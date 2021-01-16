Love Horoscope For Sunday, January 17, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, January 17.

Childhood and even adult wounds can confuse what real love looks or feels like.

While Chiron, The Wounded Healer remains in Aries for the next few years we have time to work on our perception of self. Some days that perception is a mirror and we think that it's love.

Mars is in Taurus, and when in Taurus it brings our passionate emotions toward things that make us feel comfortable.

But if you grew up in a difficult family environment or got into a few relationships that hurt you inside, passion can get twisted.

This can be one of the confusing things about Mars, the masculine form of passion renders while conjunct with crazy Uranus in Taurus.

On Sunday, things can remain cloudy as the Moon in Pisces speaks with Mars, perhaps causing confusion for some.

The Moon is conjunct with Neptune in Pisces, too, so this can create a sense that what is angry is love when in fact it is not.

It's a good time to check your emotions, especially if you've felt like love was lacking or if things have been tense and you just want to make it all disappear by people-pleasing.

Sunday is a good day for looking into your own astrology for where Chiron, Mars is located to see how on a personal level you feel this the most, after reading your love horoscope for Sunday.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mentally prepare. Mars gets challenged by dreams and illusions while the Moon and Neptune are in Pisces.

Your ruling planet Mars is in the sign of Taurus, your solar house of money and personal possession, and while this passionate planet can bring you good things, there's a battle of the wills going on.

It may feel like what you want is hard to find, and the me vs the world mentality could creep in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

For this month, you have Mars, the planet of masculine energy in your sign, so there's a lot of inner work that you feel needs to happen, but externally there's just too much going on.

It can feel like you just want to escape with friends and have fun, even forgetting your responsibilities for a while.

But maybe this is not the right way to go. Mars is at odds with Neptune and the Moon in your house of friends right now, so even there, tension may be involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's always that one person that seems to stir up trouble, have an unkind word or just isn't happy unless other people's misery is involved.

With Mars in Taurus, your solar house of enemies lights up and you may feel more aware of the toxic people that involve themselves with your life.

It will be hard for you to not recognize their desire to stir the pot as the day's tension gets a dose of your imagination as well.

Mars speaks adversely with both the Moon and Neptune in Pisces making it hard to ignore what's going on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friendships can get sticky and when you have people you let in your life for emotional reasons, but later prefer that they were not, it's hard to set clear boundaries again. You were the one to break them.

And, while the planet of anger, Mars, is in Taurus, there are some things you may recognize about your interactions with others that is borderline unpleasant, and that's being mild.

Mars is asking for you to make choices, and there can be some hurt feelings involved. So, explore your romantic emotions about individuals or why you think you need them when you don't?

While honesty isn't always easy, this weekend you may want to let your heart and mind know that they need to get along.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're trying to do the right thing, and while Mars stirs up strife easily, daily tasks feel twice as hard to do and you may not know why.

But, Mars in Taurus will battle with Neptune in Pisces, your house of shared resources. And, human nature can make people slightly savage when there's money involved.

So, try to do your best and remain level headed. Some things are not worth fighting over.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Neptune and the Moon spend the day in your house of commitments, and this is a dreamy place for love, but there may be a few bumps in the road to navigate at this time.

Mars in Taurus continues to expand your knowledge and awareness.

You learn from experience, and even the school of hard knocks can be helpful to you when it comes to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

While things lighten up in the love department, daily responsibilities could be wearing you down, and this can have an effect on your love life.

There's hope though. A friend or someone you care about could be a lifeline, even during social distancing.

Try not to be all work and no play. Make a little time to socialize even if it's via zoom, chatting, or online.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love and passion mix well right now, and there could be a few reasons why.

With Mars in Taurus, your solar house of relationships, you may feel like you know what you want and why. And, there's a bonus for you in the mix.

Mars works tensely with Neptune in Pisces, your solar house of romance and play.

While this could break others, for you, this can help to clarify what you love and how you intend to keep the fire going.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With Jupiter in Aquarius with Saturn, you're talking a little less than usual and thinking more about what you say and to whom.

This can be a life changing experience for you as you start to piece together your ideas and thoughts from wisdom and maturity.

While Mars in Taurus works out the daily details helping you learn to not let anger get the best of you,

Neptune in Pisces may show you that doing this not only has helped you in love but with family members, too.

Mars in Taurus will battle with Neptune in Pisces

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mars spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of romance, and this can bring up a desire to caretake or give generously to the people that you love.

However, being overly generous may not be smart at this time.

Avoid big-ticket items with contracts and terms that you don't read well, especially while Neptune is involved with Mars for the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mars, the planet of passion, war, and anger spends the day in Taurus and it continues to be closely tied with Uranus as well.

This can mean strife remains active in your family and home of residence.

It's a good idea to not pick fights or to avoid arguments you know can't be won due to differences in mindset.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's the little things that count, and so it's good to watch what you say and how.

As Mars remains active in Taurus, your words take on a little bit more bite.

And, there are some personal sensitivities involved for you, so it's good to be aware.

Mars will square Neptune in your sign, so you may get hurt without really knowing the cause.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.