Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 20, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 20, 2021.

We are meant to be there for one another, and in the tarot, we see ways that we can either shine a light, be helpful or avoid situations where our assistance is unwanted.

The day's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian, which is about helping, caring, and doing things for others.

But sometimes being the person who gives all the time can leave you wide open for abuse.

We have to be careful not to become enablers while the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, which points to the meaning of the Moon tarot card for this month.

The Moon card reminds us to mind our enemies, even those that manifest when we do things out of love.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

When you see trouble, you can't unsee it. So, why run? Facing the truth can be difficult, but it's so important for you to do.

This is what this situation is here for - to help you solve a problem.

Once you do, a new door will open for you, perhaps leading you to the place where you truly belong.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, Reversed

It's time to rest and give yourself permission to do less.

You may feel like things need you to push through but on the contrary.

This is when you need to sit back a bit and let others do the heavy lifting.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You have so much love and care to give to someone deserving.

Don't squander your energy on people who seem to take you for granted.

You are much better than that. You know your worth, so claim it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor Reversed

You don't need a hero, you are the hero of your own story.

You have the courage and strength you need inside of you right now.

All you need to do is commit and say that you believe in yourself. Even if you don't, act as if you do until the truth catches up to you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

This is your chance to shine. You have the right spirit, attitude, and character.

You have the gifts you need to take this vision to the next level.

You can really grow your dream if you want to. Be persistent.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, Reversed

Some battles are not worth hanging on to or enduring.

You may feel like saying you quit is a form of failure, but consider this loss a gift where you give yourself time back to invest in other things.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, Reversed

Yes, you might be slacking a little bit right now, but rest is important.

You cannot give what you do not have right now. Your energy needs to replenish.

Take care of your self and then the rest will be tended to when you're whole again. Sometimes, the world has to wait.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are starting something fresh and new, and that's what makes the day feel exhausting, but aren't you excited that you're doing the one thing you wanted?

At first, you were frightened, here you are going for your goal. Reward yourself for what you're doing. It's a big deal.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You have a core belief that can help you to pull through during the good and the bad times.

You don't need to find a friend to turn to or a thing to depend on.

You have a resilience that has proven itself in the past, and when you need it, it shows up for you in a big way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You're doing a lot of thinking. You may not speak much about what's going on inside of you.

There's a reason why you are keeping your dreams in your heart, and it's because you know that right now isn't the right time.

You're waiting to plan your next moves, and then you'll let people in on what your next moves will be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, Reversed

People aren't always dependable, so you end up feeling like you waited for nothing.

You have to wipe this slate clean and start all over again.

It's frustrating, but rather than waste any more energy complaining turn your attention to what you can control - yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, Reversed

It's time for self-care. Make plans to treat yourself to something simple and easy so you can enjoy a night of simplicity.

Spend time with a friend. Enjoy a movie. Order in some pizza.

The night doesn't have to be complicated. Let yourself unwind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.