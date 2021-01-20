Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 21, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

There's plenty of energy to get things done.

Things pick up as the Moon spends the day in a money zodiac sign — Taurus.

In Taurus, Uranus and Mars join forces to prompt changes in both assertive and aggressive ways, particularly in finances and on the homefront.

The Moon will spend the day in Taurus.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius until February 18, 2021.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 21 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign.

You are eternally optimistic and easy-going.

People would describe you as friendly and confident.

Famous Capricorns who share your birthday include actress Geena Davis and French fashion designer Christian Dior.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Uranus is conjunct Mars in your second solar house of possessions and personal property.

This brings a powerful dynamic into an area of your life where you may decide to take a risk with a business venture or something having to do with your finances.

While the Moon transits your second house, at the same time, it’s good to reflect on past decisions that you’ve made that may mirror the ones that you’re considering now.

You may find that there is a theme that is requiring you to learn a lesson. Tread carefully.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today you are faced with two very different approaches to life.

With the Moon exalted in your sign, you can choose to remain steadfast and confident in your feelings and reflect on what is best for you, however, Mars and Uranus are also conjunct in your first house of identity which can give you a sense of peace.

You may be taking a risk that you ordinarily would not.

If you have weighed your pros and cons, and understand your consequences this is a good time for you to leap even though the fear is still very high. Consider your losses and then choose.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon remains in your 12th house of hidden enemies.

While the Moon continues to activate this area of your life it’s a good time for you to reflect not with your head but with your heart.

Mars and Uranus will continue to stir the pot slightly giving you plenty of opportunities to notice when things aren’t right and a change is needed.

Continue to anticipate changes so that you have control of your reactions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon continues to transit your solar house of friendships, and this is a great time to use your feminine side in relationships with others.

You are able to easily tap into your nurturing and caring personality and things will flow naturally for you.

However, there could be areas of concern that you still are wrestling with due to Mars interacting with Uranus.

You may be burdened with concerns for a friend, and anxiety could run rampant.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon Mars and Uranus continue to activate your solar house of career and social status.

Some things from the past will never change, yet you are up for the challenge to try to do so.

You may find that a passion meets with a golden opportunity.

Should you have a chance to take a leap, you may decide that the risk is worth it.

Do what is best for you, after you have considered your options carefully.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon in Taurus gives you a sense of ground witness that you need throughout the day.

Mars and Uranus continue to stir the pot causing a bit of tension in some areas of your life that you are struggling to learn a life lesson.

You may find yourself interested or involved in humanitarian type efforts.

Your activist side may also come out, but try not to do so with anger.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon in Taurus brings an element of surprise for you in the area of shared resources.

You may discover a talent or a connection with someone that is useful to you.

This could be a woman or someone who has maternal-like traits that resonate with your personality.

You may need this ally, as Mars and Uranus continue to do heavy work in the same area of your life.

While there are still things that are left to be understood, lean on what you know and what the universe has provided.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day and your solar house of commitment and partnerships.

But while Uranus and Mars are here, they emphasize stress and change, and too much of it can make you feel threatened - and overreact.

Try to avoid contentious situations especially when you were caught off guard.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Mars and Uranus are in your house of daily duties and this can give you a sense that nothing is predictable and it’s hard to organize your schedule.

However, the day's Moon in Taurus also in your house of work can help you to remember old tactics you’ve used in other situations that worked.

Perhaps try to apply skills that helped you during other stressful times to get things done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you could meet someone unexpectedly and feel as though you’ve had some sort of prior connection in a past life or situation.

The Moon in your house of romance can give an air of creativity and even some fantasy into your personal life unexpectedly.

Mars and Uranus's relationship in your house of play indicates a chance meeting that is filled with passion but note that this could die out quickly.

Keep both feet on the ground.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, with your ruling planet in Taurus for the entire year, lots of things continue to change on the homefront.

And with Mars inciting passion and perhaps some intensity, you are ready to take the reins and make changes that are needed.

However, there may be a feminine figure in your life that would like to give input as the Moon remains in Taurus all day.

Try to exercise some sensitivity to others where are you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon in your third house of communication can bring you to a place where you’d like to share your thoughts.

Perhaps not openly by and quiet ways through journaling or writing.

You may discover a passion project that is left undone perhaps in your home or local community that you’d like to get involved in.

Consider your schedule carefully to make sure you don’t overpromise and overextend yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.