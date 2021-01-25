Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

Lots of changes are in store for you as the Moon gets a boost of energy while it is in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The waxing gibbous Moon in Cancer will harmonize with Uranus in Taurus.

This can bring a desire to make changes involving how you eat, the way you cook, and your approach to certain habits involving the home.

The Moon will also speak with motivational Mars in Taurus, so there may be some resistance to change, but mostly these are inner battles to beat.

The Sun in Aquarius provides support as it also will communicate with dynamic Uranus in Taurus.

It's a good time to make a drastic change that is much-needed and timely, even if it is difficult.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If January 26 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include the late American musician and songwriter Eddie Van Halen and talk show personality Ellen DeGeneres.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to your sector of home and family.

Aries, this is a wonderful time for you to tie up loose ends and get things done around the house that you neglected over the weekend.

Cook and bake or restock your pantry, and if you plan to start a new diet after the Full Moon, pick your favorite health convenience foods.

Let your nurturing energy flow and mentally set your mind for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to your sector of communication.

Enjoy deep and explorative conversations with someone close and personal to you.

While there may be certain subjects that you don’t want to open up about, you can be more optimistic about sharing what’s really on your mind and on your heart with someone you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to your sector of money and personal possessions.

Look at where you’re not investing enough time in your home and start to create a plan.

Review your budget to see what small improvements you can make.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to your sector of identity.

It’s a good day for self-evaluation and reflection and focusing on your needs.

Journal and clearing out any mental clutter that's holding you back from getting things up and running. Spend the day investing in yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to your sector of the past and hidden enemies.

Leo, your ego can get bruised when you think about the people in your life that have not always been there for you when you needed them the most.

This can stir up regrets about friendships especially those you've invested in, but you can change that. Even if you aren't sure how - thinking things over can grow your insight into your situation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to your sector of friendships.

Virgo, it’s a great time to tighten up your friendship circle.

If you’ve been spreading yourself too thin and overindulging in social activities, scale back a bit.

Conserve your energy so that your time is spent on what you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to your sector of career and social status.

Libra, it’s a great day for you to get a lot of work done in the workplace. But, consider your most important relationships among colleagues and pick words carefully.

It’s a good time for you to weigh your thoughts carefully to measure the impact of what you say and to whom.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to your sector of higher learning.

Scorpio, the best lessons to learn are the ones that you can gain from self-evaluation.

Do some personal and philosophical reflection. Read poetry or check out quotes on philosophy or psychology.

If you love reading about your personality, explore your Myers-Briggs to understand what others see in you and how you interact in your relationships.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to your sector of shared resources.

Sagittarius, It’s a good day to create systems that reduce risk in your house and with your family.

Update or write a will and update medical records. File any important paperwork that provides an extra level of protection for you and your family.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to your sector of commitments.

Capricorn, it’s a good day to evaluate your role and how you interact with others in intimate and professional relationships.

If you have I need to reestablish or reaffirm boundaries when collaborating with others don’t hesitate.

Assert your right to personal space and don't be afraid to demonstrate that you know your worth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to your sector of daily duties.

Aquarius, do a mini-review on what you’re focusing on at home.

It can be very easy for you to get caught up in the activities around the house and lose track of time.

Try not to get bogged down by the details that don't move your life forward.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer bringing attention to your sector of creativity.

Pisces, think about what creative activities you’d like to get done this week.

If you have a craft that you want to plan for Valentine’s Day or hope to pull off a romantic surprise, the Moon's nurturing energy supports it.

