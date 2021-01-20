Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 21, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 21, 2021.

How can you be helpful? The Sun in Aquarius gives us an entire month to be a better person.

The day is perfect for lending a hand where you can be of service to others.

On Thursday, the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus, which brings attention to The Hierophant tarot card.

The Hierophant card is about government, large organizations, and religions, too.

If you have a desire to get involved in politics or to practice a spiritual routine that has meaning to you, the energy is there to support you.

The day's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

Thursday an ideal time for donating gently used goods, supporting a fundraiser online or providing canned goods for a soup kitchen that serves the homeless.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Five of Pentacles

Change is inevitable. When you see things changing this way it's because it's the right time.

That doesn't mean you're a victim of circumstances. You still get to choose if this is what you want.

The only thing is you can decide when, where, and how. It's your call.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Three of Pentacles

You're learning. You learn to do things in a way that you hadn't before.

And, that is resourceful thinking.

This is a great time of creativity, so don't waste it on social media or jotting things down in a book.

Actually, do what you see yourself doing. Y.O.L.O.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Four of Cups

This is a tough call. Managing your time and your resources are never easy.

But, you have a clear idea of what you want and need. So, be brave.

Do the tough stuff. You'll find that once you get everything in the way that you like it. the rest will run smoothly.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Two of Cups, Reversed

You don't have to decide. There are times when the universe just does something for you.

You may not even have to say you don't want to go or decline an offer.

It will just be removed from your plate and all that awkwardness will be gone with it, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ace of Wands, Reversed

This is not your turn. There are lots of times when you have your turn, but this time it's best to let someone else do it.

Yes, they may not do it as perfectly as you would. But, that's not the point.

The point is that you have other important things to tend to.

So, if you aren't dedicating your time and attention to where you shouldn't be, you'll find that you're where you do belong. And, that's good.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Six of Pentacles

Invest in yourself. You need to just spend some money on the items that you need. Don't talk yourself out of it.

If you need it, it's not a luxury want. Plus, you'll feel better. You'll be more productive.

You'll find yourself able to no longer wonder or worry when you'll have it. Life will improve immediately.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Justice

It's unfair. There's no ifs, ands, or anything else about it. This should not have happened. It did, and now what?

You can take it to court, or decide you'll cut ties and move on. If you just want to get out of the negative situation, do so.

But how you decide to do it is up to you. Some things just aren't cut and dry simple.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Five of Wands

This is problematic. You can't keep having these types of disruptions in your life.

Your home and your cell phone text messages are not a place for drama.

Ignore the things that only suck your time and drain you. Start reeling it in. Reclaim your control.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Tower, Reversed

Finally. Things are starting to clear. It doesn't really matter who cleaned up the mess that someone else made.

What matters is that you're finally free from the problem.

Wipe your hands of it and go on. Don't look back. You've already wasted enough time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Queen of Swords, Reversed

Stop thinking and start feeling. You have cut your feelings out of the equation because you are trying to make sure that what you do is going to work.

But, that's not the approach to take in this situation. You have to just leap in faith.

Your brain is trying to protect you, but your heart is trying to help you be authentic.

Which you do you want to be?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Queen of Wands

Trust your instincts. Some things just don't make sense - not on paper, not in a conversation - nowhere.

But in your heart, you believe it to be true.

So, there comes a time when you have to bet against the odds. In fact, that's the only way you can beat them.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Hanged Man

Try not to wait too long. You've been holding off on a goal but for what reason? Fear, people not being helpful?

You have to do things that move your life forward. You think you have time to wait, perhaps on a subconscious level, but your life is now.

The truth is time waits for no one. And, if you let the moment pass, you miss out. So, do what you fear, and don't wait any longer.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.