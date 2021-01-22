Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 23, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

Have problems? This weekend, a window of opportunity arrives to give you some support to solve them.

Saturday we all get a chance to tackle things from a new angle thanks to a change in energy starting with a waxing gibbous Moon.

The Moon will leave the zodiac sign of Taurus where it is exalted to enter Gemini at 2:41 a.m.

The Moon in Gemini is chatty, curious, and crafty which makes the day perfect for learning new things and finding angles that you didn't see before.

While Gemini is often called the shapeshifter, you'll not want to multitask or fall into gossip, these are the darker shades of a Gemini Moon transit.

There are also astrological indications that reveal the day may bring conflicts for starting new ventures.

So rather than talk about what you are going to do, finish what you began during the New Moon on January 13, as the Full Moon is now just around the corner.

The Moon in Gemini and the Sun in Aquarius are pioneering, but due to adverse conversations with motivational Mars and structured Saturn, the timing is not right just yet to make major changes.

The best things to do on Saturday include researching fresh ideas to get a sound result and then move on to a new project next week.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If January 23 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign.

You are a connector of people.

When situations are difficult, you know how to match the situation and fit in.

You have an amicable personality.

You love to entertain but you can also sit back and let others enjoy the limelight.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include American martial arts and political figure Tito Ortiz and producer/actor Richard Dean Anderson.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of communication.

Aries, when the Moon spends the day in Gemini, your mind and communication can line up.

You may find it easier to write and to communicate your meaning to others. Don't be surprised if you also become intrigued with topics that are trending on social media.

It will be easy to spend way too much time on any platform, so mind your energy.

If you have been thinking about launching some sort of a website or making some changes to your social media, the next few days is an ideal time for you to get to it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of money and personal property.

This is a wonderful time for you to do some accounting especially if you have been slacking on your online banking or have yet to file your taxes.

If you have the chance, review your credit reports to see how to improve your score.

Catch up on bill pays, and update any recurrent withdraws or auto transfers that you have to make sure that everything is exactly as it needs to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of identity.

Gemini, when the Moon is in your sign this is a wonderful time for you to let yourself be pampered - even if you have to schedule it yourself or do it at home.

You might see your closet as a time sucker because of all the things that no longer fit you. Get rid of items you no longer need and make it a personal spa day.

There are lots of small beauty rituals to do from home. Aim to feel refreshed and good about your health this weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies.

Cancer sometimes less is best when it comes to words, so let your strength resides in writing, text messages, and emails.

You have the ability to review what you’re writing before hitting send.

Be careful not to allow yourself to get dragged into conversations that pertain to gossip or encourage you to speak poorly of someone.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of friendships.

Your heart is with the crowd, and you will enjoy socially engaging activities even if it's only online.

You may find yourself longing to hang out with people that share similar values as you do.

Just try not to spend too much time lurking social media profiles because you're interested in seeing what other people are doing.

Try to be more productive with your time and connect with friends who have recently returned from travel or have interesting things going on in their lives.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of career and social networking.

Use this window of opportunity wisely.

Your social personality gets a boost when the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

If you need to do some networking, ask for referrals from friends or business associates.

If you have important phone calls to make, this is a great time to spend on the phone while you are more sociable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of higher learning.

The Moon in Gemini can help you to understand what you were feeling on an intellectual level, and give you an idea of what worked in the past and what to do in the future with some improvements.

It's a great day for cranking out the books and reviewing things you need to know for business or your personal development.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of taboos and matters of death and rebirth.

Although you may not intend to be hypercritical, the Moon in Gemini can bring out your discernment in a way that guides you toward trust issues.

Should you sense that a person or situation isn’t safe, you may act upon it by distancing yourself or breaking a date to think.

This is a good time to do so as your ability to detach emotionally from situations is heightened.

It’s a great time to clean house when it comes to your social media and to use the unfollowed button if needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of commitments.

Sagittarius, with your commitment and marital sector, activated for the next few days you may find yourself intrigued by topics related to love and relationships.

Are you partnered? Then, this is a wonderful time for bonding and getting to know your partner even if you’ve been together for years.

If you are single, this is a wonderful window of opportunity to meet someone perhaps online or through a friend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of daily duties and work.

Capricorn, you are able to accomplish a steady flow of tasks today.

If you sometimes struggle with multitasking, today your ability to handle multiple things is at an all-time high.

Whether it be writing tasks or you have to be in various meetings, your mind is alert and your social skills are in full swing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of creativity.

With the Moon in Gemini, you’re feeling creative, and if you have had difficulty in writing or communicating things improve.

Even if you have been feeling low on energy, you may start to get back to your usual self within the next few days.

This is a great time to go for a hike or to just take a simple drive around town to clear your mind.

Talking with a friend or doing something playful can be good for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Gemini, your solar house of home and the family.

Pisces, this is a wonderful time for conversations with family members such as grandparents parents or people that have played an authoritative role in your life.

If it’s been a while since you’ve caught up with your relatives get in touch to let people know what’s going on with your life and end conversations on a sweet note.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.