don't get power hungry as you see people paying close attention to your words; it's all good, but the pressure is on, and that means you need to get your communication together.

Don't just say anything, say that which needs to be said, and therefore done at a later date. If you need to reach out for help, then do so - let pride take a back seat.

You'll be able to know your best days on the 22 and the 27th - those are days when love will come your way easily. You may not be feeling it on the 25th, but that too shall pass.

Feel free to share your thoughts while ridding yourself of that which no longer works for you. It's a good Pisces week, so expect the best in terms of creativity and communication.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.