Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 1, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 1, 2021.

There is lots of encouragement to be helpful and kind on Monday.

Monday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

The Sun is in the sign of Aquarius, and we are encouraged to focus on all of humanity and do things for one another.

This can be expressed by donating food or clothing to people or animals in need.

The Moon in the zodiac sign of Libra invites us to be balanced in our thinking and approach toward others, even if they don't agree with our choices.

This can be a great time to participate in legal matters or to write politicians to express your concerns and to get more involved in global or humanitarian issues.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, February 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Lovers

Aries, here you are torn between two choices - one involves the heart and the other involves your mind.

It’s hard to know which is the greater good and what option you should take.

You may feel lots of confusion during this time. But deep inside (perhaps) your actions already reveal to you what you really want.

Pay attention to your behavior to give you guidance during this difficult situation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Two of Wands

Taurus, you are standing at a crossroads and neither path is any better or worse than the other.

Both appear to be moving in different directions and have a good outcome.

It’s only you that can make a decision on which path you’d like to take.

Which one gives you the greatest motivation and drive to move forward and which one do you see fits and best with your character? Choose that.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Judgement

Gemini, this problem might not be able to be solved by itself.

Perhaps you should consult with someone who understands the inner workings of the law or who can give you sound advice.

If there are too many details or high stakes, don’t just ask your friends what they think because this can be confusing.

You may have to take a more firm approach even though it’s hard

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Two of Pentacles, Reversed

Cancer, you have strong feelings about what is going on.

And, this can bring out the fighter in you or cause you to wish for other people to fight your battle with you.

While you may see this approach as being the best way to handle your travels, it does present other problems.

Sometimes fighting a war with more fire can errupt.

Be sure that this is what you’re prepared to take on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Emperor

Leo, there are signs all around you for you to know what the universe holds for your life.

Pay attention to repeated numbers, or even words and phrases that come up in conversation, and you’re reading or when you’re online or watching the show.

All these things can tell you that you’re headed in the right direction.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Two of Cups, Reversed

Virgo, even though you may not want this relationship to end, there are certain things that you have to accept and cannot control.

Of course, it’s difficult to say goodbye to something that you want to hold very dear to yourself, but there are times when even you outgrow what you’ve known and a time comes where you must get a new lesson without the past coming with you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Queen of Wands, Reversed

Libra, save your money. Sometimes jumping in with a big investment is not the right thing to do.

Even if you have money that you can play with and see where things go, making investments that you aren’t experienced in could lead you to regret a purchase that you made in haste.

Give yourself a practical amount of time to truly decide if this is what you want.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Knight of Cups, Reversed

Scorpio, your imagination is running in overdrive and this can cause you to perceive things that maybe you would not wear you to not be so hopeful about a fantasy becoming real.

If you’re spending a lot of time chatting with people you’ve never met online and wondering if the promises are going to come true, take a step back and listen to your heart and your gut at the same time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

King of Swords, Reversed

Sagittarius, try not to let an argumentative person pull you into their fight.

Even if you feel strongly and want to prove a person wrong, battling against someone whose only job is to make you angry and find your buttons it’s not a user to a useful way to use your time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Devil, Reversed

Capricorn, indulging yourself when you want to be rewarded for doing a good job this week has no shame, but you also know when you’re doing something and access.

Try not to fall back into an old pattern of doing things in the name of reward.

Stick to whatever promises you’ve made and you’ll be glad that you stayed committed to a goal that you started for this year.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Four of Cups, Reversed

Aquarius, it’s OK to cry. Do you have a right to your feelings, and yes sometimes emotions can be messy.

But holding on and bottling everything up inside is not good for your mental health.

If you feel the need to just let it all hang out don’t be embarrassed to do it. This can be a very cleansing time for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Three of Wands, Reversed

Pisces, what drains your energy?

Perhaps one of the reasons why you’re having difficulty starting this new project is because you have other things demanding of your time and attention.

It’s just too much you may have to scale back and reassess what your priorities are so that you’re ready to take on this one new project that means so much to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.