Your horoscope for today, February 6, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

Each day is an opportunity to grow, but you don't get very far if you're not cautious with how you handle your time on Saturday.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, a philosophical and lucky zodiac sign.

So, it's easy to become lofty with ideas about the future without something solid in place.

The Moon will harmonize with Jupiter, and this can make the past feel larger than it is.

When the Moon is involved with Jupiter in this way, try to spot the silver lining where you felt challenged or disappointed by the outcome.

The Sun in Aquarius will also harmonize with the Sagittarius Moon which encourages new insights and perspectives that help others, too.

The Moon will bring some challenges as it squares Neptune. Neptune can make it appear easier to just run or ignore what you see happening in front of you but don't.

Spending your time wisely can be healing. Read. Watch an educational program or listen to a podcast on personal growth.

If your birthday is today:

If February 6 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You are an out-of-the-box thinker.

You have a strong need for independence, yet, there's a side of you needing to be part of a group.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Bob Marley, 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, and American professional baseball player, Babe Ruth.

You are most compatible with Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, February 06, 2021.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of adventure.

Aries, you may long for a new adventure. The Moon will harmonize with growth-oriented Jupiter in Aquarius - in your house of friendships.

Seek new ways to engage with people you enjoy being around.

This is a great day for networking, enjoying yourself with friends that give you a lot of happy thoughts.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of shared resources.

Taurus, the sky is the limit, and you may sense that your luck is taking a turn for the better.

The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter, the ruler of Sagittarius, activating your sector of career and social status, too.

If you’ve been intending to apply for new jobs or look to see how you match up in the market, this is a good time for you to Investigate your opportunities.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of commitment.

Gemini, relationships, and partnerships benefit from the day's positive energy.

However, you will want to do your homework whomever you decide to get involved with when it comes to the things you’d like to try.

Ask questions and assume nothing. Make sure that your curiosities are satisfied and be aware of what your partner or another person brings to the table before committing fully.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of daily duties.

Cancer, there is a lot of work to do and you will be acutely aware of all that must take place in order for you to return back to a sense of comfort in your home.

When the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter this weekend, you will have an opportunity to share openly and express concerns that you have.

You may also reveal any grudges you’ve been harboring where others have not been doing their part.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of creativity.

Leo, this can be a romantic time for you, even for projects that are creative or for doing things that are a little bit less structured.

You may feel drawn towards working and collaborating with others. This can be a wonderful time for you to pair up with someone that you have lots of things in common to enjoy the day.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of home and the family.

Virgo, this is a great time for you to do things at home that make your personal space inviting.

Create a warm welcoming spot where you can kick your feet up and relax and read a book.

Create a small little nook for yourself where you can work uninterrupted.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of communication.

Libra, this is a time for you to do any writing or paper-intensive tasks and when the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in Aquarius, you can take some of that creative energy and apply it towards a more crafty or creative project that allows you to use your imagination.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of money and possessions.

Scorpio, if you have the day off it’s a great day for looking at the stock market and trying to understand how many works and improve your financial outlook.

The Moon will also harmonize with Jupiter in Aquarius making this a ripe time to check out new investment apps and see what they are about.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of identity.

Do something that is just for yourself. Fix your hair the way you like it. Buy yourself a new outfit. Treat your body to a spa or do your nails at home.

The Moon will also harmonize with your ruling planet, Jupiter in Aquarius activating your communication sector. Schedule a nice coffee chat with a friend, even if it's only online.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of hidden enemies.

You'll want to protect yourself from any negative energy. However, the Moon's relationship to Jupiter in Aquarius can bring you good luck, especially in the area of money.

Read up on the stock market and other forms of financial investments. Don't forget to also spend your time wisely.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of friendships.

Aquarius, you will have strong feelings about friendships that are deep and have a history with you.

The Moon will speak with Jupiter in your house of hidden things, so try not to get caught up in the past, if there are any negative memories that come up in conversation today.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of career and social status.

Pisces, you are inclined to overworking when you should be resting.

The Moon harmonizing with Jupiter can make it hard to concentrate on just one thing. Try to be fully present and having fun with your friends.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.