Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for January 25 - 31, 2021 is here, and what should you expect according to the stars?

Here we are - we made it through the Inauguration and it's on to a new week for the lot of us.

What a dramatic world we live in, and yet, here we are, still in our personal versions of quarantine.

The pandemic life is changing us, and we are just now beginning to regain our old momentum.

Leave it to humans to keep up with our old games, our personal operas, and our general anxieties.

Looks like we're all back and up to our old tricks again, though many lessons have come our way, and this week has plenty in store for us, in terms of lessons. Are we up for learning from the past?

Can we cope in the now?

Will the future be a manifestation of our present intention, and if so - can we stay optimistic and intend with positivity in mind?

We can, and we do.

This week touches on some of the familiar topics: love, finance, family.

We've made it to the end of January, and it's been 'so far, so good.'

We have a choice now: Will we sink, or will we swim?

This year asks the heavy questions of us...can we make this year better than the last one?

Let's see what this week offers us in terms of insight and revelation.

Your weekly tarot card reading for the week of January 25-31, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Seven of Cups, reversed

You may find yourself lost in thoughts of a past love affair this week, Aries.

It's not overwhelming, and you will get past it, however, certain memories will be coming back to you that you just can't shake all that easily.

Take this time to feel good about yourself, and how hard you tried.

Even if you failed, you were a champion for the cause - and if that cause was love, then all the more heroic you should feel for your efforts.

This too shall pass, as they say, so indulge as you will, but get back on track after you work this out of your system.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Seven of Pentacles

You have probably been putting in some extra effort towards either getting a better job or investing more wisely in something that has a very good chance of paying off for you.

This is the week where you will come to see the fruits of those efforts.

Expect an upgrade in pay or a commission of sorts.

You will feel the desire to spend more money than usual, more than likely because you wish to celebrate.

All's well on that account - don't go too mad with your purchases, but don't hold back too much either!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): King of Pentacles

Looks like this week is going to be a very progressive week for you; you'll more than likely be feeling quite secure as your finances will be looking excellent; a long-earned state of being.

You've spent a lot of your time worried that things won't go through and yet, here you are, getting to witness how your hard work can really pay off.

Not only that, you'll be hearing from those who respect you; it's going to be a week of great recognition for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Eight of Swords, reversed

If only you could just kick back and do the things Cancers love to do - like mellow out, watch TV, lay in bed, keep things joyful but reserved.

Unfortunately, that's not what's in store this week.

In fact, you may be paying the price for your lack of attention to detail - there's some sort of document or paperwork - might even be taxes - that demands your attention, and you've really been putting this off.

Putting it off is not going to bring you what you want or need, so try to devote some time this week to right the wrongs of the past, in terms of outstanding bills, taxes owed, or paperwork left untouched.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Three of Swords

You'll feel a great need to defend yourself this week, Leo.

You really weren't up for a fight - with anyone, corporation or person - and yet, you're going to have to answer for a few things.

You will feel the threat of materialistic forces - demands that are upon you that you just don't have time for.

This week may place you in a position where you have to act; it's now or never and you'll need to focus deeply on what it is that you need in order to get yourself to the place of security and serenity.

You will feel stress, and you will be in an argument, this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Ten of Cups

Every once in a while someone gets this card, and it's always a time for rejoicing.

Life is good for you, Virgo - the family situation is in good shape, and you're somehow feeling at ease with all the people you know.

Generally, you're fairly accusatory and judgmental, never really satisfied with what you have.

This week will ease your mind, and you'll be feeling rather safe and happy, maybe even filled with gratitude for what you have, as opposed to angry for what you don't have.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Four of Swords, reversed

Your attitude this week is highly defensive; your mood is one of 'kill or be killed' and though it's not literal, you are definitely not up for anyone's BS.

You've had enough and you're ready to stand your ground to defend yourself.

That kindly Libra equilibrium is going to get rattled and you will find yourself insulting people.

Your goal is to make them hurt, perhaps for what they've done to you. Know that this kind of attitude must not be permitted to go on.

Allow your anger to be expressed, but do not make it a way of life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Ace of Pentacles

You'll be in great shape, financially, this week, Scorpio.

There is nothing to complain about, nor is there anything to worry about either.

You've played your cards the right way and now you are getting a chance to see the result of your efforts - and it's all good.

If you've been worried about something not coming through for you - in love, in finance - even in health - fear not, you're in good shape and you've got nothing to worry about.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): King of Cups, reversed

You're starting to get to know yourself more and more, Sagittarius, and when it comes to love - you're now at a place where you seriously do not accept anything - or anyone - who doesn't please you on the first impression.

This week is all about a revelation for you - and the big reveal is you, and your brilliant new attitude.

You know who you are, finally, and that will give you strength and inspiration to go further into this new way of being.

You are not just following the example of lovingkindness, you are setting the example, yourself. Good for you!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Queen of Cups, reversed

This week should give you the experience of giving love - while not receiving it in return - in the way you wanted it.

It's a humbling week for you, but not a painful one.

You are a very loved person, but you've had a different vision of yourself, and that vision will be challenged by someone close to you - and you may not like it.

What's great is that you will easily accept what you're given, and you will work with it.

You are dearly loved and appreciated, and if someone doesn't love you the way you want them to - it's only a mere stumbling block and won't get in your way of being the loving person you are.

You will rise above it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Page of Wands, reversed

You are someone who may have something to do with young people - your children, or people in your family that have young ideas.

You may not adore all their ideas either, thinking yourself the elder, wiser adult in their world, however, there is someone in your life who is going to try your patience and play on your nerves.

Understand that we are all coming from our own experience and that sometimes the arrogance of young people is simply because they are both inexperienced and hungry for everything that they can get. Use your well-earned wisdom here and roll with it.

Advise them, but do not demand.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Queen of Swords

This week is a no-nonsense week for you, Pisces.

You are not in the mood for frolic or goofy behavior, you have very little humor in you this week - and you make everyone know this.

Fortunately, this stoic, strict nature of yours works on those around you, mainly because you rarely enforce your ways on them, and so you surprise them and make them take you seriously this way.

Stick to your guns here, you've obviously got something in mind and the only way to get it done is by making those around you take it seriously.

Sometimes being strong really does suit you.

