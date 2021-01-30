Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 31, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 31, 2021.

The Sun spends the day in Aquarius, which brings attention to helping others.

The Moon is in the sign of Virgo, which encourages charity and caring for those in need.

No matter how you approach your day, Sunday's numerology brings attention to leadership with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the leader.

Everyone loves a generous leader. Famous people who exhibit the leadership qualities of a 1 include George Lucas and Tom Hanks.

While each of these individuals has professional lives in the limelight there are lots of work that is done behind the scenes that demonstrate their ability to lead without needing to be.

George Lucas sold Star Wars for billions of dollars and he has been one of the greatest philanthropists of all time, and Tom Hanks has been honored for his charity work.

This means that you don't have to be front and center of every situation to be a leader.

You can lead by playing a supportive role in the life of others or by doing things with the utmost integrity and excellence.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Eight of Cups

Aries, there is strength in numbers.

Sometimes your intuition is spot on but there are times when you know you have an inclination towards something but you can’t put your finger on why your thoughts are off.

Today pay attention to the gray areas of your life -where you made sense, specifically.

You’re about to awaken to a possibility, even if the details are still yet unclear.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Seven of Cups, Reversed

Taurus, speak up.

Now is not the time to remain silently sitting in the background like a wallflower waiting for your turn to say what you think and feel.

While it may be uncomfortable for you to give a gentle nudge to the person you want to get attention from, it’s required.

The small step of courage not only can help you learn how important it is to take initiative even when it’s uncomfortable for you, but also to gauge the readiness of others.

Sometimes a person may appear closed off when they’re not.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Hierophant, Reversed

Gemini, Do your own thing.

You may not fit in with the group because you are not supposed to.

There are good reasons why you sense that you are unique and perhaps not able to fit in with your current crowd.

Perhaps your role in the group isn’t to blend in but to stand out.

Help others see that to be in the world and that doesn’t always mean fitting in with other people's perceptions.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

King of Pentacles

Cancer, do you want to take action but are you aiming your energy and a wasteful way?

Why be random with your actions?

Think strategically. This means that you have to be patient with what it is that you want to do.

If it’s important enough to be done well, then honor that.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Empress, Reversed

Leo, use your logic more than just your instincts.

There have been a lot of things going on. And, stress can cause you to not be yourself which can, in turn, lead you to take a path that you would not have traveled if you were more rested and in tune with your inner voice.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Five of Wands

Virgo, there are a lot of new developments taking place and it can be difficult for you to see which one requires the most attention.

Perhaps, instead of throwing your hands up in the air and giving up completely, give it a few days' time to see where all these developments head.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Magician, Reversed

Libra, it’s not about the skills you have. Sometimes having so many talents and capabilities can cause you to think that it’s your responsibility to use them all especially when the situation needs it.

However, focus on the relationship aspect of your problem.

There can be some other ways of demonstrating your support with a team without having attention be drawn to what you can do better than others.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The High Priestess

Scorpio, experience is a wonderful teacher, but having learned these lessons means you have greater responsibility for what it is you’ve been taught.

You may see things in a way that others don’t. Do your extensive ability to overcome obstacles.

However, try not to look down or judge others for their weaknesses.

They have a different path and even though yours has worked out a certain way because of what you have done, they may be on a different journey and require a little more time and grace.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Page of Cups

Sagittarius, what you say has creative power.

You are delivering a powerful message to someone even though you may not realize that you are.

What you post on your social media or what you overheard saying even around strangers has a powerful effect.

So take time to think about what it is that you communicate and why.

Your influence is growing and you can do good things with your words.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Chariot

Capricorn now is not the time to give up.

You may feel as though this journey is going to overtake you or that things are going to take longer than you would like. Just show up.

There’s much to be said for your presence.

You may win this battle just by remaining in the game.

It’s not a good time to throw in the towel when you’re so close to the end.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Queen of Swords

Aquarius, add a little empathy into your conversations.

People may be going through battles they do not share with you, and someone smile on their face could be a front to paint that’s in the heart.

So listen to your intuition when speaking to someone you sense may appear to have it all together but deep down inside they do not.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Knight of Swords

Pisces, and your mind you are ready to take on a new challenge.

But there may be many steps that need to be taken before you jump start this new adventure.

Write down your ideas and brainstorm them, look at all your angles, and see which one works best for now.

Take the smallest idea and try to grow it as best as you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.