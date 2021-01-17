Love Horoscope For Monday, January 18, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Monday, January 18.

For some, Monday can be a tough day.

The Moon will enter Aries after spending the weekend in Pisces.

This is a hard place for the Moon as Aries is not about intuition or feeling things through.

Aries is raw masculine energy that is forceful with action.

The Sun is in Capricorn, too, and so the emphasis is to succeed, and on the last day of the Sun in this sign, we want to.

But Venus is in Capricorn, too and she softens these energies.

However, she too remains committed and practical.

Venus in Capricorn reminds us that some days our love must channel itself into productivity.

So on Monday, when life gets tough aim to do one thing that you love for yourself or another person whom you care about.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun and Venus spend the day in the sign of Capricorn, your solar house of social status and career.

At the core of love, you will have to make an investment in yourself. You may not be able to control the thing stha

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun and Venus spend the day in the sign of Capricorn, your solar house of higher learning.

It's a good day to spend time and money on personal development.

You can use your energy toward a passion project that you love and gives you a strong sense of emotional and monetary fulfillment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun and Venus spend the day in the sign of Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources.

This energy allows you to build with someone. Talk to your significant other or a friend to see if there's something that you could do together.

You might have a shared interest that could become a viable business prospect as well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun and Venus spend the day in the sign of Capricorn, your solar house of commitments. This is a great time to build on your common goals.

Look at where your strengths and weaknesses are as a couple, and see how you can partner to make the most out of your shared unique skill sets.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun and Venus spend the day in the sign of Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties.

This is a great time to invest in your health as a couple.

Perhaps a workout routine at home can become a fun way to love and support each other, especially if you're avoiding the gym or outings due to the pandemic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun and Venus spend the day in the sign of Capricorn, your solar house of romance. Making a routine something special.

Instead of eating dinner in front of the table, try candlelight dinners at the dining room table or even a picnic on the floor while listening to music.

Find something beautiful to do that brings more joy into your home and unplug from social media for a while.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun and Venus spend the day in the sign of Capricorn, your solar house of home and family. Invest in the people you love the most.

Try to pull the family together more frequently by Zoom, text or a fun group chat where you can share old photos or funny memes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun and Venus spend the day in the sign of Capricorn, your solar house of communication.

This is a great time to talk about serious matters including property, finances or what you hope to see happen in your future. Schedule it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun and Venus spend the day in the sign of Capricorn, your solar house of money and personal property.

This is a great time to explore new ways of investing your income.

If you've been struggling or trying to pay off debt, perhaps you can figure out a strategy that can bring some new source of income into your home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun and Venus spend the day in the sign of Capricorn, your solar house of identity.

This is a great day for self-care and to do things that you feel are important to your beauty routine.

You don't have to go above and beyond, but maybe making a little extra effort to look your best can make you feel good inside.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun and Venus spend the day in the sign of Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies.

You may find a hidden gem of an opportunity when dealing with people that you realize are toxic in your life.

It's hard, but it may be high time to hit the delete button or block people you know don't belong in your life anymore.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun and Venus spend the day in the sign of Capricorn, your solar house of friendships.

This is a great time to review the people you invest your time in.

Start to be more choosy and search for ways to connect with the people who invest in you in a way that adds value to your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.