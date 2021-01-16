Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 17, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

The Sun is near the end of Capricorn season.

This is the last weekend with the Sun in Capricorn before the 2021 Aquarius season starts on January 19.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

Pisces is associated with the twelfth solar house of spirituality, hidden enemies and illusions.

The day is complicated by the Moon's relationship with Neptune in Pisces which brings cloudy thinking and difficulty deciphering what is real.

On the positive side, it's a wonderful day for art and creative people who need their imagination to work overtime.

The Moon will also bring a bit of tension as it communicates with Uranus, the planet of chaos in Taurus, and with Venus and Mars.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 17 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are a natural athlete.

You have endurance and the ability to stick to difficult tasks until they are completed.

Famous Capricorns who share your birthday include American actor and comedian Jim Carrey, boxer, and human rights activist Muhammad Ali.

You are most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This weekend, the Moon harmonizes with Pluto, you may feel impulsive and ready to take action for something you want, but this may not be the right time.

Pluto can make you impulsive, and the work needed may be more than you expect it to be.

The Moon in Pisces will work conjunct Neptune, so feelings may be tough to navigate as well. Perhaps spend a few minutes evaluating your reasons, big why and fears can help you to know if now is right and what approach you should take.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Put your learning cap on, but try to stay out of any internet rabbit holes and losing a lot of time in the day.

The Moon harmonizes with Pluto so you may feel ready to learn and explore, but for what reason? You need to know. Pluto has a pesky habit of making things seem like they need to happen now.

And while it is in your ninth solar house of learning the Moon can create the feeling that you're missing out, when maybe you are not.

All good things come with an appropriate time. If you feel pressured to buy this program or another because of FOMO, check yourself.

The Moon in Pisces will work conjunct Neptune, so be careful not to compare yourself to others either.

Just because friends or someone seems to have it all because they bought an item or something doesn't mean it's good for you. Ask good questions; play it smart.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can't force someone to share things with you if they are not ready.

Everyone's a little crazier right now with fear due to the pandemic and numbers going up.

The Moon in Pisces can have you feeling like trust is key, but while Pluto in Capricorn puts the pressure on your house of shared resources, you could divert this belief on to others.

This may not be fair.

The Moon will conjunct lying Neptune as well, and this can cause you to see things in a way that maybe they are not.

Try to be careful to avoid unmet expectations and to project them on to others. Remember to keep tabs on your wants and yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your best personality trait can shine through as the Moon in Pisces opens your heart to learn about life, other people, and to see this process as an adventure.

The Moon in Pisces in your ninth house of exploration can give you a spiritual boost that feels quite nice and refreshing for you.

The Moon will work with Pluto in Capricorn, so this can result in a positive day for you and a significant other. Even if there is are tensions you will be the wiser because you can read between the lines with Pluto involved.

Pluto enhances the psychic energies of Neptune who will harmonize with the Moon as well making for an interesting day all around.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in Pisces can open your mind to the idea that what you want will come your way should you ask.

With the Moon conjunct with Neptune in Pisces for the day, you may feel drawn toward subjects about life and death, reincarnation or esoteric subjects.

Neptune and the Moon in your eighth solar house of shared resources is a great time for you to partner with the universe on a spiritual level.

Take time for meditation, prayer, or do some yoga. Connect with your light that is within.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in your solar house of relationships brings attention to who you love, what you love to do, and who you prefer to partner with in business or in marriage.

And, as Neptune works with the Moon you can feel strong emotions about these matters. Should they not be what you hoped, you may decide that it's time for you to let go.

Feeling like you need to all a situation quits can be an overwhelming emotion that needs to be questioned if it confuses you.

With the Moon in Pisces harmonizes with Pluto, some things can feel urgent but if you wait, you may decide to change your mind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's always good to spend some time on a spiritual practice. The beauty of the Moon in Pisces being in your house of daily duties is that you can tap into life from a higher level.

Whether you are cleaning or doing work around the house, you can ponder deeply and listen to your inner voice as well

The Moon in Pisces will work conjunct Neptune, making it a day where abstaining from substances is advised.

You may not realize how strong of an effect they can have on days like this, so it's better to aim for a natural energy high.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon in Pisces brings your creative energy to explore and it's a beautiful time to do art, to play an instrument, or to dive into your own imagination to write fiction, poetry, or even to read a sci-fi book.

The Pisces Moon will work conjunct Neptune as well so if you have time, hang out and binge on movies that are about science, fantasy or other world adventure. Feed your mind and let your imagination get its fill.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon will spend the day in your solar house of family and authority figures, and while in the sign of Pisces you'll want to be as forthright and honest as possible.

You may be sensitive to misunderstandings or feeling as though you aren't respected.

You will want to be sure that you say what you mean as Neptune in harmony with the Moon could make it tough for you to truly see your actions.

However, blind spots do happen to everyone, but for you, it's important to stay on top of yours.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon in Pisces will work with your communication sector, and while the Moon is conjunct Neptune, there's potential to interact with liars.

You may want to verify information, even if it feels compellingly strong but your gut tells you otherwise,

Be careful not to click links that you're uncertain of. Try to avoid going to places that you know is high risk and if you sense someone is being dishonest, ask to find out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in Pisces will be in your solar house of money, and this can make you sensitive to impulsive shopping.

The Moon will work with Neptune, the planet of confusion, and the impulsivity of Pluto is involved.

You will want to keep tabs on your spending and try not to buy what you don't want or need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Spend time getting to know yourself and try to recover from any sense of loss that you dealt with this week.

The Moon in your sign, so this is a time where inner work can be meaningful and insightful to you. Shadow work and making an effort to know what you feel inside are all positive things to try this weekend.

There can be an awakening of the spirit with the Pisces Moon in harmony with Pluto, and you may find that your friendships are somewhat involved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.