Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, January 25-31, 2021

The last week of January 2021 comes in with a heavy realization that only we are responsible for our choices.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

Often in love, we try to tell ourselves what is possible or even what isn’t so that we can make it easier on ourselves.

No matter how we speak of it or how much beautiful poetry is written on the subject, no one wants the more challenging path.

No one wants to consciously choose the more difficult journey of following our hearts because by nature that means to go against everything we’ve ever known.

The path to our heart is never one that is known or well-worn, instead, it seems to be marked with tough lessons and moments that constantly make us question if we’re making the right choice or not.

But that’s the thing about our heart, it’s often hiding within our greatest lesson and the longer we put off following it, the longer it is until we learn that important soul lesson.

This week will be one of those weeks where it feels like it takes a conscious choice to keep going.

The North Node aspects at the beginning of the week act as a wake-up call to stand up, believe in yourself, and get ready to make those changes.

In astrology, the North Node also carries with it the spiritual meaning of our fate or soul contracts that we agreed to before coming to this life so to see multiple aspects with this planetary alignment means that what goes down this week is a big part of our life path.

As we move towards the Full Moon in Leo, a fire sign that is quite literally about following his heart we will be ready to make changes, to step up in ways that the next level of our life is going to require us to.

But that is also when we’re going to be influenced by Mars and Uranus in Taurus making aspects to this moon making tempers flare especially with those who try to control or limit you and to remind us that no matter how much we plan the unexpected will still happen.

Coming off the heels of this hot moon will be Mercury Retrograde, a planet known for its almost quarterly review into our lives.

This one will be asking us to revisit those decisions and choices we made from January 31-April 7 of last year.

Reflect back on that time and especially the new life and love paths and decisions you made because more than likely you’ll be asked to reconsider and redo some of those important choices.

Because as we’re about to see while following our heart is worth it, it’s seldom easy.

Key astrological transits this week that affect your love horoscope:

January 26 — Neptune in Pisces square North Node in Gemini

Manifesting dreams, taking a risk, believing things can be different, following your heart

January 27 — Pluto in Capricorn biquintile North Node in Gemini

Boost to determination, willingness to put in the effort, wanting to make things different in relationships/life

January 28 — Full Moon in Leo

Increased passion and desire, tempers flare, acting towards what you want, endings/beginnings in love

January 30 — Mercury Retrograde in Aquarius

Review of new plans, ideas, and relationships including living arrangements and love decisions made from January 31 -April 7 of 2020

Here's your weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs starting on Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 31, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Big things are coming in this week which will require you to step out of the ruts that you’ve allowed yourself to get stuck in.

You know what you really want out of love and a long-term relationship but up until now, you’ve been stopping yourself.

All of that is about to change. This week allow yourself to do all the things you never thought you would.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Change is the theme for you in relationships this week and at this point, you’re looking forward to it.

Things have been stagnant long enough and even if you aren’t quite sure what’s next, you’re more able to step into the ambiguity trusting that it will all end exactly as it’s meant to.

This week release any old storylines and be ready for the new.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Universe is sending you big signs this week and while you always have a choice whether to listen or not it’s becoming increasingly difficult not to.

Be prepared to admit you were wrong and to compromise.

A great romantic partnership doesn’t just happen, it’s created.

This week talk less and listen more.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

We can’t hold onto what is meant to leave.

This might be one of the most painful lessons of all but once we learn it, we also realize that we can’t stop what is meant for us-especially when it comes to love.

While you’ve made a lot of decisions from fear, it’s time to start making more from faith.

This week just observe who is leaving-but most importantly who seems to be staying.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can’t be controlled but the question this week is why you have allowed yourself to be.

In certain circumstances you have given up your power away in relationships, forgetting who you are and the conscious choices you have made along the way. In order to move ahead, you need to own every part of your story.

This week is about stepping back into your power.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You begin an entirely new life when you are able to see the big picture which includes seeing your romantic partners (past and present) in the light of truth.

When you pull back and release yourself from the energetic game of making something work you allow the Universe to take over and create a little magic in your love life.

This week follow the romantic sparks.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Patience will get you everywhere especially if it’s done while living your life to the fullest.

You’ve released a lot of emotional and even mental weight recently so now is the time to tune into your heart center and get clear on what (or likely who) you’re being so patient with to get clear on your why and to make sure you’re not wasting your time again.

This week is about having the courage to embrace clarity in your romantic life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Just because you can’t doesn’t mean that you should.

Sometimes those ideas you have sounded a lot better in your head than they look once you start doing them.

Make sure that any choices or decisions you’re making are coming from your truth and heart-not based on fears or the stories you sometimes tell yourself.

This week be mindful of every choice you make because not all can be undone.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Hell hath no fury like a Sagittarian who feels like their freedom has been taken away-especially by a lover or relationship.

One way or another you know the life you want to live and while it’s easy to take out your frustrations on those who have contributed to your lack of freedom ultimately remember it’s what you chose as well.

Once we’ve learned the lesson though, we can then make different choices.

This week take control over your life and instead of getting angry-take action.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Watch closely this week what others do when they are left to themselves.

As someone who can make even the most dead-end relationship work, or at least make it appear that it is, stop trying so hard.

We often can learn more about love from observing than being in a state of constant fixing, but the thing is we also have to be ready for this truth.

This week challenge yourself to see who’s putting in the effort — and who isn’t.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You know what you want, now it’s just about aligning all the pieces in your romantic life so that it represents your vision.

This may take time. Sometimes knowing how to pace yourself can be challenging, but what you sometimes forget is that while the outcome is amazing-the journey matters too.

Just because things aren’t happening as fast as you’d like in the love department-doesn’t mean they aren’t happening.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’ve been quieter than normal lost somewhere between your fantasy world and wanting to just be after feeling like you’ve worked so hard to get to this point.

While romantic partners may not understand your lack of communication, your eyes are wide open and seeing everything.

There may be some opportunity for important conversations and steps towards change this week.

Trust the timing of whatever comes up.

This week just watch what happens.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.