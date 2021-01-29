Love Horoscope For Saturday, January 30, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, January 30.

It's the three days for Venus to be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and while she's preparing to enter Aquarius there's lots of work to do.

So her focus on love, career, money, property matters — all the things that she rules intensifies.

It's also time to do some shadow work as Mercury, the communication planet, retrogrades while in the zodiac sign of the people— Aquarius.

Mercury retrograde is a wonderful time for personal analysis, self-reflection, and review.

Use this time to think about your life, your needs, and how you love others.

If love is a language that proceeds from the heart, study your own to see how you can be a better human and relationship partner, too.

The Moon will enter Virgo, which is ruled by Mercury, and this brings attention to your daily life tasks.

Carve out a daily routine of personal time over the next few weeks during this Mercury retrograde in Aquarius starting Saturday, it will do wonders for your personal life and your love life, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The energy of Venus in Capricorn intensifies in your solar house of career and social status.

This is a prime time to invite people to show you support for a passion project or to get recommendations or references for a new job.

You might want to get in touch with your social network to say hello and to reopen your contact if you've been out of touch for a while.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The energy of Venus in Capricorn intensifies in your solar house of higher learning.

You may have something important to say about spiritual or religious matters.

Perhaps there has been some tension between you and a friend, but you'd like to clear the energy.

This is a wonderful time to have a heart-to-heart about your beliefs or to join a group that focuses on an interest you're passionate about.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The energy of Venus in Capricorn intensifies in your solar house of shared resources.

You have learned lots of things, and many of them have come from mistakes.

This is a good time to open your self up to helping others in the same way.

You may find it useful to share advice. You may even learn more when you have the opportunity to mentor another person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The energy of Venus in Capricorn intensifies in your solar house of commitment.

You want something solid that will last, and right now may not be that time.

If you were hoping or trying to take things slowly in a relationship, this is a good time to bring the topic up in conversation with a potential partner or significant other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The energy of Venus in Capricorn intensifies in your solar house of daily duties and health.

You need a bit of relaxation especially if you've been feeling like you're not in the mood for love or affection like you usually are.

This can be a time to reassess. Enjoy a period of reflection.

If you have a desire to set goals when it comes to love, write them down and make a commitment to keep them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The energy of Venus in Capricorn intensifies in your solar house of creativity.

You'll want to take a more practical approach to your love life during this time.

You can set the foundation for your home and family.

You might be able to break through an emotional wall or barrier with a partner, by showing your romantic side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The energy of Venus in Capricorn intensifies in your solar house of home and the family.

Don't underestimate the power of time with people that you love.

Your presence is needed. Do something romantic and special at home that brings nurturing energy into your personal space.

Spend a little more time talking over dinner. Drop a hint that you care to a person you're interested in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The energy of Venus in Capricorn intensifies in your solar house of communication.

Venus brings attention to the beauty behind words and it's always good to speak honestly, but also to take into consideration the way your listener receives the message.

Try to be more empathetic when speaking from the heart. Try not to be overly forceful with opinions. Soften your message with love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The energy of Venus in Capricorn intensifies in your solar house of money.

Venus can attract property to your life. This can be a good time to buy a home, rent a new space, or add something to spruce up your wardrobe.

Take special care to make your surroundings and yourself more attractive and alluring even if it's just for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The energy of Venus in Capricorn intensifies in your solar house of identity.

It's always lucky when Venus gives your looks and energy a boost.

You naturally glow during this time. People may find you more charming and magnetic.

If you're looking to meet someone new, take a selfie for your social media or your dating profile.

This can draw more attention to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The energy of Venus in Capricorn intensifies in your solar house of hidden enemies.

What could possibly be attractive about people who dislike you?

It's hard to imagine that you could find any value in their role in your life.

But, this can be a time to show how you're the bigger person.

You can aim for happiness, which is one of the best revenge you can take on people who are hoping to see your life not go well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The energy of Venus in Capricorn intensifies in your solar house of friendships.

You never know who you know and who they know.

So, be careful to not say anything you wouldn't want someone else to overhear.

You have the power to build bridges or tear them down during this time. Aim to be kind where you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.