Your horoscope for today, February 4, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

Thursday marks a period of transition that we all need to pay close attention to.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Aquarius for two more weeks.

There's lots of activity going on in the eleventh solar house indicating intensity in platonic and working relationships.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio at 1:40 p.m. EST.

When the Moon is in Scorpio, it signals investigative work, research, and exploring hidden truths.

If your birthday is today:

If February 4 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You are unafraid to be bold and challenging.

You take risks and dislike it when people follow rules without questioning them.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include American civil rights activist Rosa Parks and American singer/songwriter, Alice Cooper.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, February 04, 2021.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury retrograde in Aquarius brings attention to your solar house of friendships, and this becomes a time of reflection.

However, Mercury will also conjunct Pluto which is still in your solar house of career, and this can spell good news for your professional life.

Look at your role within your network. You may discover hidden talents or assets in your tribe.

You can find new people to partner with and who will invest in you.

Don't be afraid to take a risk when launching an endeavor this time.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury retrograde spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of career and social status.

This is a good time to evaluate your job's policies and procedures, your time-off and benefits schedule, and to check out the dates for upcoming enrollments for insurance and policies that they offer.

Mercury will conjunct with Pluto, which is in your solar house of personal philosophies.

So, this is also a great time to review your work culture and to try to educate yourself on how to coexist better.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury retrograde spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of higher learning and spirituality.

This is a good time for you to reevaluate and discover your belief systems.

As life has changed during the pandemic questions may have come up for you and caused you to doubt or question your faith.

You may be going through some additional questioning at this time. Do some journaling and allow yourself time to get into your head.

Mercury will conjunct with Pluto, which is in your solar house of rebirth, so something amazing could change for you in your life.

You may have a mental and spiritual breakthrough. You may see the universe and your role within it in a new light.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury retrograde spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of shared resources.

This is a good time for you to see who is in your circle of influence, but also to explore your role in the collective.

If you have always wanted to volunteer or go above and beyond when it comes to helping others in need, this is your moment to shine.

Mercury will conjunct with Pluto, which is in your solar house of commitments.

Lots of important things can shift for you and who you work with.

You may make some valuable connections that involve your interests. Doors can open for you at this time.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury retrograde spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitment.

This is a good time for you to check yourself and pay closer attention to what you say and the thinking process that causes you to react in a certain way around others. Mercury rx allows you to view life from the rearview mirror, too.

You may be more aware than usual about your relationship history and what patterns have existed so you can make changes that are needed.

Mercury will conjunct with Pluto, which is in your solar house of daily duties. And your routine can become center stage.

Habits can be the impetus for character growth. Make healthy choices an important part of your day-to-day life.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury retrograde spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of daily duties.

This is a good time for you to go through your files and any existing paperwork that you have not handled or overlooked.

If you have taxes you need to prepare or forms that need to be requested, this is the time to do it.

Mercury will conjunct with Pluto, which is in your solar house of pleasure. Once you handle your affairs you'll feel better. Aim to do one thing that really brings a sense of happiness to your life. Reward yourself.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury retrograde spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity.

This is a good time for you to get in touch with your inner voice and let it fuel your creativity.

You may not be ready to start a new project, but you can imagine and let your dreams take form in some way.

Mercury will conjunct with Pluto, which is in your solar house of home.

This is a great time to make your house feel like a respite or a place that you enjoy being.

You might have things that aren't the way you want them to be.

So do some organizing and bring order to your personal spaces.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury retrograde spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home, and the family.

This is a good time for you to connect with people that you care about in your family.

With Valentine's Day coming up, you can plan to send gifts, have presents ordered and delivered or send cards in the mail.

Mercury will conjunct with Pluto, which is in your solar house of communication. So, you will think deeply and feel things even more so.

You may want to bring things up that need to be resolved.

This is a great time for self-reflection and personal inventory or doing shadow work.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury retrograde spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication.

This is a good time for you to go through old emails, letters, and things that you value. Old text messages or photos can be deleted.

Clean out your social media and download a copy for you to keep. Plan to clean the slate and start over again.

Mercury will conjunct with Pluto, which is in your solar house of money.

You could decide to go all-in when it comes to investing your money or getting into things that you've not experimented with before such as cryptocurrencies or the stock market.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury retrograde spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money and personal property.

This is a good time for you to start creating a storehouse of investments and gain more control of your financial profile.

If you've been going overboard with spending money online, it's a good time to look at what you can cut back and be more thrifty.

Mercury will conjunct with Pluto, which is in your solar house of identity.

So, if you're looking for a change or want to make some personal adjustments that involve how you think, start reading books that challenge you and give you something more to think about.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury retrograde spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity.

This is a good time for you to review your most important documents and make sure that everything is in a place where you can access them.

If you need to update your address, renew a license or get one, aim to do it and be proactive.

Mercury will conjunct with Pluto, which is in your solar house of secrets.

While you're going through paperwork and all your personal items to get things in order you may find what you've been looking for.

You could also come to realize that there was a problem that you would not have discovered otherwise.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury retrograde spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies.

This is a good time for you to let go of relationships. that are hurtful and only bring you down. Even if you don't unfriend or block them from social media, you can use the mute and stop seeing their posts.

Mercury will conjunct with Pluto, which is in your solar house of friends.

Making a positive change in your life can open the door to new relationships.

Pluto can also imply a past life connection that's karmic, so continue to pay attention to red flags and keep your guards up until trust has been earned.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.