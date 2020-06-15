11 Best Podcasts About Relationships

Whether you're in search of funny podcasts or true relationship advice, we've got you covered.

The first time I discovered podcasts were back in 2015 when I discovered a YouTube channel called 'Sourcefed.' Not only were their audio podcasts featured on iTunes but they always uploaded the video on their channel; this was gold for me!

Ever since then, I have been a huge fan of podcasts. No matter what genre you're a fan of — mystery, comedy, true crime, and pretty much every other subject you can think of — there seems to be a podcast for everything.

In particular, the collection of relationship podcasts is a gold mine. From funny stories to true relationship advice, the best podcasts about relationships have it all.

Maybe you are looking for sex advice or you just want to feel like your relationship problems aren't out of the ordinary. Chances are there is something out there for everyone!

With that being said, for those who are looking for advice on how to improve your relationship or even those who just like hearing the tea on other relationships, podcasts are the easiest way to give you the answers you are looking for.

Here are some of the best podcasts about relationships to get you started.

1. Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer is one of the most hilarious comedians and actresses of our generation and I simply adore her! Her podcast, 'Why Don't You Date Me,' features some of her fellow comedian friends as well as some of her past hook-ups! You will find your giggling and relating to every story she shares.

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

2. Anna Faris Is Unqualified

Another amusing comedian and actress, Anna Faris admits to her audience that she should not be the person you run to for relationship advice. However, it does not stop her from gathering her friends to the table and offering her take on what you should and shouldn't do/say in your love endeavors.

Available on Apple Podcasts.

3. Committed

If you think your relationship is full of craziness and a rollercoaster of events, host Jo Piazza reassures us that we are not alone. Piazza invites couples to discuss some of the most challenging issues they have faced throughout their relationship.

Available on iHeart and Apple Podcasts.

4. Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel

Relationship therapist Ether Perel tackles the real issues many couples experience during their relationships; from divorce to loss of intimacy, Perel assures all of us listening (and her guests) that we all need to take a deeper look into ourselves to discover what the underlying issues might be.

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

5. Nancy with Kathy Tu and Tobin Low

This podcast talks about more than just love and relationships. Tu and Low speak about the true LGBTQ+ experience and how things like discrimination, finances, and identity factor into the way they go about pursuing relationships.

Available on the New York Public Radio website.

6. Relationship Advice— Sarah and Chase Kosterlitz

You do not need to listen to any of these episodes in any particular order. Sarah and Chase Kosterlitz bring in some of the best relationship therapists and real-life couples to discuss the realistic ways everyone needs to emotionally connect with their partners. You can also get some advice on how to pursue dating in a way that will not waste your time or energy.

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

7. Dyking Out — a Lesbian and LGBTQ Podcast for Everyone!

Carolyn Bergier brings her own spin on delivering pop culture news, relationship advice, and intimacy along with how it relates to lesbians and queer individuals. Bergier invites fellow comedians, actors, and experts to discuss the LGBTQ+ life.

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

8. breakup BOOST

Stop what you're doing and DO NOT text your ex under any circumstance! Trina Leckie is here to save the day as she gives all of her listeners the best breakup advice, and trust me, she means business. Leckie will tell you how it is and how you should not push yourself into falling in a neverending hole of heartbreak and tubs of ice cream.

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

9. The Viall Files

Are you a fan of 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette?' Tune in to this podcast hosted by Nick Viall that gives some of the juiciest gossips of behind the tea from former Bachelor & Bachelorette contestants! The audience is encouraged to call in on Mondays for 'Questions With Nick' and ask him for any love advice or questions.

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

10. ONE Extraordinary Marriage Show

Tony and Lisa DiLorenzo discuss all things love, sex, and commitment, and they are the experts to engage with especially after being married for 22 years! Although the DiLorenzo's incorporate their Christian values in the podcast, non-believers will not feel like they are being preached and will allow everyone to relate to what they are talking about.

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

11. This is Love

From the makers of true-crime podcast Criminal, This is Love profiles fascinating new love stories in each episode. The short-but-sweet episodes give listeners a look into how love looks so different for everyone.

Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers love and relationships, self-care, and astrology topics.